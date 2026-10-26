Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More

Top Colleges for MBA: According to NIRF Management Ranking 2025 the list of top 20 colleges for MBA is dominated by government business schools like IIM Ahmedabad with NIRF Ranking 1 and IIM Bangalore with NIRF Ranking 2, the list contains only 4 private colleges with names such as MDI Gurugram with rank 9, XLRI Jamshedpur with rank 10 etc. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad charges INR 26,50,000 for 2 year program and average salary provided is INR 34.36 LPA.

The article provides a list of top 20 colleges with their names and required cutoffs for them with the primary accepted exam. The management department of IITs remain the undisputed Return on Investment (ROI) champions as their 2 year MBA fees ranges between INR 11.5 Lakhs to INR 14.5 Lakhs with average package between INR 20.83 LPA and INR 28.01 LPA producing ROI multiples between 1.81x and 2.04x. Candidates can check out the detailed list mentioned below.