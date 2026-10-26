MP Police Subedar & ASI Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Shift-Timings & Other Details
MP Police Subedar, Stenographer, and ASI Exam date 2026 has been announced by the MPESB on their official website for 655 posts. Check the complete shift timings and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- The online written exam for MP Police Subedar & ASI is on November 3, 2026.
- This recruitment aims to fill 655 vacancies for Subedar, Stenographer, and ASI posts.
- MPESB will conduct the exam in two shifts across various centers in Madhya Pradesh.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially published the written exam date for the direct recruitment exam 2026 for the posts of Subedar, Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector under the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. This recruitment process is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies across state police headquarters, field officers, special branches, and other departments. The Phase 1 online written exam will be conducted on November 3, 2026. This exam will be conducted in two shifts across various exam centres in Madhya Pradesh. The morning shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
MP Police Subedar & ASI Exam Dates 2026 OUT
The online exam for the MP Police Subedar and ASI will be conducted on November 3, 2026, in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts across multiple centres in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates will have to report 1 to 2 hours before the exam starts. Candidates will also be given 10 minutes to read the instructions carefully. The exam will have to be completed within 2 hours.
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Exam Date
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Shifts
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Exam Time
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Reporting Time
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Instructions Time
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November 3, 2026
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1
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
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9:50 AM to 10:00 AM
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2
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3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
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1:00 AM to 2:00 PM
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2:50 PM to 3:00 PM
Also check, MP Police ASI & Subedar Salary 2026
MP Police Subedar & ASI Exam Dates 2026 Highlights
Given below are some important highlights of the MP Police Subedar and ASI recruitment exam, which is to be conducted on November 3, 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Department
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Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Govt. of M.P
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Exam Name
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Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Exam 2026
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Total Number of Vacancies
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655 Posts
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Exam Date
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November 3, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Also check, MP Police ASI & Subedar Syllabus 2026
MP Police Subedar & ASI Admit Card 2026
MPESB will release the MP Subedar and ASI exam admit cards 2026 on the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. The admit card is expected to be released soon. The hall ticket will mention details like the exam name of the candidates, complete centre address, candidate’s name, roll number, and shift timings. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for the latest updates on the release of the admit card.
Also check, MP SI Admit Card 2026 (OUT)
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.