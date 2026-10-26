Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Pathology

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Securing admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra on MBBS state quota might be a confusing process for some. Candidates can analyze the opening and closing ranks as previous year trends from Round 1 to Round 3. As per the previous year trends, Round 1 admission for TATA College in Mumbai opened and closed its seats at 1257 for open category. To understand and analyze the admission option for the coming rounds better, candidates can check the breakdown of merit lists covering pathology across various government and private medical institutions in Maharashtra to make an informed decision before the choice filling process. Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview While the Round 1 registration is ongoing, candidates can find Maharashtra NEET PG first round schedule shared in the table below.

Particulars Dates Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra



Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS) 17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm Document Upload 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Document Verification 18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registered Candidate List Revelation 28/10/2026 Publication of Provisional Merit List 28/10/2026 Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List 01/11/2026 Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1 01/11/2026 Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1 02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1) 05/11/2026 Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm Counselling Portal

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the previous year Round 1 counselling, the most competitive seats were offered by TATA, Mumbai. The seats opened at 1257 and closed at 1257 for open category. Check a list of medical colleges and their previous year opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. College Opening SML Closing SML TATA, Mumbai 1257 1257 TNMC, Mumbai 1313 1313 GSMC, Mumbai 1438 1438 LTMC, Mumbai 1589 1589 GMC, Mumbai 1602 1742 BJMC, Pune 1637 1637 GMC, Nagpur 1745 1822 GMC, Sambhajina 1924 1924 IGMC, Nagpur 1953 1953 VMMC, Solapur 2019 2019 B Hire, Dhule 2189 2189 GMC, Kolhapur 2253 2253 VNMC, Yeotmal 2432 2432 GGMC, Gondia 2448 2448 BHMS, Mumbai 2547 2668 UPMC, Jalgaon 2899 2899 VPS, Nasik 2905 3399 KJMC, Mumbai 3045 3045 SKN, Pune 3065 3221 TERNA, New Mumbai 3181 3181 NKP Salve, Nagpur 3329 3493 VVPF, Ahmednagar 3754 3754 PDMC, Amravati 3848 3848 BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri 3948 4045 MIMSR, Latur 3950 3950 ASHWINI ME, Solapur 4003 4003 VEDANTA MC, Palghar 4277 4576

Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check MD in Pathology programs offered at different Maharashtra medical colleges. Find previous year ranks for open category determining seat allocation possibility for different ranks. College Opening SML Closing SML GMC, Nagpur 1953 1953 LTMC, Mumbai 2116 2116 GMC, Latur 2240 2240 GSMC, Mumbai 2253 2253 TATA, Mumbai 2263 2263 TNMC, Mumbai 2370 2432 GMC, Sambhajina 2381 2927 GMC, Mumbai 2438 2658 IGMC, Nagpur 2599 2599 VMMC, Solapur 2974 2974 GMC, Kolhapur 3047 3047 SRTR, Ambajogai 3090 3090 VNMC, Yeotmal 3141 3141 B Hire, Dhule 3358 3358 GGMC, Gondia 3388 3388 BHMS, Mumbai 3602 3602 KJMC, Mumbai 3838 3838 VPS, Nasik 3948 3950 MIMSR, Latur 3968 3968 SKN, Pune 4003 4667 NKP Salve, Nagpur 4148 4160 TERNA, New Mumbai 4277 4277 BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri 4756 4875 VEDANTA MC, Palghar 5392 5392

Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for list of medical colleges in Maharashtra highlighted in the table below. College Opening SML Closing SML TATA, Mumbai 2432 2432 TNMC, Mumbai 2846 2846 GMC, Nagpur 3292 3380 GSMC, Mumbai 3319 3319 GMC, Mumbai 3482 3756 GMC, Sambhajina 3706 3706 LTMC, Mumbai 3793 3793 IGMC, Nagpur 3848 3848 VMMC, Solapur 3950 3950 GMC, Kolhapur 3998 3998 GMC, Latur 4134 4209 NKP Salve, Nagpur 4350 4727 B Hire, Dhule 4444 4444 GMC, Jalgaon 4480.1 4480.1 SRTR, Ambajogai 4484.1 4484.1 VNMC, Yeotmal 4623 4623 GGMC, Gondia 4627 4627 MIMSR, Latur 4720 4720 BHMS, Mumbai 5101 5101 VVPF, Ahilyanagar 5112 5112 BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri 5272 6446 KJMC, Mumbai 5559.2 5559.2 SKN, Pune 5559.5 5562.3 ASHWINI ME, Solapur 5858.1 5858.1 UPMC, Jalgaon 5995 5995 VPS, Nasik 6083 6083 PDMC, Amravati 6201 6201 VEDANTA MC, Palghar 6386 6386