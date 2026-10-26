CA Foundation September 2026 Result Anytime Soon? Check Expected Date, Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard

CA Foundation September Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result soon, with candidates awaiting confirmation of the result date and time. As of October 26, ICAI has not officially confirmed the result announcement date. The results are expected by the end of October, with October 31 being reported as a possible date, although this remains tentative.

Candidates who appeared for the September session will be able to check their results online through the official ICAI result portal at caresults.icai.org. They will need their registration number and roll number to access their scorecards after the result link is activated.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date: Latest Update

The CA Foundation September 2026 examinations were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9 in offline mode. Candidates are now waiting for the result announcement.