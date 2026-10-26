School Assembly News Headlines (October 27, 2026): Top National, World, Education and Business News
School Assembly News Headlines for October 27, 2026, cover the latest national, international, education and business news. Check today’s top headlines, including Madhya Pradesh’s new coaching centre rules, CBSE Board Exams 2027 updates, global developments, business news, a school assembly quiz with answers and the quote of the day.
Every day brings new developments that shape our understanding of the world, from government decisions and international relations to educational reforms and business trends. Keeping up with current affairs helps students build general knowledge, develop critical thinking skills and understand issues that affect society. Here are the top national, international, education and business news headlines for October 27, 2026, to help students prepare for their school assembly.
Top National News Headlines
1. Nadda Calls for Coordinated, Whole-of-Government Approach to Tackle Substance Abuse
2. Asian Games Gold-Winning Archers Felicitated by SAI
3. Keralam Unanimously Passes Landmark Bill on Senior Citizens’ Welfare, First in Country
4. Drought-Affected Farmers Should Receive Assistance in Time: Eknath Shinde
Top International News Headlines
1. Europe Adding to Regulatory Burden on Businesses, Companies Seek Less Compliance: Goyal
2. China Strictly Abiding by Relevant Agreements With India, Says Foreign Ministry
3. Pakistan Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 12% Amid Inflation
4. Chinese Communist Party Begins Key Plenum Meeting, Setting Stage for Xi’s Fourth Term
5. Nepal Unveils White Papers to Strengthen Water Resources, Weather Forecasting and Disaster Preparedness
6. Cyclone, Westerly Winds Trigger Heavy Rain and Snowfall Warnings in Nepal
7. Pak Army Chief and Top Officials From Makkah Pact Countries to Meet Iranian Security Czar in Tehran
Top Education News Headlines
1. Madhya Pradesh Sets Five-Hour Daily Limit for Coaching Classes, Bars Classes During School Hours
2. Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to November 6, Check Eligibility and Prizes
3. IIT Madras Study Warns AI Could Disrupt Entry-Level Career Growth in India
4. Harvard Fellowship Offers Leadership Training to Health Professionals From Low- and Middle-Income Countries
5. CBSE Board Exams 2027: Subject Missing From Registration Record? Check What Students Should Do
6. NCERT to Host Five-Day Online Series on Understanding Down Syndrome From October 26
7. Kanpur University to Use AI to Set Exam Papers and Evaluate Answer Sheets in 2026–27
8. Delhi High Court Upholds Cash Aid for EWS Students to Buy School Uniforms
Top Business News Headlines
1. Hyundai Introduces Compact SUV Bayon Starting at ₹10 Lakh
2. Rupee Falls 29 Paise to Close at 95.22 Against US Dollar
3. Stock Market Reverses Early Trade Losses, Sensex and Nifty End Nearly 0.7% Higher
4. Anthropic Unveils Blockbuster IPO Plan as First-Half Losses Hit $80 Billion
5. Indian Shares Snap Losing Run as Investors Assess Earnings
6. Oil Prices Dip but Hold Above $100 as Middle East Supply Threats Mount
School Assembly Quiz: Questions and Answers
Q1. Which state has introduced a five-hour daily limit on coaching classes?
Answer: Madhya Pradesh.
Q2. Which organisation is hosting a five-day online series on understanding Down syndrome?
Answer: NCERT.
Q3. Which Indian institution plans to use AI for setting examination papers and evaluating answer sheets?
Answer: Kanpur University.
Q4. Which two Indian stock market indices ended nearly 0.7% higher?
Answer: Sensex and Nifty.
Q5. Which country’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 12% amid inflation?
Answer: Pakistan.
Quote of the Day
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” - Nelson Mandela
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.