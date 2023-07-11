NCERT Books for UPSC Preparation: IAS Preparation NCERT Booklist

NCERT Books for UPSC Preparation: Do you want to know which NCERT books to read for the UPSC? Click Here For The NCERT Class wise List

NCERT Books for UPSC Preparation are one of the crucial components for UPSC aspirants as they assist in laying a solid foundation. The reason behind referring to the NCERT books is their easy-to-understand concepts and data validity. Despite being written for students in schools, NCERT books cover some of the most important topics on the UPSC syllabus for prelims and main exams. Most of the toppers and experts strongly recommend the UPSC NCERT Books for IAS preparation.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the toughest examinations in India to select candidates for prestigious positions in various government services. To crack this examination, it is essential to have a solid foundation of knowledge across different subjects. One of the most trusted resources for UPSC preparation is the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books which provide the data in easy to understand format as well as it also provides the validation of data which is written

Importance of NCERT Books for UPSC Preparation

NCERT books are considered the backbone of a candidate's UPSC preparation. These books are published by the government of India and are widely recognized for their quality and accuracy. Here are some reasons why NCERT books hold immense importance for UPSC aspirants:

Coverage of UPSC Syllabus

NCERT books provide a wide range of topics and a thorough understanding of the subjects in the UPSC examination. These books follow a systematic curriculum required for UPSC preparation. After reading these books aspirants can have a strong foundation required for the UPSC preparation.

Easy to Understand Language

NCERT books are known for their simple presentation and easy language so that everyone will be able to understand. The content is written in such a way that aspirants are able to grasp it without any difficulty which makes it suitable for candidates who are coming from different backgrounds.

Authenticity and Reliable Information

NCERT books are written after thorough research and verification of facts by experts. It is also reviewed extensively to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information written in the books.

Building a Solid Foundation

UPSC preparation requires a solid foundation in a variety of subjects. NCERT texts act as the foundation for this structure. Aspirants can get a conceptual understanding of different subjects and a solid foundation for handling advanced study materials by studying these books.

Subject-wise analysis of NCERT books for UPSC

To ensure thorough coverage of the UPSC syllabus, let us look at the subject-wise analysis of NCERT books and where they can be found on books.

History

NCERT history books cover a wide range of historical events in India. They present a chronology of significant historical events, cultural features, and social changes. The NCERT history books, provides thorough overview "India's Ancient Past," "Mediaeval India," and "Modern India," and a solid basis for UPSC aspirants.

History can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 6: Our Past

Class 7: Our Past - I, II

Class 8: Our Past - III (Part I, II), Our Past - III (Part III)

Class 9: India and the Contemporary World - I

Class 10: India and the Contemporary World - II

Class 11: Themes in World History, Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India

Class 12: Themes in Indian History - I, II, III, Contemporary World Politics

Geography

NCERT Geography books are a must for the UPSC geography section. Books such as "Fundamentals of Physical Geography" and "India: Physical Environment" cover physical and human geography fundamentals like climate, landforms, population, and economic geography. These books assist applicants in developing a thorough comprehension of the subject and excelling in the examination.

Geography can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 6: The Earth Our Habitat

Class 7: Our Environment

Class 8: Resource and Development

Class 9: Contemporary India - I

Class 10: Contemporary India - II

Class 11: Fundamentals of Physical Geography, India - Physical Environment

Class 12: Fundamentals of Human Geography, India - People and Economy

Polity

NCERT books on Indian Polity provide insights into India's political structure, governance, and constitution. Books such as "Indian Constitution at Work," "Political Theory," and "Democratic Politics" explain the democratic framework, fundamental rights, and many institutions in India in detail. These books can help aspirants build a solid foundation in politics and improve their chances of success in the UPSC exams.

Polity can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 6: Social and Political Life

Class 7: Social and Political Life - II

Class 8: Social and Political Life - III

Class 9: Democratic Politics - I

Class 10: Democratic Politics - II

Class 11: Political Theory, Indian Constitution at Work

Class 12: Contemporary World Politics, Politics in India Since Independence

Economy

Understanding the principles of the Indian economy is critical for UPSC aspirants, and NCERT Economy books meet this need. "Indian Economic Development" books covers topics such as economic planning, agriculture, poverty, unemployment, and numerous government programs. Aspirants can have a good understanding of economic principles and their application to the UPSC exams by studying these books.

Economy can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 9: Economics

Class 10: Understanding Economic Development

Class 11: Indian Economic Development, Statistics for Economics

Class 12: Introductory Microeconomics, Introductory Macroeconomics

Science

Though there is no particular science section in the UPSC exams but questions are asked from science, NCERT Science books from class 6 - 10. It provides a thorough comprehension of scientific concepts, principles, and practical applications. Aspirants can use these books to better grasp scientific phenomena and their implications for society.

Science can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 6: Science

Class 7: Science

Class 8: Science

Class 9: Science

Class 10: Science

Environment and Ecology

In recent years, environmental issues and ecology have gained importance, and the UPSC exams reflect this shift. NCERT books such as "Class 12 Biology: Ecology and Environment" provide information about ecological ideas, environmental concerns, and conservation activities. Aspirants can read these books to create a solid foundation in environmental studies, which is part of the UPSC syllabus.

Environment and Ecology can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 12: Biology: Last Four Chapters

Sociology

NCERT books on Sociology provide a thorough understanding of social structures, organisations, and societal changes. "Introducing Sociology" and "Indian Society" are two books that discuss caste, gender, religion, and social movements. Aspirants can get a sociological viewpoint by reading these books, which them to successfully analyse social issues and changes.

Sociology can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 11: Introducing Sociology

Class 12: Indian Society, Social Change and Development in India

Art and Culture

The UPSC art and culture component requires a thorough awareness of Indian heritage, history, and various art forms. NCERT books such as "An Introduction to Indian Art" and "Living Craft Traditions of India" provide valuable insights into India's diverse cultural legacy. These books can help students gain a comprehensive grasp of Indian art, architecture, music, dance, and literature.

Art and Culture can be read in books and chapters listed below

Class 11: An Introduction to Indian Art

Class 12: An Introduction to Indian Aesthetic, History of Graphic Design

Current Affairs

Though NCERT books provide a strong foundation on static topic, it is essential to read current affairs with information. Aspirants should regularly read newspapers, magazines, and online resources to stay updated on recent developments and issues. However, NCERT books help in understanding the background and context of current affairs, providing a comprehensive knowledge base for aspirants.

Challenges and Limitations of NCERT Books

NCERT books are beneficial for UPSC preparation but it has some limitations and challenges with it.