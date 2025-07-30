RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 330 Specialist Officer Vacancies, Check Vacancy Details

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, salary, and other important information for various specialist officer vacancies.

Mohd Salman
Jul 30, 2025, 19:10 IST
Bank of Baroda SO Notification 2025
Bank of Baroda SO Notification 2025

notification for the Specialist Officer for 330 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in. The Bank oof Baroda Recruitment 2025 contains vacancies of different levels, such as Manager, Deputy Manager and AVP. Aspiring candidates can find detailed information below and apply for these positions on the official website. The application process commences on July 30 and concludes on August 19, 2025.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Overview

Bank of Baroda has opened doors for various vacancies for the positions in the Bank for different positions such as deputy manager, manager and AVP. The BoB application process is entirely online. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

Bank of Baroda

Posts Name

Specialist Officer

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancies

330

Vacancy Announced on

July 30, 2025

Application Start Date

July 30, 2025

Application End Date

August 17, 2025

Bank of Baroda SO Notification PDF 2025

Before applying for the Specialist Officer Vacancies that have been announced, candidates should read the official notification. The notification contains all the information about educational qualifications, eligibility criteria, and other important information. Click on the link below to check out the official notification in PDF format.

Bank of Baroda SO Notification 2025

PDF Download

Bank of Baroda SO Apply Online Link 2025

The Bank of Baroda has started accepting the online application for specialist officer positions. The online application window has been activated on July 30, 2025 the last date to apply online is August 17, 2025. Click on the direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025

Online Application Link

Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Vacancies 2025

The Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Vacancies are divided into various levels, such as deputy manager, manager and AVPs. Check the table below for detailed vacancies.

Department

Position

Vacancy

Digital

Deputy Manager : Product - Mass Transit System

1
 

AVP 1: Product - Mass Transit System

1
 

Deputy Manager : Product - Account Aggregator

2
 

Deputy Manager : Product - ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce)

1
 

Deputy Manager : Digital Product - PFM

1
 

Deputy Manager : Digital Product - CBDC

1
 

AVP 1 : Digital Product - CBDC

1
 

Deputy Manager : Product - Mobile Business Application

1
 

AVP 1 : Product - Mobile Business Application

1
 

Deputy Manager : Sales – Digital Lending

10

MSME

Assistant Manager : MSME- Sales

300

Risk Management

Deputy Manager : Third Party - Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk)

2
 

AVP 1 : Third Party - Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk)

2
 

Deputy Manager : Group Risk Management

2
 

AVP 1 : Group Risk Management

1
 

Deputy Manager : Cyber Security Risk

1
 

AVP 1 : Cyber Security Risk

2

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
