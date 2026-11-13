AFCAT Syllabus 2027: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF
AFCAT Syllabus 2027
AFCAT syllabus is divided into four sections: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. Candidates must master topics across all the sections to perform well in the exam. They should practice unlimited questions for all topics and focus on revision. Candidates who are appearing for the AFCAT 1 exam 2027 can check the latest AFCAT syllabus on this page.
AFCAT Syllabus PDF Download
AFCAT syllabus 2027 is mandatory to be known by any aspirant who wishes to join the Indian Air Force. AFCAT syllabus PDF gives you the subject-wise topics for the exam. The AFCAT syllabus has remained unchanged. The direct link to download AFCAT syllabus PDF has been mentioned below:
AFCAT Syllabus 2027: Weightage
Here we have mentioned about the AFCAT syllabus subject-wise weightage. The following table briefs you of the subjects in AFCAT exam along with the number of questions and time duration.
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Exam
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
100
|
300
|
2 Hours
You may also go through the following AFCAT exam articles:
AFCAT Syllabus for English
AFCAT syllabus for English consists of Sentence Completion, Analogy, One Word Substitution, Synonym/Antonym, Cloze Test, etc. A candidate should be able to know the proper usage of vocabulary in English. The AFCAT English syllabus is as follows:
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Subject
|
AFCAT Syllabus
|
English
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Comprehension
Detect Error in Sentence
Sentence Completion/Filling in of correct word
Synonym/Antonym
Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph
Idioms and Phrases
Analogy
Sentence Rearranging
Substitution in a Sentence/One Word Substitution
Transformation of Sentence (Complex to Simple)
Homonyms
AFCAT General Awareness Syllabus
For AFCAT General Awareness syllabus, candidates should be well known with the trending news and current affairs. In addition to this, GK questions from History, Polity, Economics, Geography, Missiles, etc. should be well known by the candidates. The important topics for AFCAT General Awareness are as follows:
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AFCAT Syllabus Subject
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Important Topics
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General Awareness
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History
Geography
Sports
National & International Organisations
Art & Culture
Personalities
Environment & Ecology
Indian Polity
Economy
Basic Science Based Knowledge
Science & Technology
Current Affairs (National & International)
Defence
National & International Organizations
List of Prime Ministers of India
AFCAT Syllabus 2027: Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
AFCAT syllabus for reasoning and military aptitude test consists of verbal and non-verbal reasoning. This section is found to be the most scoring one if one manages to get a good hold of reasoning topics such as coding decoding, analogy, blood relation, missing figures, etc. The important topics to be covered in AFCAT reasoning and military aptitude test are as follows:
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AFCAT Syllabus Subject
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Topics
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Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
Odd One Out
Analogy
Venn Diagram
Figure Classification
Dot Situation Analysis
Spotting the Embedded Figures
Blood Relation
Missing Figures
Coding and Decoding
AFCAT Numerical Ability Syllabus
AFCAT Numerical Ability syllabus consists of basic Arithmetics that one has studied in Class 10th. Topics such as Time & Distance and Races (Trains/Boats & Streams), Probability, Mixture & Allegation Rules, Decimal Fraction, Average/Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest, etc. are asked in the exam. The other important topics covered in it are as follows:
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Subject
|
Topics
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Numerical Ability
|
Decimal Fraction
Time and Work
Average/Percentage
Profit & Loss
Ratio & Proportion
Simple and Compound Interest
Time & Distance and Races (Trains/Boats & Streams)
Area and Perimeter
Probability
Number System & Number Series
Mixture & Allegation Rules
Square & Square root/Cube & Cube roots
HCF & LCM
Elementary Mensuration
Heights and Distance
Statistics (Mean, Median and Mode)
Exponents and powers
Best Books to prepare AFCAT Syllabus 2027
AFCAT is one of the most premier exams that is conducted for defence other than NDA and CDS. A large number of candidates apply for this exam. To prepare for the exam, it is crucial for candidates to have the best resources that would ease their preparation. The best books for AFCAT syllabus preparation are mentioned here.
- AFCAT for Flying, Technical & Ground Duty Branch with Solved Papers (English, Paperback) by Arihant Experts
- AFCAT Solved Papers and Practice Sets by Arihant Experts
- AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) Exam Guide: For Flying and Technical Branch
- AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) by Arihant Experts
- AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) Self Study Guide cum-Practice Work Book by Kiran Prakashan