JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Check Fees, Placements, Average Salary and MBA Admission 2026
JIM Noida vs JIT Noida: Compare course fees, MBA and PGDM programmes, entrance exam cutoffs, average salary packages, placement records and recruiter networks to decide which management institute best suits your budget and career goals for 2026.
Students planning to pursue a management course in Noida often compare Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida) and Jaypee Business School (JBS), which operates under Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT). Both institutions offer management programmes, but they differ in course fees, degrees, placement figures and recruiter networks.
According to the official institutional placement reports, JIM Noida offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), while JBS offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Here is a comparison of their fees, entrance exams, placements and salary trends to help students understand the differences.
JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida Ranking: NIRF Management Rankings
According to the NIRF Management Reports, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM) Noida secured Rank 41 in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025, while Jaypee Business School (JBS), under Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida, was placed in the 101–125 rank band in the NIRF Management Rankings 2025.
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Institute
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NIRF Management ranking
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Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
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Rank 41 (India Rankings 2025/2026 Management Category)
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Jaypee Business School (JIIT), Noida|
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Rank Band 101–125 / Constituent of JIIT (Deemed University)
NIRF stands for the National Institutional Ranking Framework. It ranks higher education institutions in India based on factors such as teaching, research, graduation outcomes, outreach and perception.
JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Courses, Fees and Cutoffs
JIM Noida offers PGDM programmes, including specialisations in marketing and service management. JBS offers MBA programmes, including options in AI and data science and hospital administration.
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Comparison
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JIM Noida
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JBS (JIIT) Noida
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Main programme
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PGDM
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MBA
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Two-year course fee
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Rs 16.50–16.65 lakh
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Rs 13.56–13.88 lakh
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Hostel fee for two years
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Rs 3.30–3.50 lakh
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Around Rs 4.40 lakh
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Entrance exams
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CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT, ATMA
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CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT, ATMA
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Accreditation/recognition
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AICTE-approved; PGDM equivalent to MBA as stated in the supplied data
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MBA degree awarded under JIIT, a deemed-to-be university
The provided cutoff estimates suggest that JIM Noida may consider CAT scores in the 50–60 percentile range, while JBS may consider CAT/XAT scores around the 50 percentile range. These are estimates, not guaranteed admission cutoffs. Students should check the latest official admission criteria before applying.
JIM Noida vs JIIT Noida: Placement and Salary Comparison
According to the placement data provided, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida) reports higher salary packages and a larger recruiter network than Jaypee Business School (JBS), which operates under JIIT Noida.
JIM Noida has an average salary package of Rs 11.12–11.47 lakh per annum (LPA), while JBS reports an average package of Rs 7.50–7.80 LPA. This means the reported average salary at JIM Noida is around Rs 3.6 lakh higher per year.
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Placement metric
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JIM Noida
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JBS (JIIT) Noida
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Average package
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Rs 11.12–11.47 LPA
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Rs 7.50–7.80 LPA
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Highest domestic package
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Rs 22.75–24.11 LPA
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Rs 11–11.50 LPA
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Median package
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Rs 9.25 LPA
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Rs 7–7.20 LPA
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Recruiters
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350+
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65+
JIM Noida’s highest reported domestic package is around Rs 22.75–24.11 lakh per year, compared with Rs 11–11.50 lakh at JBS. JIM Noida also reports an international package of Rs 36.64 LPA, while the provided data does not list an international offer for JBS. However, the highest package reflects the offer received by an individual student and does not represent the salary earned by the entire batch.
The median salary provides another way to compare placement outcomes. It is the middle salary figure, meaning half of the reported salaries are higher and half are lower. JIM Noida’s median package is Rs 9.25 LPA, while JBS reports Rs 7–7.20 LPA.
Top Recruiters: JIM Noida vs JBS (JIT) Noida
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Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM Noida)
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Jaypee Business School (JBS/JIIT Noida)
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Deloitte
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TCS
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BlackRock
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KPMG
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ICICI Bank
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Nagarro
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HDFC Bank
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STMicroelectronics
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EY
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IndiaMART
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TVS Motors
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Swiggy
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Colgate-Palmolive
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UltraTech Cement
Three-Year Salary Growth: 2022–23 to 2024–25
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Academic year
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JIM median salary
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JBS median salary
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2022–23
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Rs 8.75 LPA
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Rs 6.80 LPA
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2023–24
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Rs 8.85 LPA
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Rs 7.00 LPA
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2024–25
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Rs 9.25 LPA
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Rs 7.20 LPA
Over these three years, median salaries increased by 5.71% at JIM Noida and 5.88% at JBS. JIM’s graduating batch grew from 317 to 406 students, while JBS maintained a reported batch size of around 90–120 students.
Which Institute Should Students Consider?
JIM Noida may suit students prioritising higher reported salaries, a larger recruiter network and consulting or BFSI opportunities. JBS may suit students seeking a university MBA degree with a lower tuition fee and opportunities in IT/ITES and other service sectors.
Students should compare the complete fee, hostel costs, course specialisations, admission criteria and placement reports before deciding. Salary packages are not guaranteed outcomes, and average or highest packages may not reflect what every graduate earns.
Also read:
Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More
Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.