NDA Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF

NDA Previous Year Question Paper: Get the direct NDA previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

NDA Previous Year Question Paper with solutions is one of the best tools for adequate preparation for the exam. Candidates preparing for the upcoming National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam (II) must download the NDA Previous Year Question Paper. It provides valuable information about the exam structure, maximum marks, and topics usually asked in the exam. The Union Public Service Commission conducting the NDA 2023 exam for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing on 2nd July, 2024.

There are various benefits of practicing UPSC NDA previous year question papers with solutions to achieve desired marks in the exam. It enables them to align their strategy with the latest trends and requirements. The NDA previous year's question paper is declared within a few days after successfully conducting the exam.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the NDA previous year question papers for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 on this page. This will help them to analyze their overall preparation level and focus on weak areas that require improvement.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years NDA question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

NDA Question Paper 2023

The NDA question paper 2023 for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam (I) has been announced by the commission on the official website. The NDA 1 2023 exam was successfully conducted on April 16, and the result for the same was announced on May 1. However, the NDA 2 2023 exam is scheduled for September 3, and the admit card for the same was announced on August 11, 2023. Get the direct link to download the NDA Question Paper for the mathematics and general ability section shared below.

NDA NA Question Paper 2023 Subjects NDA 1 Question Paper 2023 Mathematics Download Here General Ability Download Here

NDA Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Candidates should solve questions from the NDA previous year question paper pdf to know the topics from which questions have been asked in the exam over the past years. Also, they should solve the NDA previous year question paper to discover their strength and weakness and strengthen their preparation accordingly.

Going by the previous 5 years exam analysis, the difficulty level of questions is moderate in the NDA previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam. Hence, solving NDA previous year question papers would be beneficial for the preparation.

NDA Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should download the NDA previous year question papers PDF and solve them to check their preparation level. By analyzing their performance in past papers, they can detect their mistakes and boost question-solving speed and accuracy. Get the direct download link of NDA previous year question papers PDF for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019shared below:

Benefits of Solving NDA Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are various advantages of solving NDA previous year question papers as listed below:

It helps them to assess the progress of their preparation and focus on improving their mistakes to score high on the exam.

Solving NDA previous year question papers will boost their question-solving speed, time management, and accuracy in the exam.

Solving NDA question papers will help them discover their strong and weak areas and prioritize the topics accordingly for adequate preparation.

Attempting NDA previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them know topics often asked in the exam along with the weightage and difficulty level.

How to Attempt NDA Previous Year Question Paper?

To solve NDA previous year question paper correctly, follow the steps shared below:

Read the entire NDA previous year's question paper carefully.

Set a count-down timer or stopwatch in order to attempt the paper in real timed environment.

Attempt familiar questions first, then pick the less familiar ones in the NDA previous year's question papers.

Once the timers stop, do not attempt any questions and tally their answers with the answer key to know their overall performance and mistakes that require correction.

NDA Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the NDA 1 exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the NDA question paper was moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and the number of good attempts were as follows: Mathematics (Moderate, 55-60) and General Ability Test (Moderate, 105-113). In the NDA 1 math section, questions were asked from height and distance, binomial theorem, complex numbers, probability, vector, static & DI, permutation and combination, etc. However, in the NDA 1 GAT paper, questions were asked about history, polity, geography, current affairs, physics, chemistry, biology, spotting errors, etc.

NDA Previous Year Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the NDA question paper pattern to know the paper format, question type, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the recruitment officials. The papers on all the subjects comprise objective-type questions only. There shall be a negative marking of One third (0.33) marks for every incorrect answer. Check the pattern of the NDA question paper for the written exam below:

NDA Question Paper Pattern Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics 01 2½ Hours 300 General Ability Test 02 2½ Hours 600 Total 900 SSB Test/Interview 900

Also, Read Related Articles