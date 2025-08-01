ICSE, ISE Improvement Result 2025 Out at cisceboard.org, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

CISCE Improvement Results 2025: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the ICSE and ISC improvement results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSE and ISC improvement exam 2025 can check their results through the link available on the official website - cice.org. To check the ICSE and ISC supplementary results students are required to visit the official website and login using their UID and index number.

ICSE, ISC Improvement Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Check CISCE Improvement Result 2025

The CISCE Class 10 and class 12 improvement result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisc.eorg

Step 2: Click on the improvement result link