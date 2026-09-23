List of cyclones in India in 2019-20

List of Cyclones in India (2019 - 2026): Latest Update on Cyclone Akvan, Murasu and Next IMD Names List
India's extensive coastline along the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea remains highly vulnerable to tropical cyclones. Track the list of major, recent, and upcoming cyclones in India from 2019 to 2026, complete with IMD intensity classifications, affected coastal states, and official naming origins.
India's coastline stretches for 7,516 kilometers which makes it vulnerable to tropical cyclones each year. Nearly 8% of the world's tropical cyclones affect the Indian subcontinent with most originating in the Bay of Bengal along the eastern coast and the Arabian Sea along the western coast.
They normally occur during two primary seasons: the pre-monsoon season (April to June) and the post-monsoon season (October to December).
In the event of a cyclone occurrence, strong winds, torrential rainfall, floods, and storm surges are experienced. The occurrence further leads to widespread disruption across coastal towns and villages.
So this article presents an updated list of all major tropical cyclones that have impacted India from 2019 to 2026 for general knowledge. The list is compiled from official bulletins of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and RSMC New Delhi.
What are the Major Cyclones in India in 2025-2026?
Active Cyclone in November 2026
Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan (named by Iran) is making landfall along the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast near Gopalpur on November 20, 2026.
Recent 2026 Cyclones in India
- Cyclone Murasu (Oct 31 - Nov 4, 2026). It was named by India.
- Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab (Oct 24 - 29, 2026). This one was named by Bangladesh
Both of these cyclones struck Andhra Pradesh and adjoining eastern states.
Upcoming Cyclone Names (Next in Pipeline)
Kaani (Maldives), Ngamann (Myanmar), Sail (Oman), Sahab (Pakistan), and Lulu (Qatar).
Strongest Super Cyclone in Recent Years
Cyclone Amphan was a Super Cyclone with winds reaching up to 260 km/h and occurred in May 2020. It was among the worst cyclones to affect West Bengal in years.
Full List of Cyclones that Hit India from 2019 to 2026
Below is the complete reverse-chronological list of major tropical cyclones that have impacted India, along with their IMD intensity rating, landfalling states, and naming nations.
|
S. No.
|
Major Cyclone Name
|
Dates Active
|
Storm Intensity Category (IMD)
|
States or Regions Affected
|
Cyclone Named By
|
1
|
Akvan (Latest)
|
Nov 15 - Nov 20, 2026
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h)
|
North Andhra Pradesh,
South Odisha,
Yanam (Puducherry),
Gangetic West Bengal
|
Iran
|
2
|
Oct 31 – Nov 4, 2026
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(100–110 km/h)
|
Andhra Pradesh (Ongole/Prakasam),
Tamil Nadu,
Telangana
|
India
|
3
|
Oct 24 – Oct 29, 2026
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(125–155 km/h)
|
Andhra Pradesh,
Yanam,
Odisha,
Chhattisgarh
|
Bangladesh
|
4
|
Nov 26 – Dec 3, 2025
|
Cyclonic Storm
(65–80 km/h)
|
Tamil Nadu,
Puducherry,
South Andhra Pradesh
|
Yemen
|
5
|
Nov 25 – Nov 27, 2025
|
Cyclonic Storm
(65–75 km/h)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands,
Tamil Nadu (remnant rain)
|
UAE
|
6
|
Montha
|
Oct 27 – Oct 29, 2025
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(90–110 km/h)
|
Andhra Pradesh,
Yanam (Puducherry)
|
Thailand
|
7
|
Shakhti
|
Oct 1 – Oct 7, 2025
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(89–117 km/h)
|
Gujarat,
Maharashtra,
Goa
|
Sri Lanka
|
8
|
Fengal
|
Nov 25 – Dec 4, 2024
|
Cyclonic Storm
(85 km/h)
|
Tamil Nadu,
Puducherry,
Andhra Pradesh
|
Saudi Arabia
|
9
|
Dana
|
Oct 22 – Oct 26, 2024
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(110 km/h)
|
Odisha,
West Bengal
|
Qatar
|
10
|
Asna
|
Aug 25 – Sep 2, 2024
|
Cyclonic Storm
(75 km/h)
|
Gujarat,
Rajasthan,
Madhya Pradesh
|
Pakistan
|
11
|
Remal
|
May 24 – May 28, 2024
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(110 km/h)
|
West Bengal,
Odisha,
Northeast India
|
Oman
|
12
|
Michaung
|
Dec 2 – Dec 6, 2023
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(110 km/h)
|
Tamil Nadu,
Andhra Pradesh
|
Myanmar
|
13
|
Biparjoy
|
