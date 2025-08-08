Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC: Check Topics, Preparation Tips and Download PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam is among the most competitive government exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, so success requires a smart and strategic approach. Candidates often focus on Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. The importance of computer questions asked in RRB NTPC cannot be overlooked.

This section tests the fundamental understanding of computers. It ranges from hardware and software basics to Internet protocols and MS Office tools. The questions are factual, straightforward, and scoring. This makes it one of the easiest areas to secure marks. Candidates can aim to answer all these questions accurately and save time for more challenging sections.

This article provides important topics and PDF for the computer questions asked in RRB NTPC. It is designed to help you approach this section with clarity and confidence.