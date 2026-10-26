Harvard Fellowship Offers Leadership Training to Health Professionals From Low and Middle-Income Countries
The Harvard Global Health Institute has opened applications for the 2027-28 LEAD Fellowship for health professionals from low- and middle-income countries. The application window will close on November 15, 2026.
The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) has opened applications for its LEAD Fellowship for the 2027-28 academic year. The programme aims to help experienced global health professionals from low- and middle-income countries strengthen their leadership skills and mentor future women leaders in global health.
The Learn, Engage, Advance, Disrupt (LEAD) Fellowship is offered in collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The one-year programme will run from September 1, 2027, to August 31, 2028.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official Harvard Global Health Institute website by November 15, 2026, at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) (around 10 am the next day in Indian Standard Time (IST)).
Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28: Programme Details
The fellowship combines a 12-month virtual curriculum with a six-week residential programme at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, expected to take place in April 2028.
Participants will receive individual leadership coaching, mentorship from Harvard faculty, opportunities to attend executive education courses and leadership masterclasses, and access to networking and speaking opportunities.
The programme allows fellows to develop leadership plans based on their professional goals and areas of interest.
The fellowship also provides financial support for the residential component, including international flights, accommodation, visa fees, course fees and a stipend to cover daily expenses during the stay in the United States.
Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the following requirements to apply for the fellowship:
- Educational qualification: Applicants must hold at least a master’s degree in a relevant field.
- Work experience: Candidates must work full-time in global health and have at least 10 years of professional experience beyond their education. Experience gained while studying at university will not count.
- Leadership experience: Applicants must demonstrate substantial leadership experience and the potential to grow further as leaders.
- Current location: Candidates must be currently based or working in a low- or middle-income country and plan to return there after completing the fellowship.
- Institutional support: Applicants must have their employer’s support and be able to take leave from their organisation for the six-week residential programme in April 2028.
- Visa requirements: Candidates must be eligible to obtain a J-1 visa for travel to the United States and be available to stay in Cambridge for six weeks.
- Previous fellowships: Applicants must not have participated in a full-time fellowship lasting four months or longer during the two years before arriving at Harvard.
The programme welcomes applicants from different regions, professional backgrounds, disciplines, sectors and gender identities. Its broader aim is to strengthen leadership in global health and encourage fellows to mentor future women leaders.
How to Apply for Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply:
1. Visit the official Harvard LEAD Fellowship website globalhealth.harvard.edu.
2. Review the eligibility requirements and application instructions.
3. Click on the application link provided on the official page.
4. Complete the online application and submit the required documents before the deadline.
Documents Required
Applicants must prepare the following materials:
- A CV or resume.
- A letter of intent of no more than 1.5 pages explaining their professional journey in global health and how the fellowship could benefit their organisation and country.
- Four essays, each limited to 2,000 characters, covering career development and training, a project plan, a mentoring plan, and the fellowship’s expected impact on their organisation, field and home country.
- A letter of institutional commitment confirming the organisation’s support and permission for the candidate to attend the six-week residential programme.
- A letter of mentor commitment from someone in the candidate’s organisation or professional network who supports their development.
- Two additional letters of reference, including at least one from their current or most recent professional engagement. This reference must be from someone other than the person providing the mentor commitment letter.
Applications must be submitted by November 15, 2026, at 11:59 pm EST. Selected candidates will be notified in spring 2027.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.