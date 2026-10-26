NTA Revises Exam Dates For 2026-27, Check Exam Schedule For JEE Main, CUET PG And More
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised its 2026-27 examination calendar, updating the dates for JEE Main 2027, CUET PG, UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET and other examinations. Check the complete revised schedule and important dates here.
NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination schedule for the 2026-2027 academic session. The updated calendar includes changes to the proposed dates of several national-level entrance and eligibility examinations, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Joint CSIR-UGC NET and Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2027.
According to the revised schedule, the examinations will be conducted between December 2026 and April 2027. The agency has revised the calendar due to administrative reasons, and candidates should refer to the latest schedule instead of relying on previously announced dates.
NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27: Important Dates
Candidates preparing for upcoming entrance and eligibility examinations can check the revised dates below.
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Examination
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Revised Exam Dates
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Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC)
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December 6, 2026
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SWAYAM
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December 8 to 12, 2026
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Rashtriya Military Schools
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December 13, 2026
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UGC NET December 2026
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December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026
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Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026
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December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
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Army Cadets College Examination
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January 4, 2027
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SHRESHTA (NETS)
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January 10, 2027
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NIFT Entrance Examination 2027
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January 10, 2027
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JEE Main Session 1
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January 20 to 24 and January 28, 2027
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All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027
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January 31, 2027
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CMAT 2027
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February 7, 2027
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CUET PG 2027
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March 2 to 5, March 8 to 9, March 12, March 15 to 19, March 24 to 25 and March 29 to 31, 2027
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JEE Main Session 2
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April 2 to 7, 2027
JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates Revised
As per the revised calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted from January 20 to 24 and on January 28, 2027. The earlier schedule included January 31 as a buffer date.
JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to 7, 2027.
UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET Dates Changed
The revised calendar also updates the dates for the December 2026 cycles of UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET.
UGC NET will be conducted on December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. The examination determines eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship opportunities, subject to the applicable criteria.
Meanwhile, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27, 2026.
Candidates preparing for these examinations should take note of the revised dates and plan their preparation accordingly.
CUET PG 2027 Exam Schedule
The NTA has also revised the proposed schedule for CUET PG 2027. The examination will be conducted on multiple dates throughout March.
The revised dates are March 2 to 5, March 8 to 9, March 12, March 15 to 19, March 24 to 25 and March 29 to 31, 2027.
CUET PG is used for admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities. Candidates should check the official examination notification for further details about the application process and admission requirements.
How To Download NTA Revised Exam Schedule?
- Visit the official website nta.nic.in and click on "Revised Exam Calendar 2026-2027," under "Latest @NTA" section.
- The revised schedule will be downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
ALSO READ| JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Released, Check Topics for Paper 1 and Paper 2
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.