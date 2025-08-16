iPhone fans, the wait is almost over! Apple’s iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, is set for its debut very soon. Apple is gearing up for its next big event in September 2025, where it will be launching its new models of iPhone along with some other hardware like Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and possibly new AirPods Pro. But the big question that is rolling in everyone’s mind right now is, when exactly will Apple launch the latest iPhone 17 lineup? So, you are on the right page. Here, you will find every detail regarding the new lineup’s launch date.
When is Apple’s iPhone 17 Launch Event?
Apple is expected to hold its grand event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. This date follows Apple’s tradition of early September launches, and the possibility of any change now seems very slim. An invite for the event has already been circulating online, but insiders believe it’s fake, although the timing and venue mentioned do line up with Apple’s typical schedule.
When is the iPhone 17 Release Date?
There has not been any official release date out for this, but the sooner we get the release date, the sooner we will get it to you. For now, as detailed by Forbes, here are the most important dates.
-
The announcement for the launch event is likely to be around 8 a.m. Pacific, on Tuesday, Aug. 26. This is when invites are sent out by email to selected members of the press and special guests. The exact time is subject to an hour or so’s leeway, and it’s even possible that the invites will go out a day before.
-
Pre-orders opening is the next event and, if we look back at the last launch’s timetables, it will be at 8 a.m. Pacific, Friday, Sept. 12.
-
After that, the first review of the phone will either be available by Tuesday, Sept. 16, or Wednesday, Sept. 17. As for the timing, that’s likely to be 6 a.m. Pacific, 9 a.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. U.K.
-
Finally, talking about the on-sale date, it seems to be Friday, Sept. 19, at 7 a.m. The first photos of people leaving Apple Stores taking iPhones home will come from Australia and New Zealand, with Europe later, and the U.S. after that.
What About the iOS 26 Release?
Apple’s iOS 26 update will debut alongside the iPhone 17 series. While the software comes pre-installed on new iPhones, it will also be available for older devices, going back to the iPhone 11.
What Other Products Will Apple Announce?
The iPhone 17 won’t be the only star of the show. Apple is also likely to reveal:
-
Apple Watch Series 11
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3
-
New AirPods Pro model
All of these products are expected to share the same release date as the iPhone 17.
