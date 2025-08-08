Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC: Check Topics, Preparation Tips and Download PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam is among the most competitive government exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, so success requires a smart and strategic approach. Candidates often focus on Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. The importance of computer questions asked in RRB NTPC cannot be overlooked.
This section tests the fundamental understanding of computers. It ranges from hardware and software basics to Internet protocols and MS Office tools. The questions are factual, straightforward, and scoring. This makes it one of the easiest areas to secure marks. Candidates can aim to answer all these questions accurately and save time for more challenging sections.
This article provides important topics and PDF for the computer questions asked in RRB NTPC. It is designed to help you approach this section with clarity and confidence.
Computer Questions for RRB NTPC
The section on computer questions asked in RRB NTPC typically includes 5 to 10 questions under the General Awareness portion. These questions evaluate your basic computer literacy, an essential skill for various job roles in the Indian Railways.
The following are the topics most commonly covered:
-
Founders and inventors (e.g., father of computers, inventor of email)
-
Full forms of important acronyms (e.g., FTP, HTML, DNS)
-
Basics of input and output devices
-
Understanding of software and hardware
-
Common MS Office functions and shortcuts
-
Networking protocols and firewalls
These questions do not require deep technical knowledge but focus on application-level understanding. Past question papers show a strong preference for factual, one-liner questions that can be easily memorised with consistent revision.
Therefore, mastering computer questions asked in RRB NTPC can help you boost your score and maintain momentum during the exam, especially since this section takes minimal time to complete.
Computer Questions Asked in RRB NTPC PDF
Candidates can download the complete PDF of 50+ frequently repeated computer questions asked in RRB NTPC for free below. This resource includes previously asked questions with options and correct answers.
|
RRB NTPC Computer Questions
Topics Covered in Computer Questions in RRB NTPC
A strategic approach to preparation involves understanding the types of computer questions asked in RRB NTPC. The following are the major categories:
|
Main Topic
|
Subtopics Covered
|
1. Computer Basics
|
Definition and uses of computers
Hardware vs. Software
Input/output devices
Control unit and memory types
|
2. History & Inventions
|
Father of computers: Charles Babbage
Inventor of the mouse: Douglas Engelbart
Inventor of email: Ray Tomlinson
|
3. Acronyms & Abbreviations
|
FTP: File Transfer Protocol
HTML: HyperText Markup Language
ISDN: Integrated Services Digital Network
DNS: Domain Name System
|
4. MS Office Tools
|
Shortcut keys in MS Word and Excel
Components of a workbook
Menu commands: Edit, Insert, View
|
5. Network & Internet
|
POP3, HTTP, UDP protocols
Definition of firewalls
Concept of IP addresses and DNS
Also Check:
RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025
How to Prepare for Computer Questions in RRB NTPC?
The following are some preparation tips for computer questions in RRB NYPS
-
Use a Reliable Source: Stick to content designed for government exams. Focus on PDFs, online quizzes, and previous year papers specifically labeled as computer questions asked in RRB NTPC.
-
Create Short Notes: Organise acronyms, inventors, and shortcuts into small sections. This makes last-minute revision easier.
-
Attempt Mock Tests: Daily quizzes will build accuracy and time management. Many online platforms simulate real exam environments.
-
Revise Regularly: Make it a point to review questions every week to retain memory, especially static data like full forms and hardware names.
The section on computer questions asked in RRB NTPC should not be underestimated. It offers an excellent opportunity to secure easy marks, provided you approach it with discipline and strategy.
Candidates can also check RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips and RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation