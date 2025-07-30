notification for the Specialist Officer for 330 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in. The Bank oof Baroda Recruitment 2025 contains vacancies of different levels, such as Manager, Deputy Manager and AVP. Aspiring candidates can find detailed information below and apply for these positions on the official website. The application process commences on July 30 and concludes on August 19, 2025.
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Overview
Bank of Baroda has opened doors for various vacancies for the positions in the Bank for different positions such as deputy manager, manager and AVP. The BoB application process is entirely online. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details
|
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Posts Name
|
Specialist Officer
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancies
|
330
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
July 30, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
July 30, 2025
|
Application End Date
|
August 17, 2025
Bank of Baroda SO Notification PDF 2025
Before applying for the Specialist Officer Vacancies that have been announced, candidates should read the official notification. The notification contains all the information about educational qualifications, eligibility criteria, and other important information. Click on the link below to check out the official notification in PDF format.
|
Bank of Baroda SO Notification 2025
Bank of Baroda SO Apply Online Link 2025
The Bank of Baroda has started accepting the online application for specialist officer positions. The online application window has been activated on July 30, 2025 the last date to apply online is August 17, 2025. Click on the direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2025
|
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025
Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Vacancies 2025
The Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Vacancies are divided into various levels, such as deputy manager, manager and AVPs. Check the table below for detailed vacancies.
|
Department
|
Position
|
Vacancy
|
Digital
|
Deputy Manager : Product - Mass Transit System
|
1
|
AVP 1: Product - Mass Transit System
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Product - Account Aggregator
|
2
|
Deputy Manager : Product - ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce)
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Digital Product - PFM
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Digital Product - CBDC
|
1
|
AVP 1 : Digital Product - CBDC
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Product - Mobile Business Application
|
1
|
AVP 1 : Product - Mobile Business Application
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Sales – Digital Lending
|
10
|
MSME
|
Assistant Manager : MSME- Sales
|
300
|
Risk Management
|
Deputy Manager : Third Party - Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk)
|
2
|
AVP 1 : Third Party - Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk)
|
2
|
Deputy Manager : Group Risk Management
|
2
|
AVP 1 : Group Risk Management
|
1
|
Deputy Manager : Cyber Security Risk
|
1
|
AVP 1 : Cyber Security Risk
|
2
