afcat.cdac.in AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Out: Direct Link to Download Result PDF Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 has been declared on the AFCAT official website which is afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download it by visiting the AFCAT website and login with their credentials. Get to know about the AFCAT result download link, steps to download it and more on this page.
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Out
Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the AFCAT Result 2025 on its website at afcat.cdac.in on August 23 to 25. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam 2025 can now download AFCAT 2 2025 result by logging in with their login credentials. Candidates can also check their AFCAT exam scorecard and cut off marks. The candidates who will qualify the AFCAT written test will be eligible to appear in the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) followed by a medical examination.
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Release Date
AFCAT 2 result 2025 has been released on the IAF website by on 16th September. Those who have appeared for the exam held on August 23 to 25, 2025 can download the result online.
|AFCAT Result 2025 Date
|
Events
|
Exam Dates (AFCAT 2/2025)
|
AFCAT 2 2025 exam date
|August 23 to 25
|
AFCAT result release date 2025
|September 16, 2025
|
AFCAT final result date
|To be announced
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Download Link
Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT result by logging in to the AFCAT website. One would need to enter their Email ID, Password and Captcha Code to check the result. We hd the direct link to download AFCAT result 1 below on this page.
AFCAT 2 2025 Cut Off Marks
Candidates will be able to check their AFCAT 2 cut off marks along with the result. The cut off shall be released for the AFCAT online exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). We shall update the latest AFCAT 2 cut off 2025 in the table below once it is released.
|
AFCAT 2 2025 Cut-off Marks
|
AFCAT
|
To be notified
|
EKT
|
To be notified
In the meantime, you can go through the AFCAT previous year cut off marks for AFCAT online test and EKT.
|
AFCAT
|
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)
|
AFCAT (01) 2021
|
165
|
30
|
AFCAT (02) 2020
|
155
|
40
|
AFCAT (01) 2020
|
153
|
40
|
AFCAT (02) 2019
|
142
|
50
|
AFCAT (01) 2019
|
133
|
50
|
AFCAT (02) 2018
|
140
|
55
|
AFCAT (01) 2018
|
155
|
60
|
AFCAT (02) 2017
|
160
|
60
|
AFCAT (01) 2017
|
150
|
60
|
AFCAT (02) 2016
|
148
|
60
|
AFCAT (01) 2016
|
132
|
52
|
AFCAT (02) 2015
|
144
|
52
|
AFCAT (01) 2015
|
126
|
55
|
AFCAT (02) 2014
|
123
|
45
How to check AFCAT 2 Result 2025?
Step-1: Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e., afcat.cdac.in
Step-2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 02/2025-Cycle
Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to fill in details like Email ID, password and Captcha Code.
Here is a screenshot of the previous year AFCAT result login page:
Step-4: Check your result and download a print copy for future use.
What's Next After AFCAT 2 Result?
After the declaration of the AFCAT 2 result for the written test, the candidates will be called to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB). AFSB is a 5 day interview that is conducted in Varanasi, Dehradun, Gandhinagar and Mysore
Documents for AFCAT AFSB
Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-
(i) AFCAT Admit Card.
(ii) Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. No other certificate will be accepted for verification of the Date of Birth.
(iii) Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2 (issued by the relevant Board).
(iv) Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. A provisional Certificate issued by the college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable.
(v) In case of final year/ semester students, a Certificate from the College Principal, clearly mentioning the following aspects annotated with proper stamp and seal of the Institution is required:-
(aa) Name of the College.
(ab) Name of the University.
(ac) Discipline in which Graduation/ Post Graduation is obtained.
(ad) Aggregate Percentage.
(ae) Likely Date of Declaration of Final Result (in DD/MM/YYYY Format).
(vi) Two attested photocopies of each of the above-mentioned certificates.
(vii) Original NCC Certificate (if applicable).
(viii) NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings.
(ix) Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable.
(x) Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance)
(xi) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against a white background for documentation.
AFCAT Merit List 2025
AFCAT merit list is composed by calculating the marks secured by candidates in the written est and AFSB. Candidate's allotment will be done on the basis of the number of vacancies for AFCAT 2 2025 exam.