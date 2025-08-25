KCET 2025 Counselling: Option Entry Date Extended; Check Details here

KCET 2025: The KCET 2025 counselling process is a crucial step for students seeking admission to engineering and other professional colleges. To guarantee a place, candidates must finish a number of steps in the procedure.

First, all submitted academic and personal data are cross-checked as part of the document verification process. The registration and choice-filling process, where candidates rank their top colleges and courses, must then be finished. This important stage now has an option entry deadline of August 25, 2025. The seat allocation phase, which is based on preferences and merit, starts once choices are locked. Reporting to the designated institution is the last phase, where applicants must physically visit the college to verify their acceptance. Candidates must participate in all these stages to get a seat through KCET counselling.