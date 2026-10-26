CA Foundation September 2026 Result Anytime Soon? Check Expected Date, Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard
CA Foundation September 2026 result expected soon. Check the latest update on the expected result date, official website, scorecard download steps and login credentials.
CA Foundation September Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon, with candidates awaiting confirmation of the result date and time. As of October 26, ICAI has not officially confirmed the result announcement date. The results are expected by the end of October, with October 31 being reported as a possible date, although this remains tentative.
Candidates who appeared for the September session will be able to check their results online through the official ICAI result portal at caresults.icai.org. They will need their registration number and roll number to access their scorecards after the result link is activated.
CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date: Latest Update
The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 in offline mode. Candidates are now waiting for the result announcement.
ICAI has already declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22. However, the Foundation result date remains unconfirmed. According to recent reports, the results may be announced by the end of October, but candidates should wait for an official notification before treating any expected date as final.
CA Foundation Result 2026: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam name
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CA Foundation September 2026
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Conducting body
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Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
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Exam dates
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September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026
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Result date
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Expected soon; official confirmation awaited
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Expected timeline
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By the end of October 2026
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Result mode
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Online
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Official result website
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caresults.icai.org
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Login credentials
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Registration number and roll number
Where to Check CA Foundation September Result 2026?
Candidates should keep their registration number and roll number ready to avoid delays when the result is declared. Candidates will be able to check their results through the following websites once ICAI activates the result link:
- Official result portal: caresults.icai.org
- ICAI official website: icai.org
How to Download CA Foundation September 2026 Scorecard?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their CA Foundation results online:
- Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org
- Click on the link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result
- Enter the required registration number and roll number
- Submit the login details
- Check the result and subject-wise marks displayed on the screen
- Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference
What Details Will Be Mentioned on the CA Foundation Result?
The CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard is expected to contain the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Candidates should check the information carefully and contact ICAI through the appropriate official channel if they notice any discrepancy.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.