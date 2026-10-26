UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026: Check Review Officer Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances and Job Profile
UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026: UPPSC RO gets Pay Level 8 (Rs 47,600–1,51,100) and ARO gets Level 7 (Rs 44,900–1,42,400). In-hand salary is Rs 58,000–76,000 monthly, including DA, HRA, and TA. Check this article to know more about the salary structure, allowances, and perks.
Key Points
- UPPSC RO ARO salaries for 2026 are determined as per the 7th Pay Commission.
- RO (Pay Level 8) pay scale is Rs 47,600-1,51,100; ARO (Pay Level 7) is Rs 44,900-1,42,400.
- Monthly in-hand salary for RO is Rs 64,000-76,000; ARO is Rs 58,000-68,000 for 2026.
UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting recruitment for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for these posts because they offer job security, respect, and a good pay package. Before applying, it is important to know the salary structure, pay level, allowances, and other benefits of the job. In this article, we have shared complete details about the UPPSC RO ARO salary 2026, including in-hand salary, job profile, and career growth, so that candidates can plan their preparation properly.
UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026
The UPPSC RO ARO salary is decided as per the 7th Pay Commission. A Review Officer (RO) is placed in Pay Level 8, with a pay scale of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100. An Assistant Review Officer (ARO) is placed in Pay Level 7, with a pay scale of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. Along with basic pay, officers get DA, HRA, TA, and medical benefits. The monthly in-hand salary is about Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000, depending on the city.
UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Pay Level and Pay Scale
The UPPSC RO ARO salary comes under the 7th Pay Commission. Candidates usually want to know the pay level, in-hand salary, allowances, and growth path, so each of these is covered below. All figures are approximate and should be checked against the official UPPSC notification.
The pay level decides the starting salary and the maximum a candidate can reach in service.
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Review Officer (RO): Pay Level 8, Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
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Assistant Review Officer (ARO): Pay Level 7, Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
UPPSC RO ARO 2026 In-Hand Salary Per Month
In-hand salary is the amount credited to the bank account after deductions. It is higher than the basic pay because allowances are added.
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RO: Around Rs 64,000 to Rs 76,000 per month
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ARO: Around Rs 58,000 to Rs 68,000 per month
The exact amount depends on the posting city, DA rate, and personal deductions.
UPPSC RO ARO Salary Structure 2026
The salary has a basic pay and several allowances added on top. Deductions are then subtracted.
Gross salary = Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance (DA) + House Rent Allowance (HRA) + Travel Allowance (TA) + other allowances
DA is revised from time to time by the government. HRA depends on the city category, so it is higher in big cities.
UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Salary Slip
The salary slip is the monthly record of an officer's earnings and deductions. It usually shows:
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Basic pay
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DA, HRA, TA, and other allowances
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Deductions such as pension contribution and income tax
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Net salary credited to the account
The net salary is about Rs 71,500 for an RO and Rs 67,300 for an ARO. Actual slips may differ.
UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Perks and Allowances
Besides salary, the job comes with the usual state government benefits:
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Medical facilities and reimbursement
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Travel and transport allowance
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Pension benefits
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Paid leaves and holidays
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Job security and a stable career
UPPSC RO ARO Job Profile 2026
RO and ARO officers work in the administrative offices of the Uttar Pradesh government, such as the secretariat. They help senior officers run day-to-day administration. Their work includes:
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Preparing and checking official files and notes
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Drafting letters and reports
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Maintaining records
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Supporting senior officers in decision-making
UPPSC RO ARO Probation Period 2026
Newly selected candidates are first appointed on probation. During this time, their work, conduct, and performance are monitored, and they are confirmed in the post after completing it successfully. The exact duration is given in the official notification and service rules, so check it there.
UPPSC RO ARO Promotion and Career Growth 2026
The career path is steady, and promotion usually depends on seniority and performance. A typical path in the UP secretariat is:
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ARO
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RO
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Deputy Secretary (Level 11)
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Additional Secretary (Level 12)
RO and ARO officers can also appear for the UPPSC PCS exam. Selection as SDM or Deputy Collector would be a big upgrade, at Pay Level 10.
Also Check: UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 501 Posts; Check Eligibility Here
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com