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HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 17:37 IST

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 has been released on October 21, 2026, on its official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the English and History examination can now check their provisional answer key PDF given in this article.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Key Points

  • HPPSC Assistant Professor provisional answer key released on Oct 21, 2026.
  • The Assistant Professor English & History Paper-I exam was held on Oct 18, 2026.
  • Online objections can be submitted from Oct 22 to 26, 2026 (₹100/question).

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on October 21, 2026 for the Assistant Professor English and History Paper-I exam 2026. The exam was held on 18 October 2026, and the answer key came out on 21 October. Candidates can download the PDF, which has 50 questions for Series A, B, C, and D, from the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. They can check their answers and estimate their score. Online objections can be submitted from 22 to 26 October 2026, with a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question. The commission will publish the final answer key after reviewing objections.

Screenshot 2026-10-21 172727

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 at a glance, so candidates can quickly check dates, the objection window, and the fee.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Department

Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

Post Designation

Assistant Professor (College Cadre)

Subject Streams

English & History

Exam Paper

Paper-I (General Studies, HP General Knowledge & Language Test)

Written Exam Date

18 October 2026

Provisional Answer Key Date

21 October 2026

Answer Key Status

Provisional Evaluation Stage

Total Questions Keyed

50 Objective MCQs

Question Series Covered

Series A, B, C, and D

Online Objection Window

22 October 2026 to 26 October 2026

Objection Processing Fee

₹100 per challenged question (Non-refundable)

Mode of Challenge Submission

Online via Candidate Login Portal

Official Web Portal

hppsc.hp.gov.in

HP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Link 

HPPSC has released the answer key for the Assistant Professor examination on October 21, 2026 . Candidates who appeared for the English and History examination can now check their provisional response sheet PDF on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check the direct link for the HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 below:

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 

Check Here

Screenshot 2026-10-21 172712

How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026

Candidates who appeared in the English and History Paper-I exam can download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website. Follow these steps given below:

  • Visit the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

  • Open the "What's New" or notices section on the homepage.

  • Click the link for the Provisional Answer Key for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) English and History Paper-I.

  • The PDF will open on your screen and will have answers for Series A, B, C and D.

  • Find your question booklet series and match your answers with the key.

  • Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 17:37 IST
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