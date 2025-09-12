Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released NDA 2 admit card 2025 its official website. The direct link to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2025 has been provided on this page too. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with the required credentials. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. Get more insights here on this page.
NDA 2 Admit Card 2025
UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2025 has been released officially on the UPSC website. The link to download the admit card has been made available on upsc.gov.in as well as on this page. We have shared the direct link to download NDA 2 admit card 2025.
To be able to download the NDA 2 admit card, candidates need to enter the required credentials. The written exam of NDA 2 is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025.
NDA Admit Card Download Link
The candidates who have successfully applied for the NDA 2 exam 2025 should click on the given link to download the admit card from upsconline.nic.in or the direct link shared below here.
NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 Highlights
NDA is a defence exam that is conducted two times in a year. The candidates are selected through a written test followed by SSB. Check the major highlights of the exam in the following table.
|NDA 2 Admit Card Overview
|Exam Conducting Body
|Union Public Service Commission
|NDA Full Form
|National Defence Academy
|Exam Name
|NDA & NA Examination, 2025
|Vacancy
|406
|Exam Level
|National
|Frequency
|Twice a Year
|NDA Exam Date 2025
|September 14, 2025
|NDA 2025 Eligibility
|12th Pass
|Selection Process
|Written Exam and SSB Interview
|Official Website
|upsc.gov.in
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 has been made available on upsc.gov.in. The admit card needs to be downloaded and printed to take it to the exam hall. Check the table below to know the important dates related to it.
|
NDA Admit Card Events
|
Particulars
|
NDA 2 admit card 2025 release date
|
September 2025
|
NDA 2 exam date 2025
|
14th September 2025
What Details are Mentioned on the UPSC NDA Admit Card?
The candidates who download the UPSC NDA admit card 2025 must check the all the detials mentioned in it are correct and true to their knowledge. The following detials must be present in the NDA 2 admit card 2025.
|Personal Details
|Exam Details
|Exam Centre Details
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Exam Date
|
Name of exam centre
|
Date of birth
|
Exam time
|
Address of exam centre
|
Roll number
|
Reporting time
|
City
|
Photograph and signature
|
-
|
Centre code (if any)
What is Exam Timing for NDA 2 Exam?
The NDA 2025 exam shall be held in pen and paper mode in two shifts. The first shift is the forenoon shift while the second shift is the afternoon one. The entry of the candidates at the exam hall will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam in each session. Beyond that time, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.
|UPSC NDA 2 Exam Timing 2025
|Session
|Exam Time
|Forenoon
|10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
|Afternoon
|2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Documents to carry with NDA Admit Card 2025
Along with the UPSC NDA 2025 hall ticket, candidates need to carry one original valid photo identity proof at the NDA exam centre.
Valid ID Proof to be Carried to the NDA Exam Centre
⇒ Aadhaar Card
⇒ Passport
⇒ Driving License
⇒ Voter ID Card
⇒ Any photo-identity proof issued by the State or Central Government
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 Official Website
The official website to download the NDA admit card 2025 is upsconline.nic.in. Candidates need to visit the website and login with their credentials to get access to the admit card.
How to Download NDA 2 Admit Card 2025?
Candidates must follow the steps given below to download the NDA admit card 2025.
⇒ Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.
⇒ Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage.
⇒ Now click on “E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC” that appears on the screen.
⇒ Select the NDA 2 2025 admit card link. A new page to download the NDA 2 admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
⇒ Click on the "click here" button in the last column. The instructions page is displayed on the screen.
⇒ Click on the "Yes" button and also take a printout of the important instructions page. The login page of UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 page will be displayed.
⇒ Download the NDA 2 2025 admit card either by using the Registration id or by using the roll number.
Q. Can I carry NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 in digital format to the exam hall?
A. No, the candidates are not allowed to carry the NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 in digital format to the exam hall. All the candidates must carry a print out of the admit card to be able to appear for the examination scheduled for 21st April, Sunday.
NDA Exam 2025 Important Exam Day Instructions
The candidates appearing for the NDA exam should ensure that they follow the exam day instructions as prescribed by the UPSC. Check the important exam day guidelines below.
⇒ Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc
⇒ Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as Venue Supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items at the Venue.
⇒ No candidate should be in possession of mobile phones or any other electronic gadget.
⇒ Candidates should carry a black ball point pen with themselves to the exam hall.
How to Resolve Discrepancies in NDA 2 Admit Card 2025?
Once candidates have downloaded the NDA admit card, then he/she must ensure that they check if all the details printed on it are correct and true to their knowledge. If the candidates face any difficulty or there is an error in the admit card then it can be rectified at the following details.
Address: UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110069
Email: usna-upsc@nic.in
Phone number: 011-23385271/ 23381125/ 23098543
NDA Exam Pattern 2025
The NDA exam pattern is notified by the UPSC exam authorities along with the notification. The exam is divided into two parts, General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Mathematics. The Mathematics paper is for 300 marks while GAT is for 600 marks. Thus, the overall paper is for 900 marks. Each paper is held for a duration of 2 Hours 30 Minutes. All the questions asked in the exam are objective in nature. Candidates should go through the NDA syllabus to know about the important topics asked in the exam. Check the table below for more details.
|Papers
|Subject
|Maximum marks
|Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Mathematics
|
300
|
2 ½
|
Paper 2
|
GAT
|
600
|
2 ½
|
Total
|
900
|
5 hours
What is the Next Stage After the NDA 2 Written Exam?
The candidates who will qualify the NDA 2 written exam by securing the NDA cut off will be allowed to appear for the SSB interview. The SSB interview will have several tests to examine the candidate's physical, and psychological competencies. The following table informs you of the stages that are held after the NDA written test.
|Stages
|Test Name for NDA
|
Stage 1
|
Screening Test
|
Verbal and non-verbal tests.
PPDT
|
Stage 2
|
Psychological Test
|
Thematic Apperception Test (TAT)
Word Association Test (WAT)
Situation Reaction Test (SRT)
Self Description Test (SD)
|
Group Testing Officers Test
|
GD
GPE
PGT
HGT
IOT
Command Task
Snake Race/Group Obstacle Race
Individual lecture
FGT
|
Personal Interview
|-
|
Group Discussion
|-
