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India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Download GDS Result PDF Soon at indiapost.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 13:26 IST

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Date: The Indian Post Department has ended the Document Verification (DV) process for the GDS 1st merit list on October 27, 2026. Now the department will release the GDS second merit list for the remaining vacancies. India Post normally takes 12-15 days after the DV round to release the next merit list. Check this article for the latest updates on the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Date
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Date

Key Points

  • GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 is expected to be released around November 12, 2026.
  • Document Verification for the GDS 1st merit list concluded on October 27, 2026.
  • Selection for GDS posts is based solely on Class 10th marks, without a written exam.

GDS Second Merit List 2026: The Indian Post Department has ended the GDS 1st merit list Document Verification (DV) process on October 27, 2026. In the GDS 1st merit list, a total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies across the country for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026. Now, the department will release the GDS 2nd Merit List for vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV round of the GDS 1st merit list. The candidates who could not make it to the 1st list are waiting for the GDS second list. Based on the previous year's trend analysis, it is expected that the GDS second merit list can be released by November 12. Check the detailed analysis based on the previous merit list release date is provided below in this article.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Release Date

Previous year trend analysis shows that India Post normally takes 15 days after the Document Verification (DV) round to release the next merit list. During this time, they collect the number of vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV from each circle and then release the next merit list accordingly. Since the document verification for the GDS 1st merit list has ended on October 27, 2026, the 2nd merit list is likely to be released around November 12, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Schedule

Merit List

Merit List Release Date

Document Verification Last Date

Gap (Days)

GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2026

1st Merit List

6 March 2026

23 March 2026

-

2nd Merit List

10 April 2026

27 April 2026

18

3rd Merit List

11 May 2026

26 May 2026

14

4th Merit List

June 08, 2026

June 23, 2026

13

GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026

1st Merit List

October 12 2026

October 27 2026

-

1st Merit List (Expected)

November 12 2026 (Expected)

-

15 Days (Expected)

How many candidates are shortlisted in the GDS 1st Merit List 2026?

India Post released the GDS 1st merit list of Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026, on October 12, 2026. A total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Check the circle-wise number of vacancies and shortlisted candidates in the 1st merit list below:

Circle

Vacancies

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

Andhra Pradesh

917

915

Assam

414

414

Bihar

1,098

1097

Chhattisgarh

762

761

Delhi

16

16

Gujarat

499

498

Haryana

87

87

Himachal Pradesh

335

332

Jammu & Kashmir

340

340

Jharkhand

1,379

1379

Karnataka

1,116

1102

Kerala

1,373

1359

Madhya Pradesh

1,450

1450

Maharashtra

2431

2425

North Eastern

2614

2554

Odisha

1,353

1351

Punjab

122

122

Rajasthan

1,009

1009

Tamil Nadu

2,118

2115

Telangana

419

246

Uttar Pradesh

452

1687

Uttarakhand

1,691

452

West Bengal

1762

1758

Steps to Download India Post 2nd Merit List PDF

The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India Post GDS result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and search for the ‘Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026’ option given on the left menu bar.

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List Prepared?

India Post will publish the GDS 2nd merit list separately for each circle or state. Several factors will be considered while preparing the GDS merit list to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Listed below are some key factors that will be taken into account while preparing the merit list.

  • Selection is based solely on Class 10th marks.

  • No written exam or additional selection rounds will be conducted.

  • The percentage will be calculated up to four decimal places to ensure accurate ranking.

  • Higher educational qualifications will not be considered in the selection process.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Tie Resolution

If there is a tie, where candidates have the same 10th standard marks, the selection will be determined based on specific tie-breaking criteria. Preference will be given to the candidate with an earlier date of birth. If the tie still persists, the selection will be made in the following order:

  • ST Female

  • SC Female

  • OBC Female

  • UR Female

  • ST Male

  • SC Male

  • OBC Male

  • UR Male

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 13:26 IST
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FAQs

  • How many posts will be filled through India Post GDS 2026?
    +
    A total of 23757 posts will be filled through India Post GDS 2026 Notification.
  • How to download India Post GDS Result second merit List 2026?
    +
    India Post GDS Result second merit List 2026 can be downloaded from the official website of India Post- indiapost.gov.in
  • When will the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 be released?
    +
    India Post will tentatively release the 2nd merit list for GDS posts on their official website by November 12. You can also find the region-wise list on this page once it is released officially.

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