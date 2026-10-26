Delhi Government Plans Hostels for 10,000 Students Under PPP Model; Check Key Details

Delhi Hostels for Students 2026: The Delhi government has reiterated its plan to provide hostel accommodation for 10,000 students studying in colleges and universities across the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the proposed hostels will focus on providing students with safe, affordable and comfortable accommodation. The facilities will be developed across colleges and universities, with the government also looking at the public-private partnership (PPP) model for construction and management. The latest update was shared by the Chief Minister's Office on October 25, highlighting the government's plan to strengthen student accommodation and educational infrastructure in Delhi. The proposed hostels are expected to provide better living facilities while addressing concerns around the availability of safe and affordable housing for students who come to Delhi for higher education.

Delhi Hostel Project 2026: What Has the Government Announced? The Delhi government plans to develop hostel facilities for 10,000 students, covering students enrolled in colleges and universities across the Capital. The initiative is not limited only to students studying in Delhi government institutions. The proposed accommodation will be available for both male and female students. The government has also said that suitable locations are being identified and colleges with sufficient space for hostel construction will be surveyed. The administration is considering the PPP model to speed up construction and ensure better maintenance and facilities at the hostels. A draft policy for student accommodation is also being prepared. Why Is Delhi Building Hostels for 10,000 Students? Delhi attracts a large number of students from different parts of the country for higher education. However, many students struggle to find safe and affordable accommodation close to their colleges and universities.

The hostel initiative comes amid increased focus on student accommodation and safety in the Capital. The government has said its objective is to ensure that students can focus on their studies without having to worry about accommodation, food and safety. The issue gained further attention after the Satya Niketan building collapse in September, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including five students. Following the incident, the government initiated measures to examine the shortage and safety of student accommodation in Delhi. Delhi Student Hostels 2026: Institutions Being Considered Hostel construction is already underway or has been proposed at several institutions, including: Ambedkar University, Dhirpur

G.B. Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic

Indira Gandhi Hospital and Medical College

Delhi Sports University