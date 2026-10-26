MP Police Subedar & ASI Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Shift-Timings & Other Details

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially published the written exam date for the direct recruitment exam 2026 for the posts of Subedar, Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector under the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. This recruitment process is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies across state police headquarters, field officers, special branches, and other departments. The Phase 1 online written exam will be conducted on November 3, 2026. This exam will be conducted in two shifts across various exam centres in Madhya Pradesh. The morning shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

MP Police Subedar & ASI Exam Dates 2026 OUT

The online exam for the MP Police Subedar and ASI will be conducted on November 3, 2026, in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts across multiple centres in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates will have to report 1 to 2 hours before the exam starts. Candidates will also be given 10 minutes to read the instructions carefully. The exam will have to be completed within 2 hours.