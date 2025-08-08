UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC: Check Topics, Preparation Tips and Download PDF

Computer questions asked in RRB NTPC play a key role in helping candidates secure high scores. This article offers a free downloadable PDF with 50+ previous year questions, a breakdown of essential computer topics, and proven preparation strategies to help candidates master this high-scoring section.

Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam is among the most competitive government exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, so success requires a smart and strategic approach. Candidates often focus on Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. The importance of computer questions asked in RRB NTPC cannot be overlooked.

This section tests the fundamental understanding of computers. It ranges from hardware and software basics to Internet protocols and MS Office tools. The questions are factual, straightforward, and scoring. This makes it one of the easiest areas to secure marks. Candidates can aim to answer all these questions accurately and save time for more challenging sections.

This article provides important topics and PDF for the computer questions asked in RRB NTPC. It is designed to help you approach this section with clarity and confidence.

Computer Questions for RRB NTPC

The section on computer questions asked in RRB NTPC typically includes 5 to 10 questions under the General Awareness portion. These questions evaluate your basic computer literacy, an essential skill for various job roles in the Indian Railways.

The following are the topics most commonly covered:

  • Founders and inventors (e.g., father of computers, inventor of email)

  • Full forms of important acronyms (e.g., FTP, HTML, DNS)

  • Basics of input and output devices

  • Understanding of software and hardware

  • Common MS Office functions and shortcuts

  • Networking protocols and firewalls

These questions do not require deep technical knowledge but focus on application-level understanding. Past question papers show a strong preference for factual, one-liner questions that can be easily memorised with consistent revision.

Therefore, mastering computer questions asked in RRB NTPC can help you boost your score and maintain momentum during the exam, especially since this section takes minimal time to complete.

Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC PDF

Candidates can download the complete PDF of 50+ frequently repeated computer questions asked in RRB NTPC for free below. This resource includes previously asked questions with options and correct answers.

Topics Covered in Computer Questions in RRB NTPC

A strategic approach to preparation involves understanding the types of computer questions asked in RRB NTPC. The following are the major categories:

Main Topic

Subtopics Covered

1. Computer Basics

Definition and uses of computers

Hardware vs. Software

Input/output devices

Control unit and memory types

2. History & Inventions

Father of computers: Charles Babbage

Inventor of the mouse: Douglas Engelbart

Inventor of email: Ray Tomlinson

3. Acronyms & Abbreviations

FTP: File Transfer Protocol

HTML: HyperText Markup Language

ISDN: Integrated Services Digital Network

DNS: Domain Name System

4. MS Office Tools

Shortcut keys in MS Word and Excel

Components of a workbook

Menu commands: Edit, Insert, View

5. Network & Internet

POP3, HTTP, UDP protocols

Definition of firewalls

Concept of IP addresses and DNS

Also Check:

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025

How to Prepare for Computer Questions in RRB NTPC?

The following are some preparation tips for computer questions in RRB NYPS

  1. Use a Reliable Source: Stick to content designed for government exams. Focus on PDFs, online quizzes, and previous year papers specifically labeled as computer questions asked in RRB NTPC.

  2. Create Short Notes: Organise acronyms, inventors, and shortcuts into small sections. This makes last-minute revision easier.

  3. Attempt Mock Tests: Daily quizzes will build accuracy and time management. Many online platforms simulate real exam environments.

  4. Revise Regularly: Make it a point to review questions every week to retain memory, especially static data like full forms and hardware names.

The section on computer questions asked in RRB NTPC should not be underestimated. It offers an excellent opportunity to secure easy marks, provided you approach it with discipline and strategy. 

Candidates can also check RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips and RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions 2025.


