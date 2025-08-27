IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Mathematics (MA) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. Here, you can find the IIT JAM Mathematics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
IIT JAM Maths Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year IIT JAM Mathematics question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit IIT JAM 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 will be shown on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 question paper.
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2026 Pattern
The IIT JAM Mathematics paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Mathematics. The IIT JAM Mathematics exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Mathematics paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Mathematics are given in the table below.
|
IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
60
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Question Paper
Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every IIT JAM Mathematics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2025
The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Delhi in the afternoon session. As per the IIT JAM Mathematics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Mathematics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Question Paper 2025
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2025
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for IIT JAM Mathematics aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the IIT JAM Mathematics previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2024
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2023
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2022
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2021
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2020
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2019
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2018
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2017
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2016
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2015
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2014
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2013
|
IIT JAM Mathematics Question Paper 2012
IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus
It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus.
The IIT JAM syllabus for Mathematics (MA) 2026 is divided into different sections like Real Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, and Algebra. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus is provided below.
Real Analysis
-
Sequences and Series of Real Numbers
-
Functions of One Real Variable
Multivariable Calculus and Differential Equations
-
Functions of Two or Three Real Variables
-
Integral Calculus
-
Differential Equations
Linear Algebra and Algebra
-
Basic algebra
-
Matrices
-
Finite Dimensional Vector Spaces
-
Groups
Why solve IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
Solving IIT JAM Mathematics previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising IIT JAM Mathematics previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising IIT JAM Mathematics past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.
