Best Optional Subject for UPSC 2023: Most Preferred Subjects are Political Science, Geography and Sociology

Best Optional Subject for UPSC IAS 2023 : Check here which subject to choose for UPSC Optional. In the previous trends political science, geography, sociology and history were most preferred

UPSC IAS Optional Subject 2023: Aspirants who have qualified UPSC Prelims exam must choose an optional subject for the mains exam based on their learning and understanding capabilities. UPSC Optional papers play a significant role as scoring high in these subjects will increase your probability of selection. Every year more than 10 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam and approximately 11 to 15 thousand are selected for the mains exam. Among all the candidates appearing in the mains exam only 1% get selected for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE).

Each optional paper carries 250 marks and the maximum weightage of optional papers is 500 marks out of a total of 1750 marks in the UPSC Mains. There is a list of 42 optional subjects available and the applicants need to pick any one of them from the subject list prescribed by the commission. With this, aspirants should consider all the important factors and success rate data of each optional subject over the previous years in order to select the right optional subject.

Toppers and experts suggest while selecting UPSC IAS Optional Subject 2023, candidates must check the syllabus to have a complete understanding of what they have to study. Also, some subjects of optional papers have a vast syllabus and it requires proper understanding of concepts and theories.

UPSC toppers who have qualified for the exam, have also suggested that candidates must check the subject score trends as this will help them to score good marks in the mains exam. Choosing the most scoring optional in UPSC is important as it would make a huge difference in the total scores and the overall ranks obtained by the candidates. It is also suggested to aspirants they should check the availability of study materials in the market and consult their peers about the subject about the approach they have followed to qualify.

In this article, we have shared the best optional subject for UPSC along with the important factors to be considered and a list of the top 10 optional subjects for the IAS Exam.

UPSC IAS 2023: Best optional subject to choose

Every optional subject is equally difficult in the UPSC CSE exam. Hence, it is recommended to pick only that optional subject that aligns with your interest, skills, and knowledge. Apart from this, you must pick an optional subject whose books, study resources, and expert guidance are available in abundance in authentic online platforms or local bookstores.

As per the latest UPSC pattern, the optional subject carries 500 marks out of 2025 marks (Mains + Interview).

It is crucial to finalize and choose the best optional subject for UPSC as it is a major factor in deciding your final scores and overall rank.

There are a plethora of factors to be considered when choosing the best scoring optional subject for UPSC including previous knowledge of the subject, interest, availability of study resources, and much more.

The majority of aspirants choose the subject as their optional that they have studied in their graduation degree. But it is not a mandatory factor so cannot be considered as the only determining parameter.

UPSC IAS 2023: Most preferred optional subjects

One should remember that the scoring optional subject and the best optional subject for UPSC are two opposite things. Going by the previous exam trends and records of the toppers, it is concluded that aspirants can obtain high scores in every optional subject.

In order to score high rank in the UPSC exam, one must choose the scoring optional subject as it comes with numerous advantages. Here, we have shared the list of the top optional subjects for the UPSC exam in the table below:

Optional Subjects 2020 2019 2018 Candidates Appeared Passed(%) Candidates Appeared Passed(%) Candidates Appeared Passed(%) Political Science & International Relations 1863 8.3% 1662 8.2% 1317 8.0% Geography 1322 7.2% 1916 5.5% 1993 5.1% Sociology 1245 9.2% 1263 10.0% 1072 10.0% Anthropology 1211 8.3% 1189 9.1% 797 8.2% History 581 4.1% 751 6.8% 848 6.1% Mathematics 580 5.8% 539 8.3% 344 8.1% Public Administration 509 4.5% 705 8.2% 726 9.2% Philosophy 347 7.5% 439 6.2% 463 9.1% Economics 236 13.1% 243 10.7% 200 11.5% Literature Of Hindi Language 226 8.4% 191 6.8% 236 6.4%

UPSC IAS 2023: Most opted subject

From the above table, it is clear that most of the majority of the students go for Political Science & International Relations, Geography, Sociology and Anthropology, History etc. as the syllabus also overlaps with prelims, GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2, GS Paper 3 and GS Paper 4.

