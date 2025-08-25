KCET 2025 Counselling: Option Entry Date Extended; Check Details here

KCET 2025: The KCET 2025 counselling process is a crucial step for students seeking admission to engineering and other professional colleges. To guarantee a place, candidates must finish a number of steps in the procedure.
First, all submitted academic and personal data are cross-checked as part of the document verification process. The registration and choice-filling process, where candidates rank their top colleges and courses, must then be finished. This important stage now has an option entry deadline of August 25, 2025. The seat allocation phase, which is based on preferences and merit, starts once choices are locked. Reporting to the designated institution is the last phase, where applicants must physically visit the college to verify their acceptance. Candidates must participate in all these stages to get a seat through KCET counselling.
How To Apply for The kcet 2025 counselling option entry?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the kcet 2025 counselling option entry:
-
Visit the KEA website and log in to your account.
-
Access the KCET option entry portal with your credentials.
-
Select your desired colleges and courses from the list.
-
Arrange your choices in order of preference and priority.
-
Save your entered options to avoid losing your progress.
-
Lock your final choices before the deadline of August 25.
KCET Counselling Date 2025
You can verify the KCET 2025 counseling date in the table below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Option Entry
|
July 8 to 29, 2025
|
Display of mock allotment
|
July 25, 2025
|
Edit of Web Options
|
July 26 to 29, 2025
|
First round seat allotment
|
August 2, 2025
|
Choice selection process for allotted seats
|
August 4 to 14, 2025
|
Last date of reporting to allotted colleges
|
August 15, 2025
|
Round 2 Choice Filling
|
August 21 to 26, 2025
KCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Required
During the KCET 2025 document verification, candidates must provide the following documents.
Final printout of the CET 2025 Online Application Form
-
KCET 2025 Admission Ticket
-
SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card.
-
2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card
-
Seven Years Study Certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO / DDPI
-
NATA – 2025 Marks Card only for Architecture Course
-
Kannada Medium Certificate: Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from 1st to 10th in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka
-
Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
-
Caste / Caste Income Certificate (if applicable)
KCET 2025 Counselling Choice Filling and Seat Allocation
-
Online option filling and seat allocation will be place.
-
Applicants must go to the official website and select the course and college of their choosing.
-
Following the conclusion of the verification process, candidates will need to log in using the user ID and password that were provided to them.
-
Candidates must log in with their CET number in order to complete the form and lock their selection of colleges and courses.
-
The candidates' choices of courses and colleges will determine how many seats are distributed.
-
The seat matrix will be posted on the official website by category, course, and college.
-
The quantity of options that can be entered will not be restricted.
-
Unfilled, forfeited, canceled, or newly added seats will be made available as casual vacancies following the initial round of seat distribution. The allocation will be identical to that in the initial round.
