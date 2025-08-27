Schools Holiday on 27th August

IP University to hold special offline counseling for five programs starting August 27- Check Courses and Other Details

A special offline counseling session for five programs at IP University is set to begin on August 27. The university will fill vacant seats based on a priority list of entrance exam scores, with the CUET merit list already available on its website. Candidates must bring a bank draft of ₹96,000 and all required documents, and only those not yet admitted are eligible to participate.

Himani Chopra
Aug 27, 2025, 16:04 IST
IP University to hold special offline counseling for five programs starting August 27
GGSIPU is organizing a special offline counselling round for five programs, starting on August 27, for students seeking admission.

This counseling is for admission to the vacant seats in the following courses:

Courses

B.Ed. (Code 122)

B.Ed. (Special Education) (Code 159)

BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication) – (Code 126)

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) – (Code 114)

BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) – (Code 125)

Highlights

  • Counseling begins on August 27

  • For the full schedule, visit the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.

  • Admissions will be prioritized in the following order:

    1. National-level test scores

    2. University-conducted entrance exam scores

    3. CUET scores

    • The CUET merit list is now available on the university's website.

    • Candidates need to bring a ₹96,000 bank draft in the Registrar GGSIPU's name, along with all necessary academic and personal documents.

    Eligibility Criteria

    • This round is only for candidates who have not yet been admitted.

    • No fee adjustments will be made if you paid a partial amount in a previous counseling round.

    • According to a university press statement issued on Monday, candidates who have already been admitted under the management quota are not eligible for this process.

    To get more details, please visit the official websites: www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in.

