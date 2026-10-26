XAT Registration 2027: Last Date December 6, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and Steps to Apply
XAT Registration 2027 closes on December 6. Check the application fee, eligibility criteria, exam date, admit card schedule and steps to apply online.
XLRI Jamshedpur has opened the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes can submit their application forms online through the official website, xatonline.in.
The XAT 2027 registration process began on July 15, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 6, 2026. Candidates should complete the application and fee payment before the deadline.
The entrance examination will be conducted on January 3, 2027, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be available from December 20, 2026.
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XAT Registration 2027: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates below.
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Event
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Date
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Registration begins
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July 15, 2026
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Last date to apply
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December 6, 2026
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Admit card availability
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December 20, 2026 (tentative)
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XAT 2027 exam date
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January 3, 2027
XAT Application Fee 2027
The standard registration fee for XAT 2027 is Rs 2,300. Candidates applying to XLRI programmes must pay an additional Rs 200 for each extra programme selected. The fee can be paid online using the payment options available on the official portal.
XAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a recognised bachelor's degree of at least three years in any discipline. Students in the final year of their bachelor's degree can also apply, provided they meet the prescribed conditions.
Applicants should check the official website for complete eligibility requirements before filling out the form.
How to Apply for XAT 2027 Online
Candidates can follow these steps to register:
1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
2. Click on the XAT 2027 registration link
3. Register using a valid email address and mobile number
4. Log in and enter personal and academic details
5. Upload the required photograph, signature and other information
6. Select preferred examination cities carefully
7. Pay the application fee online
8. Review the form and submit it
9. Download the confirmation page and payment receipt
Important Things to Check Before Submitting the XAT Form
Candidates should verify their details before final submission. The official instructions state that application details cannot be edited after submission and payment. Applicants should also ensure that the payment is successful and an e-receipt is generated. Save the confirmation page and receipt for future reference.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.