BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Apply for 3727 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has Released the BSSC Officer Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification for 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 25, 2025 and September 24, 2025 after visiting the official website, onlinebssc.com. Candidates who have completed 10th standard education from recognised boards are eligible to apply online for BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025. In the announced BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy, 1,216 positions are exclusively reserved for female candidates, alongside appropriate reservations for other categories as per Bihar government norms. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination, which is followed by document verification.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 Notification

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, onlinebssc.com, for 3727 vacancies. Out of 3727 vacancies 1700 positions will be filled by general category candidates and rest will be filled by reserved category candidates such as

BC (Most Backward Classes), Scheduled Caste (SC), EWS, BC, BC-Women, and ST.

BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF Download Link

Candidates interested in applying for the BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 must read the detailed official notification pdf, which contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Office Attendant Notification PDF.