BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Apply for 3727 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has
Released the BSSC Officer Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification for 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 25, 2025 and September 24, 2025 after visiting the official website, onlinebssc.com.
Candidates who have completed 10th standard education from recognised boards are eligible to apply online for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025. In the announced BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy, 1,216 positions are exclusively reserved for female candidates, alongside appropriate reservations for other categories as per Bihar government norms. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination, which is followed by document verification.
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, onlinebssc.com, for 3727 vacancies. Out of 3727 vacancies 1700 positions will be filled by general category candidates and rest will be filled by reserved category candidates such as
BC (Most Backward Classes), Scheduled Caste (SC), EWS, BC, BC-Women, and ST.
BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF Download Link
Candidates interested in applying for the BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 must read the detailed official notification pdf, which contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF.
BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Overview
The BSSC Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) notification 2025 has been released for 3727 vacancies; candidates can apply online between August 25 and September 24, 2025 at onlinebssc.com. Check the table below for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Key
Aspect
Details
Recruiting Authority
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
Post Name
Office Attendant/Attendant (Special) [Karyalay Parichari]
Advertisement Number
Advt. No. 06/25
Total Vacancies
3,727 positions
Application Dates
25 August 2025 to 24 September 2025
Eligibility
Matriculation/10th pass from recognised board
Age Limit
18-37 years (UR Male), with relaxations for reserved categories
Selection Process
Written Examination followed by Document Verification
Exam Mode
Offline (Pen & Paper)
Salary
Pay Level-1: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month (as per 7th Pay Commission)
Application Fee
₹100 for all candidates
What are the Eligibility Criteriea for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025?
Candidates interested in applying for BSSC Office Attendant Positions must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the table below for BSSC Office Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
10th standard (Matriculation examination) from any recognised board in India.
Age Criteria (as of 1st August 2025)
Unreserved Male Candidates
18 to 37 years
UR Female Candidates
Maximum 40 years
BC/EBC Candidates (Male & Female)
Maximum 40 years
SC/ST Candidates (Male & Female)
Maximum 42 years
PwBD Candidates
Maximum 47 years
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
Candidates applying for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 must pay the application fee as per their category. Check the table below for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025.
Category
Application Fee
All categories
Rs 100
General/OBC/EBC male
Rs 540
SC/ST, female, and Divyang candidates from Bihar
Rs 135
