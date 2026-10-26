The Indian government plans to invite global bids for 11 airports currently managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by December 2026. The airports will be offered to private operators under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through long-term concessions of 50 years.

As per the current plan, 11 airports will be grouped into 5 bundles. With each bundle will combine a larger operational airport with one smaller one. The goal is to utilize revenue from busier airports to support the operation and development of airports with lower passenger traffic.

The proposal has received approval from the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), with further developments and approvals expected before the bidding process begins.