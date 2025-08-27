BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Apply for 3727 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

Schools Holiday on 27th August
By Mohd Salman
Aug 27, 2025, 15:52 IST

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 released for 3727 vacancies. 10th-pass candidates can apply online from August 25 to September 24 at onlinebssc.com. Reserved quotas include 1216 posts for women. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and document verification. Direct link to download PDF here

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has
Released the BSSC Officer Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification for 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 25, 2025 and September 24, 2025 after visiting the official website, onlinebssc.com.
Candidates who have completed 10th standard education from recognised boards are eligible to apply online for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025. In the announced BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy, 1,216 positions are exclusively reserved for female candidates, alongside appropriate reservations for other categories as per Bihar government norms. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination, which is followed by document verification.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, onlinebssc.com, for 3727 vacancies. Out of 3727 vacancies 1700 positions will be filled by general category candidates and rest will be filled by reserved category candidates such as
BC (Most Backward Classes), Scheduled Caste (SC), EWS, BC, BC-Women, and ST.

BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF Download Link

Candidates interested in applying for the BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 must read the detailed official notification pdf, which contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF.

BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025

PDF Download

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Overview

The BSSC Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) notification 2025 has been released for 3727 vacancies; candidates can apply online between August 25 and September 24, 2025 at onlinebssc.com. Check the table below for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Key

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Authority

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Office Attendant/Attendant (Special) [Karyalay Parichari]

Advertisement Number

Advt. No. 06/25

Total Vacancies

3,727 positions

Application Dates

25 August 2025 to 24 September 2025

Eligibility

Matriculation/10th pass from recognised board

Age Limit

18-37 years (UR Male), with relaxations for reserved categories

Selection Process

Written Examination followed by Document Verification

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Salary

Pay Level-1: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month (as per 7th Pay Commission)

Application Fee

₹100 for all candidates

What are the Eligibility Criteriea for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025?

Candidates interested in applying for BSSC Office Attendant Positions must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the table below for BSSC Office Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

10th standard (Matriculation examination) from any recognised board in India.

Age Criteria (as of 1st August 2025)

Unreserved Male Candidates

18 to 37 years

UR Female Candidates

Maximum 40 years

BC/EBC Candidates (Male & Female)

Maximum 40 years

SC/ST Candidates (Male & Female)

Maximum 42 years

PwBD Candidates

Maximum 47 years

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Candidates applying for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 must pay the application fee as per their category. Check the table below for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025.

Category

Application Fee

All categories

Rs 100

General/OBC/EBC male

Rs 540

SC/ST, female, and Divyang candidates from Bihar

Rs 135

