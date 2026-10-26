XAT Registration 2027: Last Date December 6, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and Steps to Apply

XLRI Jamshedpur has opened the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes can submit their application forms online through the official website, xatonline.in.

The XAT 2027 registration process began on July 15, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 6, 2026. Candidates should complete the application and fee payment before the deadline.

The entrance examination will be conducted on January 3, 2027, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be available from December 20, 2026.

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Candidates can check the important dates below.