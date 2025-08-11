Apple’s Next-Gen Siri Upgrade Will Change Everything! Check the List of Apps Getting Early Access

Apple is preparing its update of Siri, and this could be the next biggest update since the Face ID feature. This time, the update is not only focusing on being more intelligent but also more connected to your beloved apps. Apple has been recently working on the App Intents framework, which will enable Siri and Apple Intelligence to interact directly with third-party applications. The goal is to make Siri more useful by enabling it to perform in-app actions, respond with more personalized context, and then adapt to what is on the screen in real time. So, now, Siri is about to go from “meh” to mind-reading, and eight of your favourite apps are already in on the secret. Apple’s upcoming next-gen Siri will finally understand what’s on your screen, act inside apps like Uber and YouTube, and adapt to you in real-time. Here’s what you need to know before it hits your iPhone.

What is Apple's App Intents system, and how does it relate to Siri? The App Intents framework connects apps with Siri, Shortcuts, Spotlight, widgets, and more. For the next-gen Siri, App Intents will serve as the bridge between the voice assistant and app-specific actions. This means that Siri will be able to perform more complex and app-aware tasks, making it a lot more than just a voice search tool. Apple's developer documentation confirms that features like personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development for a future update. Which apps are already working with Apple on the upgrade? According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is collaborating with developers behind eight major iOS apps to prepare them for the next-gen Siri. These include:

Uber

AllTrails

Threads

Temu

Amazon

YouTube

Facebook

WhatsApp Additionally, Apple has reportedly tested the upgraded Siri with a few games alongside its new apps. When will the iOS Siri Update be available? Although Apple announced the overhauls at WWDC 2024 with plans for launches last spring, delays have changed the timeline for the potential releases. Gurman now suggests that upgraded Siri might be coming in the spring next year, possibly with the developer beta first, before publicly being available. Developers will only have a short amount of time to prepare their apps before the launch. What challenges has Apple faced in development? The biggest roadblock has been Apple’s shift to a hybrid AI model, combining large language models with legacy Siri systems. This approach is meant to retain Siri’s reliability for basic commands while enhancing its conversational and contextual abilities. However, this hybrid setup has taken longer to perfect, similar to how Amazon’s Alexa+ faced early struggles with handling simple tasks.