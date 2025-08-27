Aditya Srivastava UPSC CSE 2023 AIR 1: Journey From IIT to Civil Services Topper

Aditya Srivastava's journey from IIT Kanpur to securing AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 is an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants. His blend of academic excellence, professional experience, and commitment to public service sets him apart as a role model for the youth of India who wants to prepare for this prestigious examination Aditya Srivastava: Inspiring Journey from Lucknow to UPSC AIR 1 Aditya Srivastava decided to pursue a career in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) on purpose, motivated by his changing goals. In the mock interview on YouTube, he shared all the insights from his journey. Earlier, while working with Goldman Sachs, he realised that money was not his main source of motivation. While giving an interview to the news agency PTI, Aditya Srivastava said that, "Till the morning, I was praying that may God put me in the top 70. It took a bit of time to sink in that I have got 1st rank. I don’t think anyone can say that he or she was expecting to get 1st rank".

VIDEO | "Aditya Srivastava studied in this school since the very beginning, from montessori to Class 12. The boy had cleared the UPSC Civil Services and his rank was 216 for which he was selected in the IPS. He has been undergoing training at IPS Academy in Hyderabad. Alongside,… pic.twitter.com/mwvbxsZ4LD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2024 For Srivastava, working in the civil service provided an opportunity to have a significant impact instead of just a job. He conveyed a strong desire to make a constructive contribution to the system and bring about change at the local level. The ability to create inside the Civil Services framework, which provided him with a platform to experiment with new ideas and strategies, was what attracted him the most.