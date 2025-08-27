Aditya Srivastava UPSC CSE 2023 AIR 1: Journey From IIT to Civil Services Topper

UPSC 2024: Aditya Srivastava obtained an AIR 1 in the final Civil Services 2023 result released on April 16, 2023, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He has a dual degree from IIT Kanpur in Electrical Engineering and worked at Goldman Sachs.
Aditya hails from Lucknow and completed his schooling at the CMS Aliganj branch with 95% and currently he is undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
Aditya Srivastava's journey from IIT Kanpur to securing AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants. His blend of academic excellence, professional experience, and commitment to public service sets him apart as a role model for the youth of India who wants to prepare for this prestigious examination
Aditya Srivastava: Inspiring Journey from Lucknow to UPSC AIR 1
Aditya Srivastava decided to pursue a career in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) on purpose, motivated by his changing goals. In the mock interview on YouTube, he shared all the insights from his journey. Earlier, while working with Goldman Sachs, he realised that money was not his main source of motivation.
While giving an interview to the news agency PTI, Aditya Srivastava said that, "Till the morning, I was praying that may God put me in the top 70. It took a bit of time to sink in that I have got 1st rank. I don’t think anyone can say that he or she was expecting to get 1st rank".
VIDEO | "Aditya Srivastava studied in this school since the very beginning, from montessori to Class 12. The boy had cleared the UPSC Civil Services and his rank was 216 for which he was selected in the IPS. He has been undergoing training at IPS Academy in Hyderabad. Alongside,…
For Srivastava, working in the civil service provided an opportunity to have a significant impact instead of just a job. He conveyed a strong desire to make a constructive contribution to the system and bring about change at the local level. The ability to create inside the Civil Services framework, which provided him with a platform to experiment with new ideas and strategies, was what attracted him the most.
Aspiring civil servants might draw inspiration from Aditya Srivastava's story. His desire to promote positive change and his academic prowess show his fitness for the top rank he achieved. It will be interesting to see how he applies his skills, commitment, and creative thinking to serve the country and leave a lasting legacy in the years to come when he starts his career in the Civil Services.
After the result a video of Mr. Srivastava went viral on social media platform Instagram in which friends in expressed their happiness by lifting Aditya onto their laps. The video reads the caption, "Hats off Sethji, Maan Gaye"
UPSC Topper 2024: Aditya Srivastava Marksheet
Aditya Srivastava UPSC 2023 topper has scored 899 marks in the main examination and 200 marks in the personality test or interview. Check the table below for subject wise score of UPSC topper
|Exam
|Marks
|Essay (Paper-I)
|117
|General Studies-I (Paper II)
|104
|General Studies-II (Paper III)
|132
|General Studies-III (Paper IV)
|95
|General Studies-IV (Paper V)
|143
|Optional-I (Electrical Engineering) (Paper VI)
|148
|Optional-II (Electrical Engineering) (Paper VII)
|160
|Written Total
|899
|Personality Test
|200
|Final Total
|1099
