JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Check Fees, Placements, Average Salary and MBA Admission 2026

Students planning to pursue a management course in Noida often compare Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida) and Jaypee Business School (JBS), which operates under Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT). Both institutions offer management programmes, but they differ in course fees, degrees, placement figures and recruiter networks. According to the official institutional placement reports, JIM Noida offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), while JBS offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Here is a comparison of their fees, entrance exams, placements and salary trends to help students understand the differences. JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida Ranking: NIRF Management Rankings According to the NIRF Management Reports, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM) Noida secured Rank 41 in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025, while Jaypee Business School (JBS), under Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida, was placed in the 101–125 rank band in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025.

Institute NIRF Management ranking Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida Rank 41 (India Rankings 2025/2026 Management Category) Jaypee Business School (JIIT), Noida| Rank Band 101–125 / Constituent of JIIT (Deemed University) NIRF stands for the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It ranks higher education institutions in India based on factors such as teaching, research, graduation outcomes, outreach and perception. JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Courses, Fees and Cutoffs JIM Noida offers PGDM programmes, including specialisations in marketing and service management. JBS offers MBA programmes, including options in AI and data science and hospital administration. Comparison JIM Noida JBS (JIIT) Noida Main programme PGDM MBA Two-year course fee Rs 16.50–16.65 lakh Rs 13.56–13.88 lakh Hostel fee for two years Rs 3.30–3.50 lakh Around Rs 4.40 lakh Entrance exams CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT, ATMA CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT, ATMA Accreditation/recognition AICTE-approved; PGDM equivalent to MBA as stated in the supplied data MBA degree awarded under JIIT, a deemed-to-be university

The provided cutoff estimates suggest that JIM Noida may consider CAT scores in the 50–60 percentile range, while JBS may consider CAT/XAT scores around the 50 percentile range. These are estimates, not guaranteed admission cutoffs. Students should check the latest official admission criteria before applying. JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Placement and Salary Comparison According to the placement data provided, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida) reports higher salary packages and a larger recruiter network than Jaypee Business School (JBS), which operates under JIIT Noida. JIM Noida has an average salary package of Rs 11.12–11.47 lakh per annum (LPA), while JBS reports an average package of Rs 7.50–7.80 LPA. This means the reported average salary at JIM Noida is around Rs 3.6 lakh higher per year.

Placement metric JIM Noida JBS (JIIT) Noida Average package Rs 11.12–11.47 LPA Rs 7.50–7.80 LPA Highest domestic package Rs 22.75–24.11 LPA Rs 11–11.50 LPA Median package Rs 9.25 LPA Rs 7–7.20 LPA Recruiters 350+ 65+ JIM Noida’s highest reported domestic package is around Rs 22.75–24.11 lakh per year, compared with Rs 11–11.50 lakh at JBS. JIM Noida also reports an international package of Rs 36.64 LPA, while the provided data does not list an international offer for JBS. However, the highest package reflects the offer received by an individual student and does not represent the salary earned by the entire batch. The median salary provides another way to compare placement outcomes. It is the middle salary figure, meaning half of the reported salaries are higher and half are lower. JIM Noida’s median package is Rs 9.25 LPA, while JBS reports Rs 7–7.20 LPA.

Top Recruiters: JIM Noida vs JBS (JIT) Noida Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida) Jaypee Business School (JBS/JIIT Noida) Deloitte TCS BlackRock KPMG ICICI Bank Nagarro HDFC Bank STMicroelectronics EY IndiaMART TVS Motors Swiggy Colgate-Palmolive UltraTech Cement Three-Year Salary Growth: 2022–23 to 2024–25 Academic year JIM median salary JBS median salary 2022–23 Rs 8.75 LPA Rs 6.80 LPA 2023–24 Rs 8.85 LPA Rs 7.00 LPA 2024–25 Rs 9.25 LPA Rs 7.20 LPA Over these three years, median salaries increased by 5.71% at JIM Noida and 5.88% at JBS. JIM’s graduating batch grew from 317 to 406 students, while JBS maintained a reported batch size of around 90–120 students. Which Institute Should Students Consider?