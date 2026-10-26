A powerful Atlantic depression named Storm Boelo has moved ashore. And the depression is currently setting off multiple Storm Boelo weather warnings today across Ireland, Britain, and parts of France.

Met Office meteorologists confirmed wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph along exposed shores this morning to the point of knocking out local power cables and downing tree branches.

For local residents and commutors heading out it is important to check where Storm Boelo is now. Especially when regional train lines face cancellations and roads fill with standing water across the affected regions.

Where is Storm Boelo Now? Current Path and Live Location

The core of the storm Boelo currently sits off the southwest coast of Ireland. It is pushing wide bands of heavy rain and harsh winds eastward toward England, Wales, and northern France.