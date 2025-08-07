Instagram has officially introduced a new major feature that shows your location on the map. With the new Instagram Map feature, Meta's platform will now let you tell friends where you were recently active and also discover location-based content shared by others. This is just another new feature based on Snapchat, which has had this same feature, Snap Map, for a long time. But Instagram is doing more than just copying; it is also adding map-based Notes, Reposts, and it has just recently, globally launched a Friends tab for Reels. This update will allow for a new dynamic interaction and content discovery possibilities on the platform, especially for users who want to keep in touch with their small circle or discover trends in other locations. This is currently rolling out in the United States and will be a global update soon. So, what exactly is this feature, and how do you use it safely? Here's everything you need to know.

Check out: Google DeepMind Introduces New Genie Model: Check Benefits, Limitations, Working, and More What is Instagram Map and How Does It Work? Instagram Map is a new feature that enables users to share their latest, most active location to friends. When turned on, your last location refreshes when you open the app or if it runs in the background, but not live. Your location and your friends' activities are represented on the map, showing your friends' past locations of stories or when they visited places and engaged recently. You will also discover public infographics, such as stories or reels, about places (restaurants, events, festivals) that populate the map from engagement. This map resides at the top of your DM inbox and has a similar interactive interface to Snap Map. How Do You Share Your Location on Instagram Map?

To start using Instagram Map: 1. Open the Instagram app and go to your DM inbox. 2. Tap the Map icon, featuring a globe image. 3. Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner. 4. Choose “Turn on Location Services.” 5. You’ll be redirected to your phone’s settings. 6. Tap Location and choose from: Ask Next Time, Or When I Share

While Using the App

Always Once enabled, your location will update whenever you use the app, but never in real time unless you opt for continuous sharing via DMs. Is Location Sharing on Instagram Safe? Meta has emphasized that “location sharing is opt-in only,” and your location will never be shared as the default setting. However, many of the users still do not feel safe enough using the feature and asked to know who can see the location and for how long. Instagram indicated during its announcement that this feature is supposed to be a "lightweight way to connect," and you'll be in control. You can always choose to stop sharing your location or share it only with friends of your choosing.

How Can You Turn Off Location Sharing on Instagram? You can turn off location sharing at any time by following these steps: Open your DM inbox and tap the Map icon.

Tap the Settings icon again.

Click on “Open Settings.”

In your phone’s settings, go to Location and select “Never.” This will immediately disable Instagram Map from tracking or displaying your location to others. What’s the New ‘Reposts’ Feature on Instagram? Alongside the Map, Instagram is also rolling out Reposts, letting users reshare public Reels and feed posts. This feature functions similarly to TikTok’s repost or X’s retweet. When you repost content, it shows up in your followers' feeds, and it gets saved in a dedicated “Reposts” tab on your profile. When reposting, one can also add a note or short message, similar to quote tweets.

What is the ‘Friends’ Tab in Reels and How Can You Use It? The Friends tab in Reels, previously U.S.-only, is now launching globally. This tab helps you discover: Reels your friends liked

Reels, they commented on

Reels they reposted or created Instagram also lets you control your visibility here. If you wish to keep your activity private: You can hide your likes, comments, and reposts from the tab.

You can also mute activity from certain friends. What’s New About Instagram Notes on the Map? Instagram Notes, or the short messages we share in the DM feed, are rolling out to the Map as pins. Users can leave Notes pinned at specific locations, viewable to friends and followers. As if a new layer of socialization that allows users to voluntarily and casually share quick updates, suggestions, or ways to meet up for an event or plan.