Harvard Fellowship Offers Leadership Training to Health Professionals From Low and Middle-Income Countries

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) has opened applications for its LEAD Fellowship for the 2027-28 academic year. The programme aims to help experienced global health professionals from low- and middle-income countries strengthen their leadership skills and mentor future women leaders in global health.

The Learn, Engage, Advance, Disrupt (LEAD) Fellowship is offered in collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The one-year programme will run from September 1, 2027, to August 31, 2028.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official Harvard Global Health Institute website by November 15, 2026, at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) (around 10 am the next day in Indian Standard Time (IST)).