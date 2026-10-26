Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Pathology
Candidates can analyze Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Pathology closing ranks from previous years (Round 1-3) for informed admission decisions. The article also provides the detailed Round 1 counselling schedule for MD/MS admissions in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Securing admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra on MBBS state quota might be a confusing process for some. Candidates can analyze the opening and closing ranks as previous year trends from Round 1 to Round 3. As per the previous year trends, Round 1 admission for TATA College in Mumbai opened and closed its seats at 1257 for open category. To understand and analyze the admission option for the coming rounds better, candidates can check the breakdown of merit lists covering pathology across various government and private medical institutions in Maharashtra to make an informed decision before the choice filling process.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview
While the Round 1 registration is ongoing, candidates can find Maharashtra NEET PG first round schedule shared in the table below.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Conducting Body
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State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
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Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
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17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-)
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
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Document Upload
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Document Verification
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18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registered Candidate List Revelation
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Provisional Merit List
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
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01/11/2026
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Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
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01/11/2026
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Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
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02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
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05/11/2026
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Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
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06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
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Counselling Portal
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medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year Round 1 counselling, the most competitive seats were offered by TATA, Mumbai. The seats opened at 1257 and closed at 1257 for open category. Check a list of medical colleges and their previous year opening and closing ranks for open category shared below.
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College
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Opening SML
|
Closing SML
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TATA, Mumbai
|
1257
|
1257
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TNMC, Mumbai
|
1313
|
1313
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GSMC, Mumbai
|
1438
|
1438
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LTMC, Mumbai
|
1589
|
1589
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GMC, Mumbai
|
1602
|
1742
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BJMC, Pune
|
1637
|
1637
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GMC, Nagpur
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1745
|
1822
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GMC, Sambhajina
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1924
|
1924
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IGMC, Nagpur
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1953
|
1953
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VMMC, Solapur
|
2019
|
2019
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B Hire, Dhule
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2189
|
2189
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GMC, Kolhapur
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2253
|
2253
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VNMC, Yeotmal
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2432
|
2432
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GGMC, Gondia
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2448
|
2448
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BHMS, Mumbai
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2547
|
2668
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UPMC, Jalgaon
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2899
|
2899
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VPS, Nasik
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2905
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3399
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KJMC, Mumbai
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3045
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3045
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SKN, Pune
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3065
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3221
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TERNA, New Mumbai
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3181
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3181
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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3329
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3493
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VVPF, Ahmednagar
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3754
|
3754
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PDMC, Amravati
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3848
|
3848
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BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
3948
|
4045
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MIMSR, Latur
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3950
|
3950
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ASHWINI ME, Solapur
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4003
|
4003
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VEDANTA MC, Palghar
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4277
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4576
Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check MD in Pathology programs offered at different Maharashtra medical colleges. Find previous year ranks for open category determining seat allocation possibility for different ranks.
|
College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GMC, Nagpur
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1953
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1953
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LTMC, Mumbai
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2116
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2116
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GMC, Latur
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2240
|
2240
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GSMC, Mumbai
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2253
|
2253
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TATA, Mumbai
|
2263
|
2263
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TNMC, Mumbai
|
2370
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2432
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GMC, Sambhajina
|
2381
|
2927
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GMC, Mumbai
|
2438
|
2658
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IGMC, Nagpur
|
2599
|
2599
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VMMC, Solapur
|
2974
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2974
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GMC, Kolhapur
|
3047
|
3047
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SRTR, Ambajogai
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3090
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3090
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VNMC, Yeotmal
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3141
|
3141
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B Hire, Dhule
|
3358
|
3358
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GGMC, Gondia
|
3388
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3388
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BHMS, Mumbai
|
3602
|
3602
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KJMC, Mumbai
|
3838
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3838
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VPS, Nasik
|
3948
|
3950
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MIMSR, Latur
|
3968
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3968
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SKN, Pune
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4003
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4667
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
4148
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4160
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TERNA, New Mumbai
|
4277
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4277
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BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
4756
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4875
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VEDANTA MC, Palghar
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5392
|
5392
Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for list of medical colleges in Maharashtra highlighted in the table below.
|
College
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Opening SML
|
Closing SML
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TATA, Mumbai
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2432
|
2432
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TNMC, Mumbai
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2846
|
2846
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GMC, Nagpur
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3292
|
3380
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GSMC, Mumbai
|
3319
|
3319
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GMC, Mumbai
|
3482
|
3756
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GMC, Sambhajina
|
3706
|
3706
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LTMC, Mumbai
|
3793
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3793
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IGMC, Nagpur
|
3848
|
3848
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VMMC, Solapur
|
3950
|
3950
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GMC, Kolhapur
|
3998
|
3998
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GMC, Latur
|
4134
|
4209
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
4350
|
4727
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B Hire, Dhule
|
4444
|
4444
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GMC, Jalgaon
|
4480.1
|
4480.1
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SRTR, Ambajogai
|
4484.1
|
4484.1
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VNMC, Yeotmal
|
4623
|
4623
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GGMC, Gondia
|
4627
|
4627
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MIMSR, Latur
|
4720
|
4720
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BHMS, Mumbai
|
5101
|
5101
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VVPF, Ahilyanagar
|
5112
|
5112
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BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
5272
|
6446
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KJMC, Mumbai
|
5559.2
|
5559.2
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SKN, Pune
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5559.5
|
5562.3
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ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
5858.1
|
5858.1
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UPMC, Jalgaon
|
5995
|
5995
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VPS, Nasik
|
6083
|
6083
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PDMC, Amravati
|
6201
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6201
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VEDANTA MC, Palghar
|
6386
|
6386
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Rank Movement
The data represents Maharashtra NEET PG rank movement. It indicates teh closing ranks are moving down from first to third round of counseling for both government and private medical colleges.
All colleges have shown an overall increase in their ranks by the third round wherein there is a minor increase of 770 ranks at MIMSR Latur college and a massive increase of over 2500 ranks at KJMC Mumbai. This shows that as a result of all the available seat upgrades, cancellations and further rounds of counseling, the candidates with lower merit positions get chances to secure the admission offer.
|
College
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Round 1 Closing
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Round 2 Closing
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Round 3 Closing
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Movement
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MIMSR, Latur
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3,950
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3,968
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4,720
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+770
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TATA, Mumbai
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1,257
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2,263
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2,432
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+1175
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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3,493
|
4,160
|
4,727
|
+1234
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TNMC, Mumbai
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1,313
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2,432
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2,846
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+1533
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GMC, Nagpur
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1,822
|
1,953
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3,380
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+1558
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GMC, Kolhapur
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2,253
|
3,047
|
3,998
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+1745
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GMC, Sambhajina
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1,924
|
2,927
|
3,706
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+1782
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VEDANTA MC, Palghar
|
4,576
|
5,392
|
6,386
|
+1810
|
GSMC, Mumbai
|
1,438
|
2,253
|
3,319
|
+1881
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
1,953
|
2,599
|
3,848
|
+1895
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
2,019
|
2,974
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3,950
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+1931
|
GGMC, Gondia
|
2,448
|
3,388
|
4,627
|
+2179
|
VNMC, Yeotmal
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2,432
|
3,141
|
4,623
|
+2191
|
B Hire, Dhule
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2,189
|
3,358
|
4,444
|
+2255
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
2,668
|
3,602
|
5,101
|
+2433
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KJMC, Mumbai
|
3,045
|
3,838
|
5,559
|
+2514.2
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.