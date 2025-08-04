BSEB Class 11 Spot Admission 2025 Begin, Apply at ofssbihar.net

BSEB Class 11 Spot Admission 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the BSEB Class 11 spot admissions for the 2025-27 academic session. Interested students can visit the official website of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar to complete the application process. The last date to submit the online application is - August 5, 2025.

When filling on the applications students must make sure they enter all the required details correctly in the application form. Along with the applications students are also required to submit the application fee. The fee must be submitted via credit, debit card, net banking facilities and through bank challan.

BSEB Intermediate admission applications are available on the official website - ofssbihar.net. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to submit the applications.