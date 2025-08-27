IP University to hold special offline counseling for five programs starting August 27- Check Courses and Other Details

GGSIPU is organizing a special offline counselling round for five programs, starting on August 27, for students seeking admission.
This counseling is for admission to the vacant seats in the following courses:
Courses
B.Ed. (Code 122)
B.Ed. (Special Education) (Code 159)
BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication) – (Code 126)
BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) – (Code 114)
BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) – (Code 125)
Highlights
Counseling begins on August 27
For the full schedule, visit the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.
Admissions will be prioritized in the following order:
National-level test scores
University-conducted entrance exam scores
CUET scores
The CUET merit list is now available on the university's website.
Candidates need to bring a ₹96,000 bank draft in the Registrar GGSIPU's name, along with all necessary academic and personal documents.
Eligibility Criteria
This round is only for candidates who have not yet been admitted.
No fee adjustments will be made if you paid a partial amount in a previous counseling round.
According to a university press statement issued on Monday, candidates who have already been admitted under the management quota are not eligible for this process.
To get more details, please visit the official websites: www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in.
