Umar Khalid Book Controversy: IISER Pune Withdraws Fractured Communities from Library
IISER Pune has removed Umar Khalid’s PhD-based book from its library after online backlash. Check the book’s subject, the institute’s response and details of the controversy.
IISER Pune News: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has withdrawn a book based on activist Umar Khalid’s PhD thesis from its library after its inclusion triggered criticism on social media. The development has brought renewed attention to library collection policies, academic freedom and the availability of politically contested works in educational institutions.
The book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, was published by Juggernaut and is based on Khalid’s doctoral research submitted to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2018. The work examines the history of Adivasi communities in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, including their experiences under British colonial rule.
The book’s presence in the library of the Pune-based science and research institute became a subject of online debate after a social media post about its inclusion circulated widely.
Why Was Umar Khalid’s Book Removed from IISER Pune Library?
The controversy began after social media users highlighted that the book had been added to the library of IISER Pune, a government-funded institution specialising in science education and research. Some users questioned the decision to include a book by Khalid, who has been in judicial custody since September 2020 in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case.
Following the online backlash, the book was withdrawn from the library. Madabhushi Madan Gopal, the in-charge chairman of the IISER Pune Board of Governors, said on social media that the book had been retracted and that action had been initiated against those responsible for what he described as “mischief”. He also indicated that the institute’s director had taken immediate steps.
The institute had not issued a detailed public explanation of the book’s withdrawal or the library’s acquisition process at the time of the reports.
What Is Umar Khalid’s Book About?
Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power is based on Umar Khalid’s doctoral thesis submitted to JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies in 2018. He received his PhD from the university in 2019.
The book explores the history of Adivasi societies in the Singhbhum region, focusing on colonial administration, local governance, community structures and the relationship between indigenous communities and the state.
Rather than focusing on contemporary political controversies surrounding its author, the work examines historical developments through archival research. The book was published by Juggernaut in 2026.
Who Is Umar Khalid and Why Is He in Judicial Custody?
Umar Khalid is a former JNU student and activist who has been in judicial custody since September 2020 in connection with the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other legal provisions.
Khalid has not been convicted in the case. His legal proceedings and public profile have been the subject of continuing political and public debate.
IISER Pune Book Controversy Raises Questions About Academic Freedom
The withdrawal has renewed discussion about how academic libraries select books and balance institutional policies with access to research and scholarship. The episode has also prompted questions about the role of library committees and administrators in decisions involving politically sensitive publications.
IISER Pune’s Srinivasa Ramanujan Library provides print and digital resources to support teaching, learning and research. Its collection includes books, academic journals, online databases and research materials.
Further clarification from the institute on the decision, the selection process and any proposed review of library procedures would help establish the full circumstances surrounding the controversy.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.