Jun 6 – Jun 19, 2023
|
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
(165 km/h)
|
Gujarat,
Rajasthan
|
Bangladesh
|
14
|
Mandous
|
Dec 6 – Dec 10, 2022
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(95 km/h)
|
Tamil Nadu,
Andhra Pradesh
|
UAE
|
15
|
Sitrang
|
Oct 22 – Oct 25, 2022
|
Cyclonic Storm
(85 km/h)
|
West Bengal,
Northeast India
|
Thailand
|
16
|
Asani
|
May 7 – May 12, 2022
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(100 km/h)
|
Andhra Pradesh,
Odisha
|
Sri Lanka
|
17
|
Jawad
|
Dec 2 – Dec 6, 2021
|
Cyclonic Storm
(75 km/h)
|
Andhra Pradesh,
Odisha,
West Bengal
|
Saudi Arabia
|
18
|
Yaas
|
May 23 – May 28, 2021
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(140 km/h)
|
Odisha,
West Bengal
|
Oman
|
19
|
Tauktae
|
May 14 – May 19, 2021
|
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
(185 km/h)
|
Gujarat,
Maharashtra,
Goa,
Karnataka
|
Myanmar
|
20
|
Nivar
|
Nov 23 – Nov 27, 2020
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(120 km/h)
|
Tamil Nadu,
Puducherry
|
Iran
|
21
|
Nisarga
|
Jun 1 – Jun 4, 2020
|
Severe Cyclonic Storm
(110 km/h)
|
Maharashtra,
Gujarat
|
Bangladesh
|
22
|
Amphan
|
May 16 – May 21, 2020
|
Super Cyclonic Storm
(260 km/h)
|
West Bengal,
Odisha
|
Thailand
|
23
|
Pawan
|
Dec 2 – Dec 7, 2019
|
Cyclonic Storm
(65 km/h)
|
Arabian Sea
(Minimal effect)
|
Sri Lanka
|
24
|
Bulbul
|
Nov 5 – Nov 11, 2019
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(110 km/h)
|
West Bengal,
Odisha
|
Pakistan
|
25
|
Maha
|
Oct 30 – Nov 7, 2019
|
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
(150 km/h)
|
Arabian Sea
(Gujarat coast alert)
|
Oman
|
26
|
Kyarr
|
Oct 24 – Nov 2, 2019
|
Super Cyclonic Storm
(220 km/h)
|
Arabian Sea
(No direct landfall)
|
Myanmar
|
27
|
Hikka
|
Aug 6 – Aug 9, 2019
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(120 km/h)
|
Arabian Sea
(Minimal impact)
|
Maldives
|
28
|
Vayu
|
Jun 10 – Jun 17, 2019
|
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
(135 km/h)
|
Gujarat
|
India
|
29
|
Fani
|
Apr 26 – May 4, 2019
|
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
(175 km/h)
|
Odisha,
West Bengal
|
Bangladesh
|
30
|
Pabuk
|
Jan 4 – Jan 8, 2019
|
Cyclonic Storm
(65 km/h)
|
Andaman Islands
|
Laos
Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD) & Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi.
Upcoming Cyclones in India and How Storm Names are Assigned
The formation of cyclones over the North Indian Ocean is named by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi (a division of the IMD).
Names of cyclones are selected sequentially from a master list submitted by 13 member countries:
Member Countries Naming Cyclones
India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, and Yemen.
Next Cyclone Names in the Pipeline
-
Kaani (Suggested by Maldives)
-
Ngamann (Suggested by Myanmar)
-
Sail (Suggested by Oman)
-
Sahab (Suggested by Pakistan)
-
Lulu (Suggested by Qatar)
-
Ghazeer (Suggested by Saudi Arabia)
-
Gigum (Suggested by Sri Lanka)
What is the Classification Scale of Cyclones by IMD?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) categorises low-pressure weather systems based on maximum sustained surface wind speed (3-minute average):
-
Depression: Wind speeds of 31–49 km/h
-
Deep Depression: Wind speeds of 50–61 km/h
-
Cyclonic Storm: Wind speeds of 62–88 km/h
-
Severe Cyclonic Storm: Wind speeds of 89–117 km/h
-
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: Wind speeds of 118–165 km/h
-
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Wind speeds of 166–220 km/h
-
Super Cyclonic Storm: Wind speeds exceeding 222 km/h
Historically Deadliest Cyclones in India
In case you are preparing for any competitive exam then track the following list of India's most devastating historical cyclones:
1. 1999 Odisha Super Cyclone (October 1999)
India's most intense recorded tropical cyclone with winds reaching 260 km/h. It claimed nearly 10,000 lives and devastated Paradip and coastal Odisha.
2. 1998 Gujarat Cyclone (June 1998)
An Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm that struck Kandla port in Kutch with winds up to 195 km/h.
3. Cyclone Phailin (October 2013) and Cyclone Hudhud (October 2014)
High-intensity systems exceeding 200 km/h that tested India's modern early-warning and mass-evacuation framework across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
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