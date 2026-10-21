IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 Registration Begins for UG, PG Students and PhD Scholars, Check Details

The IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 application process has opened for eligible students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI)-related projects and research. The programme, launched under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) which offers financial assistance to undergraduate (UG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate (PG) students, along with support for eligible PhD scholars.As per the latest announcement made on October 21, 2026, the application deadline is November 30, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official IndiaAI Fellowship portal to review the eligibility requirements, funding details and application instructions. Applications are officially open for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026–27! Empowering India’s next generation of AI researchers and innovators with financial backing to build cutting-edge solutions for the nation. Fellowship Highlights: Undergraduate & IDD Students: Up to ₹1 Lakh Postgraduate Students: Up to ₹2 Lakh Conference Support: Additional ₹1 Lakh for international presentations Eligibility: 3-Year UG: Start of 5th Semester 4-Year UG: Start of 7th Semester 5-Year IDD: Start of 9th Semester PG: Semesters 1, 2 & 3 Deadline to Apply: November 30, 2026 Apply now: https://t.co/uLbDZispfU #AIFellowship #AIResearch #DigitalIndia #MeitY #ArtificialIntelligence #TechForGood #InnovationInAI @AshwiniVaishnaw @JitinPrasada @SecretaryMEITY @sudeep_tweets @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia @mygovindia — IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) October 16, 2026

IndiaAI Fellowship 2026: Key Details The fellowship supports students and researchers working on AI and related projects. The main programme details are summarised below. Particulars Details Fellowship name IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 Conducting authority IndiaAI (under MeitY) Initiative IndiaAI Mission Eligible categories UG, IDD, PG and eligible PhD scholars UG amount Up to ₹1 lakh PG funding Up to ₹2 lakh PhD stipend ₹70,000–₹80,000 per month, depending on the year PhD research grant ₹2 lakh per year, subject to applicable conditions Reported last date November 30, 2026 Official website fellowship.indiaai.gov.in What is the Amount of the IndiaAI fellowship? The amount of financial assistance depends on the applicant's academic category and the applicable fellowship conditions.

Undergraduate and Integrated Dual Degree Students Eligible UG and IDD students can receive financial support of up to ₹1 lakh for AI-related projects. The official programme information describes eligibility requirements and the release of funding in installments, subject to academic and project-related conditions. Postgraduate Students Eligible PG students can receive up to ₹2 lakh during the programme. The amount available may depend on the semester in which the student applies, and subsequent instalments are linked to the prescribed academic requirements and project progress. PhD Scholars Eligible PhD scholars can also receive a research grant of ₹2 lakh per year. Institutional overheads are capped at 10%, according to the supplied announcement. Applicants should consult the applicable guidelines for the precise funding terms.The programme provides monthly financial support to eligible doctoral researchers according to the following schedule.

PhD duration Monthly fellowship First and second years ₹70,000 Third year ₹75,000 Fourth and fifth years ₹80,000 Additional Support for International AI Conferences Students whose AI research papers are accepted at eligible international conferences with an h5 rating above 100 may qualify for one-time financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh towards travel and accommodation expenses.Candidates should check the official guidelines for the conditions governing this additional benefit. India AI Fellowship Eligibility Eligibility varies according to the academic category. The official portal lists specific requirements for UG, IDD, PG and PhD applicants. UG students: Applicants generally need to be in the final year of their undergraduate programme, meet the prescribed academic criteria and have completed at least three full-time AI courses.

Applicants generally need to be in the final year of their undergraduate programme, meet the prescribed academic criteria and have completed at least three full-time AI courses. IDD students: Eligible applicants must meet the programme's academic, course-completion and study-stage requirements.

Eligible applicants must meet the programme's academic, course-completion and study-stage requirements. PG students: Applicants must have confirmed admission to a postgraduate course and apply within the permitted semesters. Academic-performance requirements also apply.

Applicants must have confirmed admission to a postgraduate course and apply within the permitted semesters. Academic-performance requirements also apply. PhD scholars: Applicants must meet the doctoral enrolment, research-area and academic criteria specified in the guidelines.