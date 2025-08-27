IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Mathematics (MA) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. Here, you can find the IIT JAM Mathematics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

IIT JAM Maths Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year IIT JAM Mathematics question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper PDF 2026? After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit IIT JAM 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper. IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2026 Pattern The IIT JAM Mathematics paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Mathematics. The IIT JAM Mathematics exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Mathematics paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Mathematics are given in the table below.

IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections Section A

Section B

Section C Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every IIT JAM Mathematics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2025 The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Delhi in the afternoon session. As per the IIT JAM Mathematics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Mathematics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Question Paper 2025 IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2025 Download PDF IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for IIT JAM Mathematics aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus. The IIT JAM syllabus for Mathematics (MA) 2026 is divided into different sections like Real Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, and Algebra. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus is provided below. Real Analysis Sequences and Series of Real Numbers

Functions of One Real Variable Multivariable Calculus and Differential Equations Functions of Two or Three Real Variables

Integral Calculus

Differential Equations Linear Algebra and Algebra Basic algebra

Matrices

Finite Dimensional Vector Spaces

Groups Why solve IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?