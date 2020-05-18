Cyclone Amphan and how it got its name: All you need to know

Cyclone Amphan will likely turn into a "super cyclonic storm" by Monday (18 May, 2020) evening and also hit the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh by Wednesday (20 May, 2020).

According to IMD, Amphan, the Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 08 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST today over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal. National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) has been deployed in Odisha and Bengal.

What all areas are likely to be affected due to Cyclone Amphan?

Two states namely Bengal and Odisha have been alerted due to the storm. It is expected to make landfall in Bengal on Wednesday (20 May, 2020). Further IMD stated that very heavy rainfall may also occur in Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday apart from Odisha and Bengal. It is also said that the velocity of the wind will be so high that it may cause extensive damage to mud houses and partial damage to 'pucca' structure.

It will likely to hit over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal about 780 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 930 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1050 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

IMD also stated that as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on Wednesday (20 May, 2020) with a maximum wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Do you know the difference between Tropical Cyclone and Extra-tropical Cyclone?

The Northern Limit of Monsoon will also continue to pass through Car Nicobar. Due to northwesterly winds at lower levels and dry weather over various parts of northwest, central and Gujarat heat waves will likely to occur over Vidharbha during 18-22 May, during 19 to 22 May it will affect over East Rajasthan, Gujarat state and Madhya Pradesh and over West Rajasthan during 20-22 May, 2020.

How Cyclone Amphan got its name?

Six regional specialised metrological centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) in the whole world are mandated for issuing advisories and naming of tropical cyclones.

Meteorological Department of India is also one of the six RSMCs to provide advisories of tropical cyclone and storm surge to 13 member countries under the WMO/ESCAP Panel including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

It is also mandated for RSMC, New Delhi to name the Tropical Cyclones that develop over the north Indian Ocean (NIO) including the Bay of Bengal (BoB) and the Arabian Sea (AS).

Why naming of Tropical Cyclones are done?

It will help the scientific community, disaster managers, media and general masses to identify each cyclone individually, it generates awareness about its development, it also helps in removing confusion regarding the simultaneous occurrence of Tropical Cyclone over a region, it makes to remember tropical cyclone easily, also rapidly and effectively warnings reach to a wider audience due to naming.

Now, let us see how Amphan cyclone got its name.

Tropical cyclones that are formed over different Ocean are named by the concerned RSMC & TCWCs. By following standard procedure, RSMC, New Delhi provide name to tropical cyclones for the north Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The 27th Session of WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) held in 2000 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. In the discussion, they agreed in principles to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. After long deliberations, the naming of the tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean commenced from September 2004. The list has the names proposed by the 8 member countries of WMO/ESCAP PTC including Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Let us tell you that almost all the names from the list have been utilised till date except the last name (Amphan). Therefore, from the previous list 'Amphan' name is utilised.

So, now you may have come to know about Cyclone Amphan and how it got its name.

