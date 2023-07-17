UPSC Maths Syllabus: Download syllabus PDF for IAS Optional Maths Paper 1 and Paper 2

UPSC Maths Syllabus: Preparing for UPSC CSE Mains Exam & opt Maths optional then check the topic-wise UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2, PDF here.

UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus 2023: Maths is one of the most popular optional subjects among IAS aspirants. As a general rule of thumb, the mathematics optional subject should be the subject of your interest. However, candidates who have studied mathematics as a part of their graduation should opt for this subject as the syllabus is vast and you need to have prior knowledge of this subject to understand it well.

UPSC Maths Optional covers static syllabus. If this subject was part of your graduation, you just need to revise the concepts and practice unlimited questions. Candidates should cover the entire UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus in order to easily score 300+ marks in the optional part. As per the past year's exam analysis, the question asked in Maths optional papers were moderate to difficult level.

In this blog, we have shared the detailed UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus PDF along with the preparation strategy and best books for the ease of the aspirants.

UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus PDF 2023

The UPSC maths optional syllabus for the main exam is divided into two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper carries a total of 250 marks making the total of 500 marks for the Maths optional papers. Let’s look at the topic-wise UPSC maths optional syllabus for both the papers shared below.

UPSC IAS Maths Syllabus PDF Download Here

UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus for Paper I

The UPSC maths optional syllabus for Paper I covers topics like Linear Algebra, Calculus, Analytic Geometry, Ordinary Differential Equations, Dynamics and Statics, and Vector Analysis. Check the detailed topic-wise UPSC maths paper I syllabus below:

Section UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus Linear Algebra Vector spaces over R and C, linear dependence and independence, subspaces, bases, dimensions, Linear transformations, rank and nullity, matrix of a linear transformation. Algebra of Matrices; Row and column reduction, Echelon form, congruence and similarity, Rank of a matrix, Inverse of a matrix, Solution of a system of linear equations, Eigenvalues and eigenvectors, characteristic polynomial, Cayley-Hamilton theorem, Symmetric, skew-symmetric, Hermitian, skewHermitian, orthogonal and unitary matrices and their eigenvalues. Calculus Real numbers, functions of a real variable, limits, continuity, differentiability, mean-value theorem, Taylor’s theorem with remainders, indeterminate forms, maxima and minima, asymptotes; Curve tracing; Functions of two or three variables; Limits, continuity, partial derivatives, maxima and minima, Lagrange’s method of multipliers, Jacobian. Riemann’s definition of definite integrals; Indefinite integrals; Infinite and improper integrals; Double and triple integrals (evaluation techniques only); Areas, surface and volumes. Analytic Geometry Cartesian and polar coordinates in three dimensions, second-degree equations in three variables, reduction to Canonical forms; straight lines, shortest distance between two skew lines, Plane, sphere, cone, cylinder, paraboloid, ellipsoid, hyperboloid of one and two sheets and their properties. Ordinary Differential Equations Formulation of differential equations; Equations of first order and first degree, integrating factor; Orthogonal trajectory; Equations of first order but not of first degree, Clairaut’s equation, singular solution. Second and higher order linear equations with constant coefficients, complementary functions, particular integrals and general solutions. Section order linear equations with variable coefficients, Euler-Cauchy equation; Determination of complete solution when one solution is known using method of variation of parameters. Laplace and Inverse Laplace transforms and their properties, Laplace transforms of elementary functions. Application to initial value problems for 2nd order linear equations with constant coefficients. Dynamics and Statics Rectilinear motion, simple harmonic motion, motion in a plane, projectiles; Constrained motion; Work and energy, conservation of energy; Kepler’s laws, orbits under central forces. Equilibrium of a system of particles; Work and potential energy, friction, Common catenary; Principle of virtual work; Stability of equilibrium, equilibrium of forces in three dimensions. Vector Analysis Scalar and vector fields, differentiation of vector field of a scalar variable; Gradient, divergence and curl in cartesian and cylindrical coordinates; Higher order derivatives; Vector identities and vector equation. Application to geometry: Curves in space, curvature and torsion; Serret-Furenet's formulae. Gauss and Stokes’ theorems, Green's indentities.

UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus for Paper II

The UPSC maths optional syllabus for Paper II covers topics like Algebra, Real Analysis, Complex Analysis, Linear Programming, Partial Differential Equations, Numerical Analysis and Computer Programming, and Mechanics and Fluid Dynamics. Check the detailed topic-wise UPSC maths paper II syllabus below:

Section UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus Algebra Groups, subgroups, cyclic groups, cosets, Lagrange’s Theorem, normal subgroups, quotient groups, homomorphism of groups, basic isomorphism theorems, permutation groups, Cayley’s theorem. Rings, subrings and ideals, homomorphisms of rings; Integral domains, principal ideal domains, Euclidean domains and unique factorization domains; Fields, quotient fields. Real Analysis Real number system as an ordered field with least upper bound property; Sequences, limit of a sequence, Cauchy sequence, completeness of real line; Series and its convergence, absolute and conditional convergence of series of real and complex terms, rearrangement of series. Continuity and uniform continuity of functions, properties of continuous functions on compact sets. Riemann integral, improper integrals; Fundamental theorems of integral calculus. Uniform convergence, continuity, differentiability and integrability for sequences and series of functions; Partial derivatives of functions of several (two or three) variables, maxima and minima. Complex Analysis Analytic function, Cauchy-Riemann equations, Cauchy's theorem, Cauchy's integral formula, power series, representation of an analytic function, Taylor’s series; Singularities; Laurent’s series; Cauchy’s residue theorem; Contour integration. Linear Programming Linear programming problems, basic solution, basic feasible solution and optimal solution; Graphical method and simplex method of solutions; Duality. Partial Differential Equations Family of surfaces in three dimensions and formulation of partial differential equations; Solution of quasilinear partial differential equations of the first order, Cauchy’s method of characteristics; Linear partial differential equations of the second order with constant coefficients, canonical form; Equation of a vibrating string, heat equation, Laplace equation and their solutions. Numerical Analysis and Computer Programming Numerical methods: Solution of algebraic and transcendental equations of one variable by bisection, Regula-Falsi, and Newton-Raphson methods, solution of a system of linear equations by Gaussian Elimination and Gauss-Jorden (direct), Gauss-Seidel (iterative) methods. Newton’s (forward and backward) and interpolation, Lagrange’s interpolation. Numerical integration: Trapezoidal rule, Simpson’s rule, Gaussian quadrature formula. Numerical solution of ordinary differential equations: Eular and Runga Kutta methods. Computer Programming: Binary system; Arithmetic and logical operations on numbers; Octal and Hexadecimal Systems; Conversion to and from decimal Systems; Algebra of binary numbers. Elements of computer systems and concept of memory; Basic logic gates and truth tables, Boolean algebra, normal forms. Representation of unsigned integers, signed integers and reals, double precision reals, and long integers. Algorithms and flow charts for solving numerical analysis problems. Mechanics and Fluid Dynamics Generalised coordinates; D’Alembert’s principle and Lagrange’s equations; Hamilton equations; Moment of inertia; Motion of rigid bodies in two dimensions. Equation of continuity; Euler’s equation of motion for inviscid flow; Stream-lines, path of a particle; Potential flow; Two-dimensional and axisymmetric motion; Sources and sinks, vortex motion; Navier-Stokes equation for a viscous fluid.

How to Prepare for UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus 2023?

Mathematics is a popular choice of optional for engineering students because of its objective UPSC maths optional syllabus. Thus, the aspirants should follow the unique UPSC maths preparation strategy to excel in both papers. Check the best tips and tricks shared below to perform well in the subject.

Check Syllabus : The first tip is to get familiar with the syllabus in order to know the topics that need to be covered in the exam.

Clear Concepts : The next tip is that the candidates are to develop a conceptual understanding with the help of NCERTs textbooks. This will help you to solve advanced-level topics without any confusion.

Use Best Books: Candidates should use expert-recommended books to cover each and every topic of the syllabus. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the aspects of this subject.

Previous Year Papers: Pr actice previous year's papers to understand the type of questions being asked from the UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus. Also, it will help them to analyze their strong and weak areas and focus on improving their overall problem-solving skills.

Prepare a formula sheet: Questions of UPSC maths optional are based on formulas and theorems. It is important to memorize them to attempt the questions. Hence, create a separate formula sheet or notebook and revise them often to retain important formulas for a longer period.

Solve Full-Length Tests: I t is important to attempt full-length tests in order to check your preparation level and learn time management effectively. For this, you can set the timer to 3 hours for each paper and try to attempt all the questions in the stipulated time period.

Booklist for UPSC Maths Optional Syllabus

There is a plethora of books and study materials available in the local bookstores and online to cover the UPSC maths optional syllabus efficiently. Let’s look at the expert-recommended books for the maths optional subject shared below:

Paper I Dynamics, Statics, and Hydrostatics by M. Ray

Differential Calculus by Shanti Narayan, PK Mittal

Vector Analysis by Shanti Narayan, PK Mittal

Linear Algebra by K.C. Prasad, K B Datta

Analytic Geometry by Shanti Narayan, DK Jha, HC Sinha, and Sharma

Differential equations by NP Bali Paper II Linear Programming & Theory of Games by SD Sharma

Algebra by K C Prasad, KB Datta

Ordinary & Partial Differential Equation by M.D. Raisinghania

Real Analysis by H.L Royden

Introductory Methods of Numerical Analysis by SS Sastry

Mechanics & Fluid Dynamics by Azaroff Leonid, AP Mathur

Complex Analysis by GK Ranganath

