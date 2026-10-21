HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key on October 21, 2026 for the Assistant Professor English and History Paper-I exam 2026. The exam was held on 18 October 2026, and the answer key came out on 21 October. Candidates can download the PDF, which has 50 questions for Series A, B, C, and D, from the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. They can check their answers and estimate their score. Online objections can be submitted from 22 to 26 October 2026, with a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question. The commission will publish the final answer key after reviewing objections.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of HPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 at a glance, so candidates can quickly check dates, the objection window, and the fee.