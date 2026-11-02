India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Download GDS Result PDF Soon at indiapost.gov.in

GDS Second Merit List 2026: The Indian Post Department has ended the GDS 1st merit list Document Verification (DV) process on October 27, 2026. In the GDS 1st merit list, a total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies across the country for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026. Now, the department will release the GDS 2nd Merit List for vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV round of the GDS 1st merit list. The candidates who could not make it to the 1st list are waiting for the GDS second list. Based on the previous year's trend analysis, it is expected that the GDS second merit list can be released by November 12. Check the detailed analysis based on the previous merit list release date is provided below in this article.

Previous year trend analysis shows that India Post normally takes 15 days after the Document Verification (DV) round to release the next merit list. During this time, they collect the number of vacancies remaining unfilled after the DV from each circle and then release the next merit list accordingly. Since the document verification for the GDS 1st merit list has ended on October 27, 2026, the 2nd merit list is likely to be released around November 12, 2026.

India Post released the GDS 1st merit list of Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026, on October 12, 2026. A total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Check the circle-wise number of vacancies and shortlisted candidates in the 1st merit list below:

How many candidates are shortlisted in the GDS 1st Merit List 2026?

Steps to Download India Post 2nd Merit List PDF

The candidates who could not make it to the first merit list are eagerly waiting for the 2nd India Post GDS merit list. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the India Post GDS result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and search for the ‘Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026’ option given on the left menu bar.

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Search your roll number and name in the result PDF format.

India Post GDS Merit List Prepared?

India Post will publish the GDS 2nd merit list separately for each circle or state. Several factors will be considered while preparing the GDS merit list to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Listed below are some key factors that will be taken into account while preparing the merit list.