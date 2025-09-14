NDA Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year NDA Cut Off

UPSC will release the NDA cut off 2025 on its website in PDF format. Candidates will be able to check the NDA 1 expected cut off on this page for the exam that will be held on 14th September 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for NDA 1 exam must go through the NDA previous year cut off and expected cut off here.
NDA Cut Off 2025
NDA Cut Off 2025 will be released by the UPSC after it has released the result. The candidates will be able to check the category wise NDA 2 cut off for the written exam and SSB interview. You must note that UPSC does not releases separate cut off for NDA exam. Only one common NDA Cut off is released by the UPSC. You must note that it is mandatory for the candidates to score at least 25% marks in each subject in the NDA written exam.
NDA 1 notification shall be released in May 2025. Hence, the candidates who will be applying for the most popular defence exams which is NDA exam must go through the NDA previous year cut off marks that has been shared here. Check the NDA previous year cut off for 2022 2021, 2020, 2017 and more.
NDA 2 Expected Cut off 2025
NDA 2 expected cut-off 2025 will be updated here after the exam has been completed. You must note that the NDA expected cut off is the probable minimum marks based on previous year trend, difficulty level of the exam, etc.
|
NDA 2 Expected Cut Off 2025
|
Stage
|
Expected cutoff
|
Written Exam
|To be updated
|
Final Cutoff (Written exam+SSB)
|To be updated
How is NDA Cut Off 2025 Calculated?
UPSC releases the NDA cut off by considering several factors. Here are some of the factors through which the NDA cut off 2024 is calculated:
- Total number of candidates who appeared in the exam.
- Total number of vacancies released.
- Difficulty level of the questions asked in the NDA exam
- Previous Year exam trend
- Highest marks obtained by a candidate in the exam
Know NDA syllabus
NDA Previous Year Cut Off (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 & More)
NDA cut off marks is important to know the minimum marks that you would need to score in the written exam and SSB interview. NDA written exam cut off and final cut off is given here for NDA exam 1, 2 for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and more. Knowledge about the NDA previous year cut off marks gives you an idea of the marks that you would need to score in the exam. Candidates can check the NDA previous year cut off marks in the table below.
|
NDA Previous Year Cut Off
|
Paper
|
Written Exam
(Out of 900 marks)
|
Final Exam
(Out of 1800 marks)
|
NDA 2 Cut Off Marks 2022
|
355 - 360
|
720
|
NDA 1 Cut Off Marks 2022
|
360
|
720
|
NDA & NA (II) Cut off Marks 2022
|
355
|
726
|
NDA Cut Off 2021
|
343
|
709
|
NDA Cut Off 2020 (2)
|
355
|
719
|
NDA Cut Off 2020 (1)
|
355
|
726
|
NDA Cut Off 2019 (2)
|
346
|
709
|
NDA Cut Off 2019 (1)
|
342
|
704
|
NDA Cut Off 2018 (2)
|
325
|
688
|
NDA Cut Off 2018 (1)
|
338
|
705
|
NDA Cut Off 2017 (2)
|
258
|
624
|
NDA Cut Off 2017 (1)
|
342
|
708
|
NDA Cut Off 2016 (2)
|
229
|
602
|
NDA Cut Off 2016 (1)
|
288
|
656
|
NDA Cut Off 2015 (2)
|
269
|
637
|
NDA Cut Off 2015 (1)
|
306
|
674
|
NDA Cut Off 2014 (2)
|
283
|
656
|
NDA Cut Off 2014 (1)
|
360
|
722
|
NDA Cut Off 2013 (2)
|
360
|
721
|
NDA Cut Off 2013 (1)
|
333
|
698
|
NDA Cut Off 2012 (2)
|
335
|
699
Resolution of Ties for NDA Cutoff
If two or more candidate score equal marks in NDA exam, then UPSC resolves the tie by the following methods.
In case of equal marks in aggregate, the candidate senior in age may be placed at a higher rank
OR
In case of the candidates having same age and same aggregate marks, the candidate getting higher aggregate score in written papers may be placed at a higher rank