JEE Mains 2027 Exam Calendar: Check Session 1 and Session 2 Important Dates, Schedule & Timings

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 for two separate sessions; the first one in January 2027 while the second one in April 2027. The online registration process for the January session is ongoing on the apex examination website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to help aspiring engineering students from across India and abroad register themselves early in the academic calendar.

It is important to understand that this dual session system has been devised with the intent to provide students with two different opportunities in order to perform to the best of their potential and ensure that those who are likely to face some unknown difficulties in the winter session have another chance to attempt this nation-wide standardized exam during the spring session without losing an entire academic year. For the purpose of evaluating student merit for All India Rankings (AIR) and admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, the NTA follows a normalization system wherein the higher percentile mark between the two sessions is retained.