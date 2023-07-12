IAS Officer Salary: Salary Allowances of an IAS Officers and Other Grade A Officers

IAS Officer Salary: IAS Salary after 7th pay commission is updated here. Check detailed pay scale, grade pay and in hand salary of IAS Officer and Other Grade A Officers.

UPSC IAS Officer Salary: The Union Public Service Commission decides IAS salary and other Grade A officers as per the 7th pay commission. The IAS salary in hand varies as per the pay scale and level of the posts. However, the initial IAS officer salary is Rs 56,100 per month in pay level 10, and the highest salary of an IAS Officer is Rs 2,50,000 for Cabinet Secretary in pay level 18.

Apart from the pay scale, the grade pay is also different for every post. As per IAS Salary after 7th pay commission, the grade pay is between Rs 5400 to Rs 10,000. Along with the attractive salary of an IAS Officer, IPS Officer and other Grade A officers, the selected candidates also receive various perks, allowances, and career growth opportunities.

In this article, we have shared the complete details on IAS Officer Salary, IAS grade pay, pay scale, IAS in hand salary, and so on for ease of the aspirants.

UPSC IAS Salary Overview

Along with attractive IAS salary, aspirants join the civil service post to serve the nation. Here is the complete overview of the UPSC IAS Officer salary and other Grade A officers tabulated below.

IAS Salary Salary of IAS Officer Basic IAS Officer Salary Rs 56100 IAS Officer Salary During Training Rs 30,000-36,000 (Depends on Deductions) IAS Salary after 10 years of Service Rs 78,800 per month or Rs 12 lakh per annum Highest salary of an IAS Officer Rs 2,50,000 IAS Officer Salary & Allowances Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Travel Allowances

IAS Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

As per the recent amendments, the IAS Officer salary will be decided as per the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission). Previously, the pay grade for civil services was responsible for deciding the IAS salary. But now, the IAS salary structure will include basic pay and perks and allowances (DA, HRA, and TA). This makes the IAS officer post the lucrative and most sought after civil service exam.

IAS Grade Pay

As per IAS salary after the 7th pay commission, there are eight grades comprising different grade pay and pay scales of the UPSC IAS officer salary. The IAS grade pay varies as per the number of years of service required for every pay level.

Post Pay Scale Grade Pay Number of Years of Services Required Junior Scale Rs 50,000-1,50,000 Rs 16,500 Entry-level Senior Time Scale Rs 50,000-1,50,001 Rs. 20,000 5 years Junior Administrative Grade Rs. 50,000-1,50,002 Rs 23,000 9 years

Post-Wise IAS Officer Salary

Upon clearing the UPSC exam, the selected candidates will join the civil services as entry-level IAS officers and will receive a salary of Rs 56,100, excluding all the allowances. The highest salary of an IAS Officer is Rs 2,50,000 for Cabinet Secretary in pay level 18. Here, we have compiled the salary of an IAS Officer and Other Grade A Officers as per their grade pay and number of years of experience.

IAS Rank Wise Post IAS Basic Pay IAS Pay Level Total Years of Service SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary Rs 56100 10 1-4 years ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary Rs 67,700 11 5-8 years District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary Rs 78,800 12 9-12 years District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, Director Rs 1,18,500 13 13-16 years Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary Rs 1,44,200 14 16-24 years Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Additional Secretary Rs 1,82,200 15 25-30 years Additional Chief Secretary Rs 2,05,400 16 30-33 years Chief Secretary and Secretary Rs 2,25,000 17 34-36 years Cabinet Secretary of India Rs 2,50,000 18 37+ years

IAS Salary In Hand

The initial IAS Officer Salary per month is Rs 56,100, which is approximately 13 lakh to 14 lakhs per annum. The IAS salary includes various allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc. However, there will be an increment in IAS salary after certain years of services and promotions. The highest UPSC IAS salary is Rs 2,50,000 for Cabinet Secretary after 37+ years of service.

UPSC IAS Officer Salary Allowances

As per IAS salary after 7th pay commission, there are various allowances associated with the post. The HRA or House Rent Allowances varies as per the city you are posted to. Besides, there will be a rise in HRA as soon as DA crosses 50% to 100% as per the 7th pay commission. There are no changes in Transport allowances in the IAS officer salary structure. But, Dearness Allowances, which is 125%, have been included in existing Transport allowances.

Class X- 8 Cities - 24% HRA (Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune)

Class Y- Approximately 100 Towns (With a 5 Lakhs population)- 16% HRA

Class Z- Rural Areas-8% HRA

IAS Salary Perks and Benefits

Along with a lucrative IAS salary, various perks and benefits are associated with the job profile. The list of benefits offered to an IAS officer is as follows.

House Rent Allowances: The House Rent Allowances or HRA varies as per city. In brief, HRA is 24% for X category city, 16% for Y category city and 8% for Z category city.

Dearness Allowances: This allowance is adjusted every six months based on the inflation index. DA is 125% which has been merged with Travelling Allowances.

Travelling Allowances: IAS officers receive traveling allowances to cover work travel expenses. They get discounting accommodation at circuit houses, rest houses, or govt bungalows for professional and casual traveling to several states.

Service Quarter: The IAS officers also receive service quarters as per the posting city.

Office vehicles: Every IAS officer gets a car and a driver/chauffeur.

Phone Bills: Apart from other allowances, IAS officials also receive three BSNL SIM cards with free sms, talk time, and internet with a free broadband connection and a personal BSNL landline in the house.

Household Staff: Private housekeeper facilities are also provided to IAS officers. It simplifies their daily chores at their official accommodation or officer quarter.

Study leave: IAS officers can take a study break of up to 4 years after completing nine years of service.

Security: A security facility of Three house guards and two bodyguards is also provided to every IAS official. In case of a threat, STF commandos provide them the security.

Electricity Bills: The Electricity Bills are either free or partially subsidized for their official accommodation

Official Housing: IAS Officers are eligible for duplex homes in the state capital’s (VVIP) prohibited area, where their job city is located. But, those who will receive official housing will not be eligible for HRA.

Benefits after Retirement: IAS officials will be eligible for pension and other facilities for a lifetime. In events of death, the same facilities are given to their wives.

What is IAS Exam?

The Union Public Service conducts the IAS exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for various civil services posts, i.e., Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Indian Audit and Accounts Service. The UPSC selection process is conducted in three stages, i.e., prelims, mains, and personality tests. The UPSC Prelims Exam comprises two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each, whereas the UPSC mains exam comprises a total of nine papers for a maximum of 1750 marks. Check out the UPSC IAS Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

