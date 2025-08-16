iPhone fans, the wait is almost over! Apple’s iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, is set for its debut very soon. Apple is gearing up for its next big event in September 2025, where it will be launching its new models of iPhone along with some other hardware like Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and possibly new AirPods Pro. But the big question that is rolling in everyone’s mind right now is, when exactly will Apple launch the latest iPhone 17 lineup? So, you are on the right page. Here, you will find every detail regarding the new lineup’s launch date.

When is Apple’s iPhone 17 Launch Event?

Apple is expected to hold its grand event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. This date follows Apple’s tradition of early September launches, and the possibility of any change now seems very slim. An invite for the event has already been circulating online, but insiders believe it’s fake, although the timing and venue mentioned do line up with Apple’s typical schedule.