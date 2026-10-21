US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to India recently made news by calling the phrase UN experts an oxymoron during a press briefing about protests in India.

When reporters asked about UN statements Rubio simply said Washington would not interfere in India's internal matters in regards of ongoing protests. He calls it a domestic political issue for a democracy.

His comment quickly went viral. Now netizens are asking what the term Oxymoron actually means.

To know what an oxymoron is helps you see how speakers combine opposite words during a diplomatic meeting and trade deals to make a strong point.

Why US Secretary Marco Rubio Calls Term UN Experts an Oxymoron?

During a media briefing Marco Rubio responded to questions about United Nations statements regarding ongoing protests in India. He made it clear that the US would not judge political matters of India. And he emphasizes that democratic countries manage their own elections and internal affairs.