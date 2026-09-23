List of cyclones in India in 2019-20

India's coastline stretches for 7,516 kilometers which makes it vulnerable to tropical cyclones each year. Nearly 8% of the world's tropical cyclones affect the Indian subcontinent with most originating in the Bay of Bengal along the eastern coast and the Arabian Sea along the western coast.

They normally occur during two primary seasons: the pre-monsoon season (April to June) and the post-monsoon season (October to December).

In the event of a cyclone occurrence, strong winds, torrential rainfall, floods, and storm surges are experienced. The occurrence further leads to widespread disruption across coastal towns and villages.

So this article presents an updated list of all major tropical cyclones that have impacted India from 2019 to 2026 for general knowledge. The list is compiled from official bulletins of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and RSMC New Delhi.