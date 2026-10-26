NCERT to Host Five-Day Online Series on Understanding Down Syndrome From October 26
NCERT will organise a five-day online series on Understanding Down Syndrome from October 26 to 30, 2026. Check session timings, topics and where to watch.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is organising a five-day online programme on Understanding Down Syndrome from October 26 to October 30, 2026. The programme is being organised by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a unit of NCERT, to spread awareness about Down syndrome and explain how people with the condition can be supported.
According to information shared on NCERT’s official X account, the sessions will take place every day from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.
Down syndrome is a genetic condition that a person is born with. It happens when a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21, a structure inside the body’s cells that carries genetic information. It can affect a person’s physical development and learning abilities, but the effects vary from person to person. With the right support, people with Down syndrome can learn, develop skills and take part in everyday activities.
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NCERT Online Series: Dates and Timings
The online programme will run for five days, from October 26 to October 30. Each session will last one hour.
The sessions are open to parents, teachers, special educators, healthcare professionals, caregivers and other interested people. The programme aims to help participants understand the condition and learn how to support people with Down syndrome at home, in schools and in the community.
What Will the Understanding Down Syndrome Sessions Cover?
The sessions will explain the causes and characteristics of Down syndrome. They will also discuss inclusive education and the rights of people with the condition.
Inclusive education means ensuring that students with different learning needs can study and participate in school activities together, with suitable support. The sessions will highlight why children with Down syndrome should have opportunities to learn and participate alongside other children.
The programme will also encourage parents, teachers and caregivers to understand individual needs and avoid treating people differently because of their condition.
Where to Watch NCERT’s Live Sessions?
Participants can watch the online sessions through:
- NCERT’s official YouTube channel
- NCERT Events YouTube channel
- PM eVIDYA ISL Channel 31
Interested participants can check NCERT’s official website and social media accounts for further details about the live broadcasts. Through this initiative, NCERT aims to improve understanding of Down syndrome and encourage a more supportive and inclusive environment for people with the condition.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.