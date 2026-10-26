Umar Khalid Book Controversy: IISER Pune Withdraws Fractured Communities from Library

IISER Pune News: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has withdrawn a book based on activist Umar Khalid’s PhD thesis from its library after its inclusion triggered criticism on social media. The development has brought renewed attention to library collection policies, academic freedom and the availability of politically contested works in educational institutions. The book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, was published by Juggernaut and is based on Khalid’s doctoral research submitted to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2018. The work examines the history of Adivasi communities in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, including their experiences under British colonial rule. The book’s presence in the library of the Pune-based science and research institute became a subject of online debate after a social media post about its inclusion circulated widely.

Why Was Umar Khalid’s Book Removed from IISER Pune Library? The controversy began after social media users highlighted that the book had been added to the library of IISER Pune, a government-funded institution specialising in science education and research. Some users questioned the decision to include a book by Khalid, who has been in judicial custody since September 2020 in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. Following the online backlash, the book was withdrawn from the library. Madabhushi Madan Gopal, the in-charge chairman of the IISER Pune Board of Governors, said on social media that the book had been retracted and that action had been initiated against those responsible for what he described as “mischief”. He also indicated that the institute’s director had taken immediate steps.

The institute had not issued a detailed public explanation of the book’s withdrawal or the library’s acquisition process at the time of the reports. What Is Umar Khalid’s Book About? Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power is based on Umar Khalid’s doctoral thesis submitted to JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies in 2018. He received his PhD from the university in 2019. The book explores the history of Adivasi societies in the Singhbhum region, focusing on colonial administration, local governance, community structures and the relationship between indigenous communities and the state. Rather than focusing on contemporary political controversies surrounding its author, the work examines historical developments through archival research. The book was published by Juggernaut in 2026.