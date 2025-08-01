World Wide Web Day 2025: Theme, Present and Future of the Web

Each year on August 1, the globe celebrates World Wide Web Day—a day not only to celebrate a technology, but a movement that has transformed the way humankind communicates, learns, and innovates. From its early days as a tool for research at CERN in the late 1980s to a networked system influencing billions of human lives, the World Wide Web is a powerful reminder of human innovation and cooperation.

By 2025, more than 5.5 billion people online, the web is both a bridge and a battleground, presenting opportunity, raising questions, and requiring renewed focus on inclusion, safety, and openness.

Theme for World Wide Web Day 2025

"Empowering the Future: Building an Inclusive, Safe, and Open Web"

This year's theme emphasizes the web as a global force of empowerment. It calls upon global society to close digital divides, put accessibility first, protect privacy and digital rights, and foster internet freedom.