Key Points UPPSC RO ARO salaries for 2026 are determined as per the 7th Pay Commission.

RO (Pay Level 8) pay scale is Rs 47,600-1,51,100; ARO (Pay Level 7) is Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

Monthly in-hand salary for RO is Rs 64,000-76,000; ARO is Rs 58,000-68,000 for 2026.

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting recruitment for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for these posts because they offer job security, respect, and a good pay package. Before applying, it is important to know the salary structure, pay level, allowances, and other benefits of the job. In this article, we have shared complete details about the UPPSC RO ARO salary 2026, including in-hand salary, job profile, and career growth, so that candidates can plan their preparation properly. UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026 The UPPSC RO ARO salary is decided as per the 7th Pay Commission. A Review Officer (RO) is placed in Pay Level 8, with a pay scale of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100. An Assistant Review Officer (ARO) is placed in Pay Level 7, with a pay scale of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. Along with basic pay, officers get DA, HRA, TA, and medical benefits. The monthly in-hand salary is about Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000, depending on the city.

UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Pay Level and Pay Scale The UPPSC RO ARO salary comes under the 7th Pay Commission. Candidates usually want to know the pay level, in-hand salary, allowances, and growth path, so each of these is covered below. All figures are approximate and should be checked against the official UPPSC notification. The pay level decides the starting salary and the maximum a candidate can reach in service. Review Officer (RO): Pay Level 8, Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100

Assistant Review Officer (ARO): Pay Level 7, Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 UPPSC RO ARO 2026 In-Hand Salary Per Month In-hand salary is the amount credited to the bank account after deductions. It is higher than the basic pay because allowances are added. RO: Around Rs 64,000 to Rs 76,000 per month

ARO: Around Rs 58,000 to Rs 68,000 per month

The exact amount depends on the posting city, DA rate, and personal deductions. UPPSC RO ARO Salary Structure 2026 The salary has a basic pay and several allowances added on top. Deductions are then subtracted. Gross salary = Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance (DA) + House Rent Allowance (HRA) + Travel Allowance (TA) + other allowances DA is revised from time to time by the government. HRA depends on the city category, so it is higher in big cities. UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Salary Slip The salary slip is the monthly record of an officer's earnings and deductions. It usually shows: Basic pay

DA, HRA, TA, and other allowances

Deductions such as pension contribution and income tax

Net salary credited to the account The net salary is about Rs 71,500 for an RO and Rs 67,300 for an ARO. Actual slips may differ.

UPPSC RO ARO 2026 Perks and Allowances Besides salary, the job comes with the usual state government benefits: Medical facilities and reimbursement

Travel and transport allowance

Pension benefits

Paid leaves and holidays

Job security and a stable career UPPSC RO ARO Job Profile 2026 RO and ARO officers work in the administrative offices of the Uttar Pradesh government, such as the secretariat. They help senior officers run day-to-day administration. Their work includes: Preparing and checking official files and notes

Drafting letters and reports

Maintaining records

Supporting senior officers in decision-making UPPSC RO ARO Probation Period 2026 Newly selected candidates are first appointed on probation. During this time, their work, conduct, and performance are monitored, and they are confirmed in the post after completing it successfully. The exact duration is given in the official notification and service rules, so check it there.