The UPSC optional subject like mathematics can help you in scoring high, owing to the exact responses for every question as compared to humanities subjects, which are totally based on the choice of the examiner.

There are many subjects that are considered low scoring owing to the fewer efforts of the candidates or incorrect choice of the best optional subject for UPSC in accordance with their knowledge and ability.

Basically, non-technical papers overlap with the UPSC GS syllabus, which gives an edge to the aspirants as their preparation time is reduced and they have sufficient time to revise all the concepts studied so far.

UPSC IAS 2023: Best optional subject for IAS exam?

Candidates need to pick the best optional subject for UPSC after considering all the influencing factors to make an informed decision. Some of the factors to be considered when choosing the best optional subjects are as follows:

Check the syllabus of every UPSC optional subject, whether it is vast or short.

Determine how much time is needed for the preparation.

Check the availability of books and resources for the optional subject.

Check whether the particular optional subject was a part of your graduation or post-graduation course.

Identify if the optional subject syllabus overlaps with the General studies papers of Prelims/Mains.

UPSC IAS 2023: Most scoring optional subject

It is observed that the IAS toppers have opted for the most scoring optional in UPSC over the last few years. Moreover, there are many UPSC optional subject syllabus that overlaps with the other sections of the UPSC CSE exam, such as Prelims, GS paper 1, GS paper 3, GS paper 3, GS paper 4 and essays like History, Political Science & International Relations, Sociology, Geography, Economics, and Public Administration. Thus, it could help you save some time on preparation.

UPSC IAS 2023: Optional subjects to score good marks

In the table below we have tried to represent the data of optional as chosen by aspirants in 2020 and 2019

Optional subject Trend in 2020

In the table below we have shared the data as released by UPSC for 2020, the number of candidates opted for and selected from each optional subject

Number of Candidates who appeared for UPSC Mains 2020 Optional Subject Number of Candidates Appeared Number of Candidates Recommended Success Rate (Percent) Political Science & International Relations 1863 154 8.3% Geography 1322 95 7.2% Sociology 1245 115 9.2% Anthropology 1211 100 8.3% History 581 24 4.1% Mathematics 580 26 4.5% Public Administration 509 38 7.5% Philosophy 347 20 5.8% Economics 236 31 13.1% Literature of Hindi Language 226 19 8.4% Commerce & Accountancy 210 27 12.9% Mechanical Engineering 201 22 10.9% Electrical Engineering 170 15 8.8% Law 167 23 13.8% Medical Science 162 16 9.9% Psychology 155 11 7.1% Chemistry 153 15 9.8% Civil Engineering 130 9 6.9% Physics 130 8 6.2% Agriculture 111 3 2.7% Literature of Malayalam Language 93 10 10.8% Literature of Kannada Language 83 7 8.4% Literature of Tamil Language 64 4 6.3% Literature of Gujarati Language 49 4 8.2% Zoology 41 5 12.2% Literature of Sanskrit Language 39 1 2.6% Management 38 6 15.8% Literature of Telugu Language 36 5 13.9% Geology 35 2 5.7% Literature of Maithili Language 31 3 9.7% Botany 27 2 7.4% Literature of English Language 27 6 22.2% Literature of Punjabi Language 25 3 12.0% Literature of Urdu Language 11 1 9.1% Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science 10 1 10.0% Literature of Marathi Language 9 1 11.1% Statistics 5 0 0.0% Literature of Manipuri Language 4 1 25.0% Literature of Assamese Language 2 0 0.0% Literature of Bengali Language 2 0 0.0% Literature of Oriya Language 2 0 0.0% Literature of Sindhi (Arabic) Language 1 0 0.0%

Optional subject Trend in 2019

In the table below we have shared the data as released by UPSC for 2019, the number of candidates opted for and selected from each optional subject

