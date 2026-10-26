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Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 11:30 IST

This article brings a list of top 20 colleges for MBA in 2026 according to NIRF Management ranking 2025. Candidates can find the list of top 20 colleges with their cities and required cutoff with primary accepted exam and also a detailed list of fees and average package provided by these institutes. Candidates can check out the list for a better understanding of the admission process.

Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More
Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More

Top Colleges for MBA:  According to NIRF Management Ranking 2025 the list of top 20 colleges for MBA is dominated by government business schools like IIM Ahmedabad with NIRF Ranking 1 and IIM Bangalore with NIRF Ranking 2, the list contains only 4 private colleges with names such as MDI Gurugram with rank 9, XLRI Jamshedpur with rank 10 etc. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad charges INR 26,50,000 for 2 year program and average salary provided is INR 34.36 LPA. 

The article provides a list of top 20 colleges with their names and required cutoffs for them with the primary accepted exam. The management department of IITs remain the undisputed Return on Investment (ROI) champions as their 2 year MBA fees ranges between INR 11.5 Lakhs to INR 14.5 Lakhs with average package between INR 20.83 LPA and INR 28.01 LPA producing ROI multiples between 1.81x and 2.04x. Candidates can check out the detailed list mentioned below. 

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here

Top 20 College for MBA 2026: List 

The list is topped by IIM Ahmedabad which accepts CAT as primary entrance exam and students are required to score 99.5+ percentile to secure an admission call from the institute. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.

Rank

Institute

City

Primary Accepted Exams

Typical General Cutoff 

1

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

CAT

99.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85–90)

2

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

CAT

99.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)

3

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

CAT

98.0 – 99.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)

4

IIT Delhi (DMS)

New Delhi

CAT

97.5 – 98.5+ percentile

5

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

CAT

98.5 – 99.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 90)

6

IIM Mumbai(formerly NITIE)

Mumbai

CAT

97.0 – 98.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)

7

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

CAT

99.7+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)

8

IIM Indore

Indore

CAT

97.5 – 98.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 90)

9

MDI

Gurugram

CAT

94.0 – 96.0+ percentile

10

XLRI

Jamshedpur

XAT(exclusive/primary)

94.0 – 96.0+ percentile(BM)


92.0 – 94.0+ percentile(HRM)

11

SIBM

Pune

SNAP(exclusive)

98.0 – 98.5+ percentile

12

IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)

Kharagpur

CAT

92.0 – 95.0+ percentile

13

IIT Madras (DoMS)

Chennai

CAT

90.0 – 94.0+ percentile

14

IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)

Mumbai

CAT

98.0 – 98.5+ percentile

15

IIM Raipur

Raipur

CAT

93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)

16

IIM Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

Tiruchirappalli

CAT

93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)

17

IIFT

New Delhi

CAT

96.5 – 98.0+ percentile

18

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

CAT

93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)

19

IIM Rohtak

Rohtak

CAT

95.0 – 96.0+ percentile

20

SPJIMR

Mumbai

CAT / XAT

Profile-based:85.0+ percentile


Score-based:98.0+ percentile

Top 20 College for MBA 2026: Fees & Average Salary 

Top elite IIMs charge the highest fees which range between INR 20.50 Lakhs - INR 26.50 Lakhs with average salary between INR 25.68 LPA - INR 35.92 LPA whereas private institute like XLRI Jamshedpur charges fees of INR 28.60 Lakhs with average package of INr 29.89 LPA. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.

Rank

Name of College

2-Year Total Fees

Average Salary

1

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

INR 26,50,000

INR 34.36 LPA

2

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

INR 24,50,000

INR 35.92 LPA

3

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

INR 20,50,000

INR 28.05 LPA

4

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (DMS)

INR 12,00,000

INR 24.45 LPA

5

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

INR 20,75,000

INR 30.00 LPA

6

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

INR 21,00,000

INR 28.10 LPA

7

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

INR 27,00,000

INR 35.07 LPA

8

Indian Institute of Management Indore

INR 21,15,000

INR 25.68 LPA

9

Management Development Institute (MDI)

INR 24,16,000

INR 25.50 LPA

10

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

INR 28,60,000

INR 29.89 LPA

11

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)

INR 27,00,000

INR 28.16 LPA

12

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (VGSoM)

INR 11,50,000

INR 20.83 LPA

13

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (DoMS)

INR 11,00,000

INR 16.93 LPA

14

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM)

INR 14,50,000

INR 28.01 LPA

15

Indian Institute of Management Raipur

INR 18,00,000

INR 19.75 LPA

16

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

INR 19,50,000

INR 19.43 LPA

17

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

INR 21,75,000

INR 25.26 LPA

18

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

INR 17,50,000

INR 18.69 LPA

19

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

INR 18,90,000

INR 19.27 LPA

20

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)

INR 24,00,000

INR 33.00 LPA

Top 20 College for MBA 2026: ROI Multiple & Payback Duration 

IIT Delhi’s management department DMS provides one of the best ROI with payback time of just 5.9 months and ROI multiple of 2.04x. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.

Rank

Name of College

ROI Multiple

Payback Time

1

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

1.30x

9.3 Months

2

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

1.47x

8.2 Months

3

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

1.37x

8.8 Months

4

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (DMS)

2.04x

5.9 Months

5

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

1.45x

8.3 Months

6

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

1.34x

9.0 Months

7

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

1.30x

9.2 Months

8

Indian Institute of Management Indore

1.21x

9.9 Months

9

Management Development Institute (MDI)

1.06x

11.4 Months

10

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

1.05x

11.5 Months

11

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)

1.04x

11.5 Months

12

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (VGSoM)

1.81x

6.6 Months

13

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (DoMS)

1.54x

7.8 Months

14

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM)

1.93x

6.2 Months

15

Indian Institute of Management Raipur

1.10x

10.9 Months

16

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

1.00x

12.0 Months

17

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

1.16x

10.3 Months

18

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

1.07x

11.2 Months

19

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

1.02x

11.8 Months

20

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)

1.38x

8.7 Months
Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 11:30 IST
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