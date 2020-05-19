How are Cyclones named in the World?

In the beginning the storms were named arbitrarily. An Atlantic storm that ripped off the mast of a boat named “Antje” became known as Antje’s hurricane. But now the cyclones are named in a systematic way.

It is known that by 1953 the name of the cyclones in Australia was named after the corrupt politicians while the USA names the cyclones on the name of females (such as Katrina, Irma etc).

What is Cyclone?

The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos' which means coiling of the snake. Cyclones are created by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and severe weather conditions. Basically, tropical cyclone is a deep low-pressure area.

Do you know the difference between Tropical Cyclone and Extra-tropical Cyclone?

How the Cyclones are named?

If the speed of a cyclone is more than 34 nautical miles per hour then it becomes necessary to give it a special name. If the storm's wind speed reaches or crosses 74 mph, it is then classified into a hurricane/cyclone/typhoon.

Most names given in the North-Western Pacific region are not human names. Though some names have been kept in the names of men and women, most of the names have been given on the basis of flowers, animals, birds, trees and food items, etc.

World Meteorological Weather Organization and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific began to name cyclonic storms since 2000.

Cyclonic storms rising in the North Indian Ocean are named by the Indian Meteorological Department.

In the Indian Ocean region, 8 countries (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, and Thailand) started the process of giving the name to cyclonic storms since 2004 on the initiative of India. All countries contributed a set of names which are assigned sequentially on the basis of the first Alphabet of the member country.

As soon as the cyclone reaches into an area of these 8 countries, the predefined name is given to this cyclone. These 8 countries have suggested 8 names each.

The naming culture of the cyclones not only recognizes the threat but compels the countries to take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the damage.

Cyclone "Okhi", which came in November 2017, was named by Bangladesh, which means "eye" in the Bengali language. Recent cyclone Fani or Foni was also named by Bangladesh. Fani means “hood of a snake”.

Till date, there are 64 cyclones have been named. The list of all the cyclones in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal is as follows;

Let us understand this table; In 2004 there were four cyclones; Fire, Hibru, Pyaar and Baj, similarly in 2005, 3 cyclones were; Fanoos, Mala and Mukda. In the same way, there were 4 cyclones in 2015, 3 in 2016 and 2017 only one "Okhi", which was named by Bangladesh.

Now as on 13 June 2019 the cyclone "Vayu" has hit the Gujarat coast and the precautionary measures are taken by the concerned authorities. The name of the “Vayu” was given by India which has already been decided by these 8 countries.

The current cyclone Amphan got this name from Thailand.

Similarly, the names of cyclones that will get active in 2019 and 2020 have already been decided in advance. When these storms will pass on, the new name will be given again in a meeting.

So we hope that after reading this article you must get a clear idea that how the cyclones are named in the world and the Indian Ocean?

Cyclone- Formation, Types and Cyclone prone Area in India



Cyclone Amphan and how it got its name: All you need to know