Number of Candidates who appeared for UPSC Mains 2019 Optional Subject Number of Candidates Appeared Number of Candidates Recommended Success Rate (Percent) Geography 1916 105 5.5% Political Science & International Relations 1662 137 8.2% Sociology 1263 126 10.0% Anthropology 1189 108 9.1% History 751 51 6.8% Public Administration 705 58 8.2% Mathematics 539 45 8.3% Philosophy 439 27 6.2% Medical Science 247 26 10.5% Economics 243 26 10.7% Mechanical Engineering 213 12 5.6% Electrical Engineering 200 16 8.0% Literature Of Hindi Language 191 13 6.8% Law 186 19 10.2% Commerce & Accountancy 183 20 10.9% Physics 165 12 7.3% Psychology 164 15 9.1% Chemistry 156 13 8.3% Civil Engineering 146 15 10.3% Agriculture 124 13 10.5% Literature Of Kannada Language 124 17 13.7% Literature Of Malayalam Language 105 13 12.4% Literature Of Gujarati Language 85 3 3.5% Literature Of Tamil Language 77 5 6.5% Management 54 6 11.1% Literature Of Maithili Language 53 2 3.8% Literature Of Sanskrit Language 53 2 3.8% Zoology 44 4 9.1% Literature Of Telugu Language 32 1 3.1% Literature Of English Language 31 3 9.7% Geology 30 0 0.0% Botany 28 2 7.1% Literature Of Punjabi Language 18 1 5.6% Literature Of Urdu Language 18 2 11.1% Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science 16 3 18.8% Literature Of Manipuri Language 7 0 0.0% Literature Of Marathi Language 6 0 0.0% Literature Of Assamese Language 3 0 0.0% Literature Of Oriya Language 3 0 0.0% Statistics 2 0 0.0% Literature Of Sindhi(Devanagari) Language 2 1 50.0% Literature Of Bengali Language 1 0 0.0%

Optional subject Trend in 2018

In the table below we have shared the data as released by UPSC for 2018, the number of candidates opted and selected from each optional subject

Number of Candidates who appeared for UPSC Mains 2018 Optional Subject Number of Candidates Appeared Number of Candidates Recommended Success Rate (Percent) Geography 1993 101 5.1% Political Science & International Relations 1317 105 8.0% Sociology 1072 107 10.0% History 848 52 6.1% Anthropology 797 65 8.2% Public Administration 726 67 9.2% Philosophy 463 42 9.1% Mathematics 344 28 8.1% Literature Of Hindi Language 236 15 6.4% Medical Science 220 24 10.9% Law 201 27 13.4% Economics 200 23 11.5% Commerce & Accountancy 186 27 14.5% Electrical Engineering 164 17 10.4% Mechanical Engineering 152 9 5.9% Psychology 128 9 7.0% Physics 120 13 10.8% Civil Engineering 115 6 5.2% Chemistry 114 12 10.5% Agriculture 102 3 2.9% Literature Of Gujarati Language 91 6 6.6% Literature Of Malayalam Language 85 9 10.6% Literature Of Kannada Language 79 4 5.1% Literature Of Tamil Language 73 8 11.0% Management 59 8 13.6% Literature Of Telugu Language 57 3 5.3% Literature Of Sanskrit Language 54 2 3.7% Zoology 43 6 14.0% Geology 41 1 2.4% Literature Of Maithili Language 41 1 2.4% Literature Of English Language 21 3 14.3% Botany 21 1 4.8% Literature Of Punjabi Language 19 3 15.8% Literature Of Urdu Language 16 3 18.8% Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science 15 1 6.7% Literature Of Manipuri Language 11 1 9.1% Literature Of Marathi Language 7 0 0.0% Literature Of Oriya Language 4 0 0.0% Literature Of Bengali Language 4 0 0.0% Literature Of Assamese Language 3 0 0.0% Statistics 2 0 0.0% Literature Of Sindhi(Devanagari) Language 2 0 0.0%

