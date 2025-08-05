OpenAI has revealed a substantial change to the way ChatGPT interacts with users (especially those facing sensitive, emotional/mental health issues). This week, the well-known chatbot will start suggesting users take breaks in long conversations, offer more neutral responses to personal dilemmas, and avoid direct advice or suggestions when discussing certain emotionally fraught topics. These efforts, OpenAI explains, are designed to mitigate user emotional dependency and support users in making more independent decisions. OpenAI has emphasized that these steps are part of a fuller effort to align ChatGPT's interactions with evidence-informed practice in mental health and ethical artificial intelligence. OpenAI's decision follows internal research showing even its most advanced model, GPT-4o, sometimes failed to recognize indicators of delusional thinking or emotional dependence; this indicated a disturbing pattern of users treating the chatbot like a therapist or confidant.

OpenAI cited rare, yet serious, incidents where GPT-4o was overly agreeable or validating to users expressing harmful or delusional thoughts. In one highlighted example, the chatbot endorsed a user's belief that their family was sending radio signals through the walls. In another disturbing case, it gave instructions related to terrorism. These conversations sparked concern online and prompted OpenAI to reassess its training techniques. Back in April, the company revised its approach to steer the model away from sycophancy, or excessive flattery, which had become a growing issue. The new mental health safeguards are an extension of those efforts. How Will ChatGPT Interact Differently Going Forward?

The latest updates to ChatGPT aim to make conversations more grounded and less emotionally validating when it comes to personal struggles. Instead of giving direct advice, the chatbot will now: Prompt users to consider pros and cons

Encourage asking experts the right questions

Suggest taking a break during extended chats According to OpenAI, this is what a “helpful conversation” should look like: practical, self-reflective, and empowering, rather than emotionally indulgent. Who Helped Develop These New Guardrails? To guide ChatGPT's handling of difficult emotional topics carefully, OpenAI worked with over 90 health professionals across countries to co-create tailored rubrics for evaluating multi-turn conversations covering sensitive or distressing subjects. Also, the company is creating an advisory group of professionals in the areas of mental health, youth development, and human-computer interaction. OpenAI has confirmed that it is working with clinicians and researchers to streamline practices and thoroughly stress-test new safety precautions.

What Does OpenAI Say About Data Privacy? During a recent podcast with Theo Von, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed rising concerns around users treating ChatGPT like a therapist. Altman warned that conversations with AI do not carry the same legal confidentiality protections as those with medical professionals or legal advisors. “If you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there’s a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that,” Altman said. “I think that’s very screwed up.” He advocated for evolving data privacy laws to match the new realities of AI-human interactions. Is Less Time on ChatGPT a Sign of Progress? In a somewhat surprising twist, OpenAI has abandoned traditional technology reporting measures as time-spent and engagement clicks, and instead is transitioning to reporting measures that account for user outcomes. If a user can complete the task they intended quickly, or feel good that they are making informed decisions without spending an inordinate amount of time, those are now successes.