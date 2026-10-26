Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More
This article brings a list of top 20 colleges for MBA in 2026 according to NIRF Management ranking 2025. Candidates can find the list of top 20 colleges with their cities and required cutoff with primary accepted exam and also a detailed list of fees and average package provided by these institutes. Candidates can check out the list for a better understanding of the admission process.
Top Colleges for MBA: According to NIRF Management Ranking 2025 the list of top 20 colleges for MBA is dominated by government business schools like IIM Ahmedabad with NIRF Ranking 1 and IIM Bangalore with NIRF Ranking 2, the list contains only 4 private colleges with names such as MDI Gurugram with rank 9, XLRI Jamshedpur with rank 10 etc. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad charges INR 26,50,000 for 2 year program and average salary provided is INR 34.36 LPA.
The article provides a list of top 20 colleges with their names and required cutoffs for them with the primary accepted exam. The management department of IITs remain the undisputed Return on Investment (ROI) champions as their 2 year MBA fees ranges between INR 11.5 Lakhs to INR 14.5 Lakhs with average package between INR 20.83 LPA and INR 28.01 LPA producing ROI multiples between 1.81x and 2.04x. Candidates can check out the detailed list mentioned below.
To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.
Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here
Top 20 College for MBA 2026: List
The list is topped by IIM Ahmedabad which accepts CAT as primary entrance exam and students are required to score 99.5+ percentile to secure an admission call from the institute. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
Institute
|
City
|
Primary Accepted Exams
|
Typical General Cutoff
|
1
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad
|
CAT
|
99.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85–90)
|
2
|
Bengaluru
|
CAT
|
99.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)
|
3
|
Kozhikode
|
CAT
|
98.0 – 99.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)
|
4
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
97.5 – 98.5+ percentile
|
5
|
IIM Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
CAT
|
98.5 – 99.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 90)
|
6
|
IIM Mumbai(formerly NITIE)
|
Mumbai
|
CAT
|
97.0 – 98.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)
|
7
|
IIM Calcutta
|
Kolkata
|
CAT
|
99.7+ percentile(Qualifying: 85)
|
8
|
IIM Indore
|
Indore
|
CAT
|
97.5 – 98.5+ percentile(Qualifying: 90)
|
9
|
MDI
|
Gurugram
|
CAT
|
94.0 – 96.0+ percentile
|
10
|
XLRI
|
Jamshedpur
|
XAT(exclusive/primary)
|
94.0 – 96.0+ percentile(BM)
92.0 – 94.0+ percentile(HRM)
|
11
|
SIBM
|
Pune
|
SNAP(exclusive)
|
98.0 – 98.5+ percentile
|
12
|
IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)
|
Kharagpur
|
CAT
|
92.0 – 95.0+ percentile
|
13
|
IIT Madras (DoMS)
|
Chennai
|
CAT
|
90.0 – 94.0+ percentile
|
14
|
IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)
|
Mumbai
|
CAT
|
98.0 – 98.5+ percentile
|
15
|
IIM Raipur
|
Raipur
|
CAT
|
93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)
|
16
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
CAT
|
93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)
|
17
|
IIFT
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
96.5 – 98.0+ percentile
|
18
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Ranchi
|
CAT
|
93.0 – 95.0+ percentile(Qualifying: 92–94)
|
19
|
IIM Rohtak
|
Rohtak
|
CAT
|
95.0 – 96.0+ percentile
|
20
|
SPJIMR
|
Mumbai
|
CAT / XAT
|
Profile-based:85.0+ percentile
Score-based:98.0+ percentile
Top 20 College for MBA 2026: Fees & Average Salary
Top elite IIMs charge the highest fees which range between INR 20.50 Lakhs - INR 26.50 Lakhs with average salary between INR 25.68 LPA - INR 35.92 LPA whereas private institute like XLRI Jamshedpur charges fees of INR 28.60 Lakhs with average package of INr 29.89 LPA. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
Name of College
|
2-Year Total Fees
|
Average Salary
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
|
INR 26,50,000
|
INR 34.36 LPA
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|
INR 24,50,000
|
INR 35.92 LPA
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|
INR 20,50,000
|
INR 28.05 LPA
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (DMS)
|
INR 12,00,000
|
INR 24.45 LPA
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|
INR 20,75,000
|
INR 30.00 LPA
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai
|
INR 21,00,000
|
INR 28.10 LPA
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
|
INR 27,00,000
|
INR 35.07 LPA
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Management Indore
|
INR 21,15,000
|
INR 25.68 LPA
|
9
|
Management Development Institute (MDI)
|
INR 24,16,000
|
INR 25.50 LPA
|
10
|
XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|
INR 28,60,000
|
INR 29.89 LPA
|
11
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)
|
INR 27,00,000
|
INR 28.16 LPA
|
12
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (VGSoM)
|
INR 11,50,000
|
INR 20.83 LPA
|
13
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (DoMS)
|
INR 11,00,000
|
INR 16.93 LPA
|
14
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM)
|
INR 14,50,000
|
INR 28.01 LPA
|
15
|
Indian Institute of Management Raipur
|
INR 18,00,000
|
INR 19.75 LPA
|
16
|
Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|
INR 19,50,000
|
INR 19.43 LPA
|
17
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|
INR 21,75,000
|
INR 25.26 LPA
|
18
|
Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
|
INR 17,50,000
|
INR 18.69 LPA
|
19
|
Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
|
INR 18,90,000
|
INR 19.27 LPA
|
20
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)
|
INR 24,00,000
|
INR 33.00 LPA
Top 20 College for MBA 2026: ROI Multiple & Payback Duration
IIT Delhi’s management department DMS provides one of the best ROI with payback time of just 5.9 months and ROI multiple of 2.04x. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
Rank
|
Name of College
|
ROI Multiple
|
Payback Time
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
|
1.30x
|
9.3 Months
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|
1.47x
|
8.2 Months
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|
1.37x
|
8.8 Months
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (DMS)
|
2.04x
|
5.9 Months
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|
1.45x
|
8.3 Months
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai
|
1.34x
|
9.0 Months
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
|
1.30x
|
9.2 Months
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Management Indore
|
1.21x
|
9.9 Months
|
9
|
Management Development Institute (MDI)
|
1.06x
|
11.4 Months
|
10
|
XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|
1.05x
|
11.5 Months
|
11
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)
|
1.04x
|
11.5 Months
|
12
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (VGSoM)
|
1.81x
|
6.6 Months
|
13
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (DoMS)
|
1.54x
|
7.8 Months
|
14
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM)
|
1.93x
|
6.2 Months
|
15
|
Indian Institute of Management Raipur
|
1.10x
|
10.9 Months
|
16
|
Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|
1.00x
|
12.0 Months
|
17
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|
1.16x
|
10.3 Months
|
18
|
Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
|
1.07x
|
11.2 Months
|
19
|
Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
|
1.02x
|
11.8 Months
|
20
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR)
|
1.38x
|
8.7 Months
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