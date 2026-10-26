US President Donald Trump Calls Norway and 4 Other Countries ‘Shithouse’: What Does It Mean and Why Did He Say It?

US President Donald Trump recently made a surprising remark about Norway, calling it a “shithouse country”. The remarks came during a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday. Norway is not the only country Trump has referred to using the term. He earlier described 4 other countries “Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen” as “shithouse countries”. Trump’s comments have once again triggered widespread reactions worldwide. Explore the meaning of the term “shithouse”, why Trump made the remark about Norway, and the background of the controversy. Why Did Donald Trump Call Norway a ‘Shithouse Country’? Donald Trump’s remarks about Norway on Sunday can be directly linked to the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump had been rooting for the prestigious award, claiming that he had stopped multiple wars around the world.

However, he did not receive the award. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Trump’s remarks may reflect his frustration, leading him to direct his criticism towards Norway. Trump’s comments drew strong reactions, as Norway is one of the most developed and high-income countries in the world. Which Other Countries Did Donald Trump Call ‘Shithouse Countries’? Earlier, Donald Trump also called Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen “shithouse countries” during a rally in Georgia on Saturday. He made the remarks while criticising a Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff over his support for legislation related to Haitian migrants. Trump linked the countries to illegal immigration and described them as “terror-infested countries” while criticising the arrival of migrants from these nations in the USA.

List of Countries Donald Trump called ‘Shithouse’ Norway

Haiti

Libya

Yemen

Somalia Note: This list includes only the countries mentioned in Trump’s recent remarks. It is not an official list of countries or from any formal document. What Does ‘Shithouse’ Mean? The term “shithouse” is a vulgar slang word used to describe a place that is dirty, unpleasant or of very poor quality. In Trump’s remarks, it was used as an insult to describe countries he was criticising. The word is informal and offensive, so it is not generally used in formal or political conversations. Donald Trump is known to use different terminologies to address countries or even world leaders. Here's an interesting list below. Nickname Person Sleepy Joe Joe Biden Crooked Hillary Hillary Clinton Little Marco Marco Rubio Ron DeSanctimonious Ron DeSantis Lyin’ Ted Ted Cruz Crooked Joe Joe Biden Birdbrain Nikki Haley Little Rocket Man Kim Jong Un Rocket Man Kim Jong Un Crazy Hillary Hillary Clinton Comrade Kamala Kamala Harris Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren Governor Newscum Gavin Newsom My Favorite Dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Dictator Without Elections Volodymyr Zelenskyy My Favorite Field Marshal Asim Munir