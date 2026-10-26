RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026 OUT: Raise Objection By November 3, Check Steps, Fee and Other Details

Key Points RRB Section Controller Answer Key (CEN 03/2026) released Oct 26, 05:00 PM.

Objections to the answer key can be raised until Nov 3, 2026, 05:00 PM.

A fee of Rs. 50 per objection is required, with valid proof from authentic sources.

RRB Section Controller Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Section Controller Answer Key for CEN 03/2026. As per the official notice, the link to download the Questions, Responses and Answer Keys has been activated on October 26 at 05:00 PM. Along with the release of the answer key, the board has also opened the objection window, and candidates are allowed to raise objections by November 3, 2026 at 05:00 PM. This article provides the complete details about the RRB section Controller Answer key, including the direct link to download the answer key, steps to raise object, objection fee and document required. RRB Section Controller 2026 Answer Key Link The RRB Section Controller 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RRB Section Controller 2026 response sheet on the official website of the RRB Section Controller 2026- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Section Controller 2026 Answer Key Click here RRB Section Controller Answer Key Objection Link After checking the RRB Section Controller answer key, if any candidate feels there is an error in any question, option or answer key, he/she can raise an objection. Check the direct link provided below to raise the objection. RRB Section Controller 2026 Answer Key Click here Steps to Raise Objections Against the RRB Section Controller Answer Key Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the RRB Section Controller 2026 answer key: Visit rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Scroll down and click on the ‘Objections and Claims for CEN 03/2026’ link.

The objection window page will open; log in with your credentials.

Identify the question you want to challenge and select it in the objection section.

Raise your objection with supporting evidence, such as references to textbooks or standard materials.

Submit the required fee per objection.

RRB Section Controller Answer Key Objection Fee If any candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she needs to pay an online fee of Rs. 50 per question. If the objection raised by the candidate is found to be correct, the fee paid against such objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The objection fee needs to be submitted only through the following mode of payment: Debit Cards

Credit Cards

UPI

Net Banking RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: Objections Need Proper Proof Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) generally accepts objections only with valid references from authentic books or government sources. Notes and other study materials provided by coaching institutes will not be accepted as valid proof. Incomplete objections may be rejected. The list of some sources is provided below: