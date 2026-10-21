HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 has been released on October 21, 2026, on its official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the English and History examination can now check their provisional answer key PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- HPPSC Assistant Professor provisional answer key released on Oct 21, 2026.
- The Assistant Professor English & History Paper-I exam was held on Oct 18, 2026.
- Online objections can be submitted from Oct 22 to 26, 2026 (₹100/question).
HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on October 21, 2026 for the Assistant Professor English and History Paper-I exam 2026. The exam was held on 18 October 2026, and the answer key came out on 21 October. Candidates can download the PDF, which has 50 questions for Series A, B, C, and D, from the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. They can check their answers and estimate their score. Online objections can be submitted from 22 to 26 October 2026, with a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question. The commission will publish the final answer key after reviewing objections.
HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 at a glance, so candidates can quickly check dates, the objection window, and the fee.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
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Department
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Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh
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Post Designation
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Assistant Professor (College Cadre)
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Subject Streams
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English & History
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Exam Paper
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Paper-I (General Studies, HP General Knowledge & Language Test)
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Written Exam Date
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18 October 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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21 October 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Provisional Evaluation Stage
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Total Questions Keyed
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50 Objective MCQs
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Question Series Covered
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Series A, B, C, and D
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Online Objection Window
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22 October 2026 to 26 October 2026
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Objection Processing Fee
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₹100 per challenged question (Non-refundable)
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Mode of Challenge Submission
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Online via Candidate Login Portal
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Official Web Portal
HP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Link
HPPSC has released the answer key for the Assistant Professor examination on October 21, 2026 . Candidates who appeared for the English and History examination can now check their provisional response sheet PDF on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check the direct link for the HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 below:
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HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026
How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026
Candidates who appeared in the English and History Paper-I exam can download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website. Follow these steps given below:
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Visit the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.
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Open the "What's New" or notices section on the homepage.
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Click the link for the Provisional Answer Key for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) English and History Paper-I.
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The PDF will open on your screen and will have answers for Series A, B, C and D.
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Find your question booklet series and match your answers with the key.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com