India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Download GDS Result PDF Soon at indiapost.gov.in
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Date: The Indian Post Department has ended the Document Verification (DV) process for the GDS 1st merit list on October 27, 2026. Now the department will release the GDS second merit list for the remaining vacancies. India Post normally takes 12-15 days after the DV round to release the next merit list. Check this article for the latest updates on the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List.
Key Points
- GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 is expected to be released around November 12, 2026.
- Document Verification for the GDS 1st merit list concluded on October 27, 2026.
- Selection for GDS posts is based solely on Class 10th marks, without a written exam.
GDS Second Merit List 2026: The Indian Post Department has ended the GDS 1st merit list Document Verification (DV) process on October 27, 2026. In the GDS 1st merit list, a total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies across the country for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026. Now, the department will release the GDS 2nd Merit List for vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV round of the GDS 1st merit list. The candidates who could not make it to the 1st list are waiting for the GDS second list. Based on the previous year's trend analysis, it is expected that the GDS second merit list can be released by November 12. Check the detailed analysis based on the previous merit list release date is provided below in this article.
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Release Date
Previous year trend analysis shows that India Post normally takes 15 days after the Document Verification (DV) round to release the next merit list. During this time, they collect the number of vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV from each circle and then release the next merit list accordingly. Since the document verification for the GDS 1st merit list has ended on October 27, 2026, the 2nd merit list is likely to be released around November 12, 2026.
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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
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Schedule
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Merit List
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Merit List Release Date
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Document Verification Last Date
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Gap (Days)
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GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2026
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1st Merit List
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6 March 2026
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23 March 2026
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-
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2nd Merit List
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10 April 2026
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27 April 2026
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18
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3rd Merit List
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11 May 2026
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26 May 2026
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14
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4th Merit List
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June 08, 2026
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June 23, 2026
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13
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GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026
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1st Merit List
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October 12 2026
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October 27 2026
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-
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1st Merit List (Expected)
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November 12 2026 (Expected)
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-
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15 Days (Expected)
How many candidates are shortlisted in the GDS 1st Merit List 2026?
India Post released the GDS 1st merit list of Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026, on October 12, 2026. A total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Check the circle-wise number of vacancies and shortlisted candidates in the 1st merit list below:
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Circle
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Vacancies
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Number of Shortlisted Candidates
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Andhra Pradesh
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917
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915
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Assam
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414
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414
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Bihar
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1,098
|
1097
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Chhattisgarh
|
762
|
761
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Delhi
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16
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16
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Gujarat
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499
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498
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Haryana
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87
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87
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Himachal Pradesh
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335
|
332
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Jammu & Kashmir
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340
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340
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Jharkhand
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1,379
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1379
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Karnataka
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1,116
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1102
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Kerala
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1,373
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1359
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Madhya Pradesh
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1,450
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1450
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Maharashtra
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2431
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2425
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North Eastern
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2614
|
2554
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Odisha
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1,353
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1351
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Punjab
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122
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122
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Rajasthan
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1,009
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1009
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Tamil Nadu
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2,118
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2115
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Telangana
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419
|
246
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Uttar Pradesh
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452
|
1687
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Uttarakhand
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1,691
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452
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West Bengal
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1762
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1758
Steps to Download India Post 2nd Merit List PDF
The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India Post GDS result 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Scroll down and search for the ‘Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026’ option given on the left menu bar.
Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026
Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts
Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result PDF format.
India Post GDS Merit List Prepared?
India Post will publish the GDS 2nd merit list separately for each circle or state. Several factors will be considered while preparing the GDS merit list to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Listed below are some key factors that will be taken into account while preparing the merit list.
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Selection is based solely on Class 10th marks.
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No written exam or additional selection rounds will be conducted.
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The percentage will be calculated up to four decimal places to ensure accurate ranking.
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Higher educational qualifications will not be considered in the selection process.
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Tie Resolution
If there is a tie, where candidates have the same 10th standard marks, the selection will be determined based on specific tie-breaking criteria. Preference will be given to the candidate with an earlier date of birth. If the tie still persists, the selection will be made in the following order:
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ST Female
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SC Female
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OBC Female
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UR Female
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ST Male
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SC Male
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OBC Male
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UR Male
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