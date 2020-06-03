List of cyclones in India in 2019-20

The year 2020 marked the first pre-monsoon cyclone in a century-- Cyclone Amphan. Another Cyclone, Nisarga has hit the financial capital of India today and is the second pre-monsoon cyclone after Amphan. As per IMD, India could witness many other pre-monsoon cyclones in the coming years. In 2019, North Indian Ocean cyclone season was the most active cyclone season ever recorded in Northern India. Below is the list of cyclones that hit the Indian states in 2019-2020.

Cyclone Nisarga: All you need to know about the pre-monsoon cyclone emerged from the Arabian Sea

1. Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is the second pre-monsoon cyclone that has emerged from the Arabian Sea and is expected to hit Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Cyclone Nisarga has hit Alibag in Mumbai and is expected to weaken in 6 hours.

2. Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan was a powerful tropical cyclone which led to the destruction of lives and property in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. Cyclone Amphan was the first pre-monsoon super cyclone of this century and emerged from the Bay of Bengal.

3. Cyclone Kyarr

Cyclone Kyarr was the second strongest tropical cyclone since cyclone Gonu in 2007. Cyclone Kyarr developed in the Arabian Sea and moved towards the Gulf of Aden from the Indian coast. It hit the Western India, Oman, UAE, Socotra and Somalia.

4. Cyclone Maha

Cyclone Maha was an extremely severe cyclonic storm which became very intense while moving parallel to the Indian coast. The cyclone weakened when it approached Gujarat. Cyclone Maha made landfall near Gujarat as a depression which weakened afterwards.

5. Cyclone Vayu

Cyclone Vayu emerged from the Arabian Sea and was a very severe cyclonic storm which caused moderate damage to lives and property in the state of Gujarat. Cyclone Vayu was the strongest cyclone that hit the state since the 1998 Gujarat Cyclone. Along with India, cyclone Vayu also affected Maldives, Pakistan and Oman.

6. Cyclon Hikka

Cyclone Hikka emerged fro the Arabian Sea and turned intense and hit Oman. In 2019, 4 cyclones emerged from the Arabian Sea-- Kyarr, Maha, Vayu and Hikka.

7. Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani was the strongest tropical storm that hit Odisha since the 1998 Odisha Cyclone. Cyclone Fani emerged from the Indian Ocean and caused huge destruction of lives and property in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and East India. Outside India, it hit Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

8. BOB 03

A depression formed in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Meteorological Department named in BOB 03. The very next day after the identification, the BOB 03 hit the north Odisha-West Bengal coastline and caused huge destruction of the lives and property.

9. Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone Bulbul was a very severe cyclonic storm that hit the West Bengal in India. It caused huge rainfall, floods, etc. causing destruction to lives and property. Outside India it hit Bangladesh.

What is an Ex-Tropical Cyclone?