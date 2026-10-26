NCERT to Host Five-Day Online Series on Understanding Down Syndrome From October 26

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The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is organising a five-day online programme on Understanding Down Syndrome from October 26 to October 30, 2026. The programme is being organised by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a unit of NCERT, to spread awareness about Down syndrome and explain how people with the condition can be supported. According to information shared on NCERT’s official X account, the sessions will take place every day from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm. Down syndrome is a genetic condition that a person is born with. It happens when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21, a structure inside the body’s cells that carries genetic information. It can affect a person’s physical development and learning abilities, but the effects vary from person to person. With the right support, people with Down syndrome can learn, develop skills and take part in everyday activities.

Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here NCERT Online Series: Dates and Timings The online programme will run for five days, from October 26 to October 30. Each session will last one hour. The sessions are open to parents, teachers, special educators, healthcare professionals, caregivers and other interested people. The programme aims to help participants understand the condition and learn how to support people with Down syndrome at home, in schools and in the community. What Will the Understanding Down Syndrome Sessions Cover? The sessions will explain the causes and characteristics of Down syndrome. They will also discuss inclusive education and the rights of people with the condition. Inclusive education means ensuring that students with different learning needs can study and participate in school activities together, with suitable support. The sessions will highlight why children with Down syndrome should have opportunities to learn and participate alongside other children.