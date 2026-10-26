JEE Mains 2027 Exam Calendar: Check Session 1 and Session 2 Important Dates, Schedule & Timings
JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main 2027 exam calendar across two cycles: January (Session 1) and April (Session 2). Registrations for Session 1 run from October 24 to November 22, 2026, on jeemain.nta.nic.in, followed by January testing dates, while Session 2 examinations are scheduled for April 2–7, 2027.
JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 for two separate sessions; the first one in January 2027 while the second one in April 2027. The online registration process for the January session is ongoing on the apex examination website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to help aspiring engineering students from across India and abroad register themselves early in the academic calendar.
It is important to understand that this dual session system has been devised with the intent to provide students with two different opportunities in order to perform to the best of their potential and ensure that those who are likely to face some unknown difficulties in the winter session have another chance to attempt this nation-wide standardized exam during the spring session without losing an entire academic year. For the purpose of evaluating student merit for All India Rankings (AIR) and admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, the NTA follows a normalization system wherein the higher percentile mark between the two sessions is retained.
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: Check Session 1 and 2 Timetable
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates & Schedule
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Activity
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Date, Timing
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Online Application Window
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October 24, 2026 to November 22, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
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Late Registration Window (with Rs 500 Late Fee)
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November 23, 2026 to November 26, 2026
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Application Correction Window
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November 27, 2026 to November 29, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
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Advance Exam City Intimation Slip
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December 30, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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January 13, 2027
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Examination Dates
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January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and January 28, 2027
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Provisional Answer Key and Challenges
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February 2027
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Session 1 Scorecard & Result Declaration
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February 2027
JEE Main 2027 Session 2: Important Dates & Schedule
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Activity
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Tentative Schedule
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Online Application Opening Date
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January 5, 2027
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Application Closing Date (Session 2)
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February 3, 2027
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Late Registration Window
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February 4 to February 7, 2027
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Session 2 Correction Window
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February 8 to February 10, 2027
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Advance City Intimation Slip
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March 12, 2027
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Admit Card Availability
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March 25, 2027 (3 days prior to exam start)
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Session 2 Examination Dates
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April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and April 7, 2027
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Final Answer Key & All India Ranks (AIR)
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Late April or Early May 2027
JEE Main 2027: Examination Shifts & Slot Timings
Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech):
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Shift 1 (Morning): 9 am to 12 pm
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Shift 2 (Afternoon): 3 pm to 6 pm
Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B.Planning):
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Shift 1 (Morning): 9 am to 12 pm/ 12:30 pm (for combined candidates)
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Shift 2 (Afternoon): 3 pm to 6 pm / 6:30 pm (for combined candidates)
Also Read:
JEE Main 2027 Test Centres Cut to 310 as NTA Removes 13 Cities and Introduces 3 New Centres
CEE Kerala Opens Online Application for DNB Post MBBS 2026; Check Important Dates & Steps to Apply
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.