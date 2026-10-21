IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 Registration Begins for UG, PG Students and PhD Scholars, Check Details
IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 applications are open for eligible students and researchers. Check the November 30 deadline, eligibility criteria, fellowship amounts and application process in the article below.
The IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 application process has opened for eligible students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI)-related projects and research. The programme, launched under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) which offers financial assistance to undergraduate (UG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate (PG) students, along with support for eligible PhD scholars.As per the latest announcement made on October 21, 2026, the application deadline is November 30, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official IndiaAI Fellowship portal to review the eligibility requirements, funding details and application instructions.
Applications are officially open for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026–27! Empowering India’s next generation of AI researchers and innovators with financial backing to build cutting-edge solutions for the nation. Fellowship Highlights: Undergraduate & IDD Students: Up to ₹1 Lakh Postgraduate Students: Up to ₹2 Lakh Conference Support: Additional ₹1 Lakh for international presentations Eligibility: 3-Year UG: Start of 5th Semester 4-Year UG: Start of 7th Semester 5-Year IDD: Start of 9th Semester PG: Semesters 1, 2 & 3 Deadline to Apply: November 30, 2026 Apply now: https://t.co/uLbDZispfU #AIFellowship #AIResearch #DigitalIndia #MeitY #ArtificialIntelligence #TechForGood #InnovationInAI @AshwiniVaishnaw @JitinPrasada @SecretaryMEITY @sudeep_tweets @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia @mygovindia— IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) October 16, 2026
IndiaAI Fellowship 2026: Key Details
The fellowship supports students and researchers working on AI and related projects. The main programme details are summarised below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Fellowship name
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IndiaAI Fellowship 2026
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Conducting authority
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IndiaAI (under MeitY)
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Initiative
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IndiaAI Mission
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Eligible categories
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UG, IDD, PG and eligible PhD scholars
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UG amount
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Up to ₹1 lakh
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PG funding
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Up to ₹2 lakh
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PhD stipend
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₹70,000–₹80,000 per month, depending on the year
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PhD research grant
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₹2 lakh per year, subject to applicable conditions
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Reported last date
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November 30, 2026
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Official website
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fellowship.indiaai.gov.in
What is the Amount of the IndiaAI fellowship?
The amount of financial assistance depends on the applicant's academic category and the applicable fellowship conditions.
Undergraduate and Integrated Dual Degree Students
Eligible UG and IDD students can receive financial support of up to ₹1 lakh for AI-related projects. The official programme information describes eligibility requirements and the release of funding in installments, subject to academic and project-related conditions.
Postgraduate Students
Eligible PG students can receive up to ₹2 lakh during the programme. The amount available may depend on the semester in which the student applies, and subsequent instalments are linked to the prescribed academic requirements and project progress.
PhD Scholars
Eligible PhD scholars can also receive a research grant of ₹2 lakh per year. Institutional overheads are capped at 10%, according to the supplied announcement. Applicants should consult the applicable guidelines for the precise funding terms.The programme provides monthly financial support to eligible doctoral researchers according to the following schedule.
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PhD duration
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Monthly fellowship
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First and second years
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₹70,000
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Third year
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₹75,000
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Fourth and fifth years
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₹80,000
Additional Support for International AI Conferences
Students whose AI research papers are accepted at eligible international conferences with an h5 rating above 100 may qualify for one-time financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh towards travel and accommodation expenses.Candidates should check the official guidelines for the conditions governing this additional benefit.
India AI Fellowship Eligibility
Eligibility varies according to the academic category. The official portal lists specific requirements for UG, IDD, PG and PhD applicants.
- UG students: Applicants generally need to be in the final year of their undergraduate programme, meet the prescribed academic criteria and have completed at least three full-time AI courses.
- IDD students: Eligible applicants must meet the programme's academic, course-completion and study-stage requirements.
- PG students: Applicants must have confirmed admission to a postgraduate course and apply within the permitted semesters. Academic-performance requirements also apply.
- PhD scholars: Applicants must meet the doctoral enrolment, research-area and academic criteria specified in the guidelines.
India Ai Fellowship Eligibility PDF
Documents Required for IndiaAI Fellowship 2026
Candidates should review the document checklist for their respective category before applying. Depending on the programme, the required documents may include:
- Academic marksheets or grade records.
- An endorsement letter from the project guide, signed and stamped on the prescribed institutional letterhead.
- An endorsement letter from the institute head, HoD or registrar.
- A cancelled bank cheque or the bank passbook's first page showing the student's account details.
- A recent passport-size photograph in the accepted file format.
- Additional academic or programme-specific documents, where applicable.
Applicants should use the prescribed formats and follow the portal's instructions for document submission.
How to Apply for IndiaAI Fellowship 2026
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to review and complete the application process.
- Visit the official IndiaAI Fellowship portal
- Open the relevant fellowship section for the applicant's academic category
- Read the eligibility criteria and programme guidelines carefully
- Prepare the required academic records, endorsement letters and other supporting documents
- Follow the instructions on the portal to complete the application or nomination process
- Review the submitted information and confirm that all required documents have been provided
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