Cyclone Asani: Who Named It, Latest Updates & All You Need To Know

A cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal called Asani is moving towards the Indian Eastern Coast (Odisha and Andhra Pradesh), most likely causing heavy rains and storm-like conditions in the two states. Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall is predicted in the West Bengal regions of Howrah, Kolkatta and Hooghly as well.

The storm Asani was moving west-northwest with a speed of 25 km/hr which reached 120 km/hr in due course of time. Odisha Government has also planned an evacuation strategy for the people residing in the coastal districts.

In the past 6 hours, it (Cyclone Asani) has moved nearly in the west-northwestwards direction with a speed of 25kmph. It's about 680km in direction of the south-southeast of Puri & 580km from Visakhapatnam: Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/voy1i72J1T — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

As per the weather office of the state, "The system is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts."

Know all about the storm, who named it and all its updates below.

Ahead of Cyclone ASANI the effect visible in Kolkata and districts of West Bengal . Continues to rain since morning resulting in water logging at various places . pic.twitter.com/QcYKq1R26b — Uma Shankar Mahato (@88umashankar) May 9, 2022

Cyclone Asani: Who named it?

Asani is the first cyclonic storm of the season this year. It has been named by Sri Lanka. Asani means wrath in Sinhalese. As you must be aware that the storms are named by various countries affected by it in turns every year. This is why a list of names was released in 2020 consisting of 169 names. 13 names were provided from 13 countries. Since this time it was the turn of Sri Lanka, so the name Asani.

The next storm that would hit the coasts would be named by Thailand and later by India. Ghurni, Probaho, Jhar and Murasu are the upcoming names from India.

How are cyclones named?

There are a total of 6 Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) across the world and 5 regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres. These are mandated for issuing the names to the storms.

The arrangement of lost is done according to the alphabetical order of names given.

The names must be neutral to gender, religion, political issues, cultures etc. It is used in sequence. Also, the designation must be absent from the 6 RSMCs. In case the name has to pass from one waterbody to another, it would not be changed. Also, the name would never be reused. The names can only have a maximum of 8 letters. Naming storms of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea began in 2004.

चक्रवात 'आसनी' वर्तमान में दक्षिण पूर्व अंडमान में है जो उत्तर पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा है। 10 मई तक उसी दिशा में आगे बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। बाद में, यह विशेष रूप से ओडिशा के समानांतर आगे बढ़ेगा। 11 मई शाम तक पुरी के दक्षिण में पहुँचेगा: पीके जेना,विशेष राहत आयुक्त, ओडिशा(08.05) pic.twitter.com/IzuQv8zdV9 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 9, 2022

cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 1730 hours IST of today, the 8th May,over Southeast BoB, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).To move NW till 10th May night & reach Westcentral NW BoB off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coast pic.twitter.com/UZK31fLcxJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2022







