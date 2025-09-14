NDA Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year NDA Cut Off

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
UPSC will release the NDA cut off 2025 on its website in PDF format. Candidates will be able to check the NDA 1 expected cut off on this page for the exam that will be held on 14th September 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for NDA 1 exam must go through the NDA previous year cut off and expected cut off here. 

NDA Cut Off 2025

NDA Cut Off 2025 will be released by the UPSC after it has released the result. The candidates will be able to check the category wise NDA 2 cut off for the written exam and SSB interview. You must note that UPSC does not releases separate cut off for NDA exam. Only one common NDA Cut off is released by the UPSC. You must note that it is mandatory for the candidates to score at least 25% marks in each subject in the NDA written exam.

NDA 1 notification shall be released in May 2025. Hence, the candidates who will be applying for the most popular defence exams which is NDA exam must go through the NDA previous year cut off marks that has been shared here. Check the NDA previous year cut off for 2022 2021, 2020, 2017 and more. 

NDA 2 Expected Cut off 2025

NDA 2 expected cut-off 2025 will be updated here after the exam has been completed. You must note that the NDA expected cut off is the probable minimum marks based on previous year trend, difficulty level of the exam, etc. 

NDA 2 Expected Cut Off 2025

Stage

Expected cutoff

Written Exam

 To be updated

Final Cutoff (Written exam+SSB)

 To be updated

How is NDA Cut Off 2025 Calculated? 

UPSC releases the NDA cut off by considering several factors. Here are some of the factors through which the NDA cut off 2024 is calculated:  

  • Total number of candidates who appeared in the exam.
  • Total number of vacancies released.
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked in the NDA exam
  • Previous Year exam trend
  • Highest marks obtained by a candidate in the exam

NDA Previous Year Cut Off (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 & More)

NDA cut off marks is important to know the minimum marks that you would need to score in the written exam and SSB interview. NDA written exam cut off and final cut off is given here for NDA exam 1, 2 for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and more. Knowledge about the NDA previous year cut off marks gives you an idea of the marks that you would need to score in the exam. Candidates can check the NDA previous year cut off marks in the table below. 

NDA Previous Year Cut Off

Paper

Written Exam

(Out of 900 marks)

Final Exam

(Out of 1800 marks)

NDA 2 Cut Off Marks 2022

355 - 360

720

NDA 1 Cut Off Marks 2022

360

720

NDA & NA (II) Cut off Marks 2022

355

726

NDA Cut Off 2021

343

709

NDA Cut Off 2020 (2)

355

719

NDA Cut Off 2020 (1)

355

726

NDA Cut Off 2019 (2)

346

709

NDA Cut Off 2019 (1)

342

704

NDA Cut Off 2018 (2)

325

688

NDA Cut Off 2018 (1)

338

705

NDA Cut Off 2017 (2)

258

624

NDA Cut Off 2017 (1)

342

708

NDA Cut Off 2016 (2)

229

602

NDA Cut Off 2016 (1)

288

656

NDA Cut Off 2015 (2)

269

637

NDA Cut Off 2015 (1)

306

674

NDA Cut Off 2014 (2)

283

656

NDA Cut Off 2014 (1)

360

722

NDA Cut Off 2013 (2)

360

721

NDA Cut Off 2013 (1)

333

698

NDA Cut Off 2012 (2)

335

699

Resolution of Ties for NDA Cutoff

If two or more candidate score equal marks in NDA exam, then UPSC resolves the tie by the following methods. 

In case of equal marks in aggregate, the candidate senior in age may be placed at a higher rank 

OR

In case of the candidates having same age and same aggregate marks, the candidate getting higher aggregate score in written papers may be placed at a higher rank

