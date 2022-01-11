List of IPS Officers Who Turned Into Politicians: UPSC 2022

Here is the list of Indian Police Services Officers who have quit their jobs in administrative services and turned into politicians. Becoming an IPS Officer is many people’s dream and serving the population of India is even a bigger dream. Take a look at such Police Officers who turned into politicians to serve the country.

UPSC 2022: Only Self Study & Internet Needed To Crack Civil Services- IAS Saloni Verma & Prakhar K Singh Suggest Strategy



10 IAS Officers Who Turned Into Politicians- Check Complete List!



K. Annamalai: He is a 2011 batch IPS officer who quit the services and joined Bhartiya Janta Party, BJP. Annamalai is an Indian Police Service Officer born in the year 1984. Former IPS officer K Annamalai was appointed in 2020 (August) as the new BJP chief of Tamil Nadu, succeeding L Murugan who was inducted into the Union cabinet. He was a Karnataka cadre IPS officer who resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP last year.

Nikhil Kumar: Nikhil Kumar was born on 15 July 1941. He is a former IPS officer-turned politician from Bihar who was Governor of Nagaland from 2009 to 2013. He was also the Governor of Kerala from 2013 to 2014. One of the country's well-known IPS officers of 1963 batch from the AGMUT Cadre Kumar also served as DGP of the National Security Guards, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Railway Protection Force and Commissioner of Delhi Police. He is the son of Satyendra Narayan Sinha, the Chief Minister of Bihar and an Indian National Congress leader.