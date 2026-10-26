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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Pathology

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 19:16 IST

Candidates can analyze Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 Pathology closing ranks from previous years (Round 1-3) for informed admission decisions. The article also provides the detailed Round 1 counselling schedule for MD/MS admissions in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Pathology
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Pathology

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Securing admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra on MBBS state quota might be a confusing process for some. Candidates can analyze the opening and closing ranks as previous year trends from Round 1 to Round 3. As per the previous year trends, Round 1 admission for TATA College in Mumbai opened and closed its seats at 1257 for open category. To understand and analyze the admission option for the coming rounds better, candidates can check the breakdown of merit lists covering pathology across various government and private medical institutions in Maharashtra to make an informed decision before the choice filling process. 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview 

While the Round 1 registration is ongoing, candidates can find Maharashtra NEET PG first round schedule shared in the table below. 

Particulars 

Dates

Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra

Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)

17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm 

Document Upload 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Document Verification 

18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registered Candidate List Revelation

28/10/2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List

28/10/2026

Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List

01/11/2026

Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1

01/11/2026

Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1

02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)

05/11/2026

Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 

06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm

Counselling Portal 

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year Round 1 counselling, the most competitive seats were offered by TATA, Mumbai. The seats opened at 1257 and closed at 1257 for open category. Check a list of medical colleges and their previous year opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

TATA, Mumbai

1257

1257

TNMC, Mumbai

1313

1313

GSMC, Mumbai

1438

1438

LTMC, Mumbai

1589

1589

GMC, Mumbai

1602

1742

BJMC, Pune

1637

1637

GMC, Nagpur

1745

1822

GMC, Sambhajina

1924

1924

IGMC, Nagpur

1953

1953

VMMC, Solapur

2019

2019

B Hire, Dhule

2189

2189

GMC, Kolhapur

2253

2253

VNMC, Yeotmal

2432

2432

GGMC, Gondia

2448

2448

BHMS, Mumbai

2547

2668

UPMC, Jalgaon

2899

2899

VPS, Nasik

2905

3399

KJMC, Mumbai

3045

3045

SKN, Pune

3065

3221

TERNA, New Mumbai

3181

3181

NKP Salve, Nagpur

3329

3493

VVPF, Ahmednagar

3754

3754

PDMC, Amravati

3848

3848

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

3948

4045

MIMSR, Latur

3950

3950

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

4003

4003

VEDANTA MC, Palghar

4277

4576

Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check MD in Pathology programs offered at different Maharashtra medical colleges. Find previous year ranks for open category determining seat allocation possibility for different ranks. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Nagpur

1953

1953

LTMC, Mumbai

2116

2116

GMC, Latur

2240

2240

GSMC, Mumbai

2253

2253

TATA, Mumbai

2263

2263

TNMC, Mumbai

2370

2432

GMC, Sambhajina

2381

2927

GMC, Mumbai

2438

2658

IGMC, Nagpur

2599

2599

VMMC, Solapur

2974

2974

GMC, Kolhapur

3047

3047

SRTR, Ambajogai

3090

3090

VNMC, Yeotmal

3141

3141

B Hire, Dhule

3358

3358

GGMC, Gondia

3388

3388

BHMS, Mumbai

3602

3602

KJMC, Mumbai

3838

3838

VPS, Nasik

3948

3950

MIMSR, Latur

3968

3968

SKN, Pune

4003

4667

NKP Salve, Nagpur

4148

4160

TERNA, New Mumbai

4277

4277

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

4756

4875

VEDANTA MC, Palghar

5392

5392

Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for list of medical colleges in Maharashtra highlighted in the table below. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

TATA, Mumbai

2432

2432

TNMC, Mumbai

2846

2846

GMC, Nagpur

3292

3380

GSMC, Mumbai

3319

3319

GMC, Mumbai

3482

3756

GMC, Sambhajina

3706

3706

LTMC, Mumbai

3793

3793

IGMC, Nagpur

3848

3848

VMMC, Solapur

3950

3950

GMC, Kolhapur

3998

3998

GMC, Latur

4134

4209

NKP Salve, Nagpur

4350

4727

B Hire, Dhule

4444

4444

GMC, Jalgaon

4480.1

4480.1

SRTR, Ambajogai

4484.1

4484.1

VNMC, Yeotmal

4623

4623

GGMC, Gondia

4627

4627

MIMSR, Latur

4720

4720

BHMS, Mumbai

5101

5101

VVPF, Ahilyanagar

5112

5112

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

5272

6446

KJMC, Mumbai

5559.2

5559.2

SKN, Pune

5559.5

5562.3

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

5858.1

5858.1

UPMC, Jalgaon

5995

5995

VPS, Nasik

6083

6083

PDMC, Amravati

6201

6201

VEDANTA MC, Palghar

6386

6386

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Rank Movement 

The data represents Maharashtra NEET PG rank movement. It indicates teh closing ranks are moving down from first to third round of counseling for both government and private medical colleges. 

All colleges have shown an overall increase in their ranks by the third round wherein there is a minor increase of 770 ranks at MIMSR Latur college and a massive increase of over 2500 ranks at KJMC Mumbai. This shows that as a result of all the available seat upgrades, cancellations and further rounds of counseling, the candidates with lower merit positions get chances to secure the admission offer.

College

Round 1 Closing

Round 2 Closing

Round 3 Closing

Movement

MIMSR, Latur

3,950

3,968

4,720

+770

TATA, Mumbai

1,257

2,263

2,432

+1175

NKP Salve, Nagpur

3,493

4,160

4,727

+1234

TNMC, Mumbai

1,313

2,432

2,846

+1533

GMC, Nagpur

1,822

1,953

3,380

+1558

GMC, Kolhapur

2,253

3,047

3,998

+1745

GMC, Sambhajina

1,924

2,927

3,706

+1782

VEDANTA MC, Palghar

4,576

5,392

6,386

+1810

GSMC, Mumbai

1,438

2,253

3,319

+1881

IGMC, Nagpur

1,953

2,599

3,848

+1895

VMMC, Solapur

2,019

2,974

3,950

+1931

GGMC, Gondia

2,448

3,388

4,627

+2179

VNMC, Yeotmal

2,432

3,141

4,623

+2191

B Hire, Dhule

2,189

3,358

4,444

+2255

BHMS, Mumbai

2,668

3,602

5,101

+2433

KJMC, Mumbai

3,045

3,838

5,559

+2514.2

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 19:16 IST
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