School Assembly News Headlines (October 27, 2026): Top National, World, Education and Business News

Every day brings new developments that shape our understanding of the world, from government decisions and international relations to educational reforms and business trends. Keeping up with current affairs helps students build general knowledge, develop critical thinking skills and understand issues that affect society. Here are the top national, international, education and business news headlines for October 27, 2026, to help students prepare for their school assembly.

Top National News Headlines

1. Nadda Calls for Coordinated, Whole-of-Government Approach to Tackle Substance Abuse

2. Asian Games Gold-Winning Archers Felicitated by SAI

3. Keralam Unanimously Passes Landmark Bill on Senior Citizens’ Welfare, First in Country

4. Drought-Affected Farmers Should Receive Assistance in Time: Eknath Shinde