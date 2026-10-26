NTA Revises Exam Dates For 2026-27, Check Exam Schedule For JEE Main, CUET PG And More

NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination schedule for the 2026-2027 academic session. The updated calendar includes changes to the proposed dates of several national-level entrance and eligibility examinations, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), Joint CSIR-UGC NET and Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2027. According to the revised schedule, the examinations will be conducted between December 2026 and April 2027. The agency has revised the calendar due to administrative reasons, and candidates should refer to the latest schedule instead of relying on previously announced dates. NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27: Important Dates

Candidates preparing for upcoming entrance and eligibility examinations can check the revised dates below. Examination Revised Exam Dates Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) December 6, 2026 SWAYAM December 8 to 12, 2026 Rashtriya Military Schools December 13, 2026 UGC NET December 2026 December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026 Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 December 19, 22 and 27, 2026 Army Cadets College Examination January 4, 2027 SHRESHTA (NETS) January 10, 2027 NIFT Entrance Examination 2027 January 10, 2027 JEE Main Session 1 January 20 to 24 and January 28, 2027 All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027 January 31, 2027 CMAT 2027 February 7, 2027 CUET PG 2027 March 2 to 5, March 8 to 9, March 12, March 15 to 19, March 24 to 25 and March 29 to 31, 2027 JEE Main Session 2 April 2 to 7, 2027

JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates Revised As per the revised calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted from January 20 to 24 and on January 28, 2027. The earlier schedule included January 31 as a buffer date. JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to 7, 2027. UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET Dates Changed The revised calendar also updates the dates for the December 2026 cycles of UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET. UGC NET will be conducted on December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. The examination determines eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship opportunities, subject to the applicable criteria. Meanwhile, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. Candidates preparing for these examinations should take note of the revised dates and plan their preparation accordingly.