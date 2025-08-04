RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSEB Class 11 Spot Admission 2025 Begin, Apply at ofssbihar.net

Bihar Class 11 spot admission applications are available on the official website. Students interested in applying can visit the official website to fill and submit the applications

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 4, 2025, 11:59 IST
BSEB Class 11 Admission 2025 Spot Admission Round
BSEB Class 11 Admission 2025 Spot Admission Round
Register for Result Updates

BSEB Class 11 Spot Admission 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the BSEB Class 11 spot admissions for the 2025-27 academic session. Interested students can visit the official website of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar to complete the application process. The last date to submit the online application is - August 5, 2025.

When filling on the applications students must make sure they enter all the required details correctly in the application form. Along with the applications students are also required to submit the application fee. The fee must be submitted via credit, debit card, net banking facilities and through bank challan. 

BSEB Intermediate admission applications are available on the official website - ofssbihar.net. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to submit the applications. 

BSEB Class 11 Online Application - Click Here

Steps to Apply for BSEB Class 11 Spot Admissions

The BSEB Class 11 spot admission application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB OFSS

Step 2: Click on intermediate admissions

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on processed

Step 4: Enter the details in the application for

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: TANCET MBA Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, 3714 Candidates Allotted Seat: Check Result PDF Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News